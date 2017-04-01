₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by chimebube: 7:13pm On Apr 02
A 500lvl Building Technology student of Covenant University, who has been identified as Segun, reportedly died yesterday, after he was rushed down to the school's hospital after being hit on the head.
Getting to the hospital, basic hospital equipment like defibrillator and oxygen were not available, and the life guard, who was on duty couldn't do his job. Also, the student who disclosed the recent incident, claimed that the hospital is filled with quack doctors. Segun who was driven down to the hospital by one of the school's lecturers, eventually died.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by youngest85(m): 7:17pm On Apr 02
Big lie........i dnt believe it
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by AsapKen(m): 7:18pm On Apr 02
Another promising soul lost... Rip man
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Thorhammer(m): 7:39pm On Apr 02
Which University??. Are You kidding me ??
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Statsocial: 7:46pm On Apr 02
thevictorious
May his soul rest in perfect peace. This News breaks my heart seriously.
As regards equipment, I do not believe CU does not have medical equipments, having gone there myself and also visiting my admitted friends I can say authoritatively that CU has good equipments. But some of the staff at the health center should definitely be fired especially the medical shuttle drivers.
Even Crawford uni had to use this same health center as their medical centre for a period of time. I also know High profile ppl who use this Hospital.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by lilmax(m): 7:48pm On Apr 02
big lie
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Pieromania: 8:02pm On Apr 02
Rubbish Post!Mention any school that has better medical facility and lab tha CU.If ur frnd died dnt blame the school.RIP to the dead
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by DrayZee: 8:53pm On Apr 02
Pls post something we can understand, not these patches of data.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Statsocial: 8:58pm On Apr 02
DrayZee:I'm getting news from CU students that the boy actually drowned and hit his head but I'm not sure about that guy putting the blame on CU though. You know rumour is rife in CU and many students would take to twitter even before hearing the real gist.. For Crawford Uni to use that same health center means there are good equipments there.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by TsaTrinity(m): 9:40pm On Apr 02
Ehyaaaa......wat a pity...RIP man
But CU not having basic equipment na big lie.......u kno how much is deir school fees? D dead man here paid over #3m as scul fees o
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by emerged01(m): 10:35pm On Apr 02
Even church hospital better pass general hospital. Blogger u lied on this one.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by amokeme(f): 2:39am
I thought the gist was that he died even before they got to the healthcenter? Anyways we have good equipments, but I feel the doctors don't know what they are doing honestly maybe they don't know how to use the equipments I don't even know. But I once had a Terrible experience with the health center the doctor couldn't even set a line properly! The attitude of the nurses sef is another story entirely(though this one is a general problem) They just need to employ professional hands, because those ones there ehn it is well
Everything is malaria, even leg pain they will sha relate it to malaria, skin irritation, is malaria, everything is malaria +++ food poisoning they will give malaria drugs I feel is only the dentist that is excellent! That woman is good.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by crackhouse(m): 3:25am
Upon their high school fees.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Statsocial: 5:41am
amokeme:Doctors produced by our federal and state universities. But Amokeme having gone to that health centre often during my Stay in CU i was never misdiagnosed. The only problem i had was with the drivers of the med shuttle bus. But when i complained to Azu i got a feeling that the drivers weren't really employed by CU but d LFC anyway we must get to the root of this matter.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by TheVictorious(m): 6:43am
Statsocial:
Equipment of course can't be the issue. It has to be attitude to work.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Omagago(m): 6:45am
Upon all the money wey them de collect
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by TheVictorious(m): 6:51am
amokeme:
The bolded is the major problem. The attitude of nurses
As for diagnosis, the earlier we start medicine as a course, the better for us!
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:23am
RIP
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 8:23am
not again
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Holatunde007(m): 8:23am
Rip
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Firefire(m): 8:23am
Useless bloggers with their brainless lies, blaming the death on CU med. facilities.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by GreenMavro: 8:24am
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by 0b10010011: 8:25am
Despite the huge sum been paid......smh
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by zadok60: 8:25am
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:26am
RIP
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by sakalisis(m): 8:26am
RIp
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Danilo77(m): 8:28am
Lie 4m d pit of hel
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Temitope91(f): 8:28am
youngest85:You won't believe because oyedapo is your God father.. Nonesense
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by Paulismech: 8:29am
What hit him? And where did it happen? Is it inside d sch?
|Re: 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) by mybestlove(m): 8:29am
Let us see if CU will evict the OP.
