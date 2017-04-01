Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 500L Covenant University Student Dies In School (Photo) (11659 Views)

Getting to the hospital, basic hospital equipment like defibrillator and oxygen were not available, and the life guard, who was on duty couldn't do his job. Also, the student who disclosed the recent incident, claimed that the hospital is filled with quack doctors. Segun who was driven down to the hospital by one of the school's lecturers, eventually died.



A 500lvl Building Technology student of Covenant University, who has been identified as Segun, reportedly died yesterday, after he was rushed down to the school's hospital after being hit on the head.Getting to the hospital, basic hospital equipment like defibrillator and oxygen were not available, and the life guard, who was on duty couldn't do his job. Also, the student who disclosed the recent incident, claimed that the hospital is filled with quack doctors. Segun who was driven down to the hospital by one of the school's lecturers, eventually died.

Big lie........i dnt believe it 4 Likes

Another promising soul lost... Rip man 1 Like

Which University??. Are You kidding me ?? 1 Like

May his soul rest in perfect peace. This News breaks my heart seriously.



As regards equipment, I do not believe CU does not have medical equipments, having gone there myself and also visiting my admitted friends I can say authoritatively that CU has good equipments. But some of the staff at the health center should definitely be fired especially the medical shuttle drivers.



Even Crawford uni had to use this same health center as their medical centre for a period of time. I also know High profile ppl who use this Hospital. 13 Likes

big lie 1 Like

Rubbish Post!Mention any school that has better medical facility and lab tha CU.If ur frnd died dnt blame the school.RIP to the dead 5 Likes

Pls post something we can understand, not these patches of data. 1 Like

Pls post something we can understand, not these patches of data. I'm getting news from CU students that the boy actually drowned and hit his head but I'm not sure about that guy putting the blame on CU though. You know rumour is rife in CU and many students would take to twitter even before hearing the real gist.. For Crawford Uni to use that same health center means there are good equipments there. I'm getting news from CU students that the boy actually drowned and hit his head but I'm not sure about that guy putting the blame on CU though. You know rumour is rife in CU and many students would take to twitter even before hearing the real gist.. For Crawford Uni to use that same health center means there are good equipments there. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ehyaaaa......wat a pity...RIP man



But CU not having basic equipment na big lie.......u kno how much is deir school fees? D dead man here paid over #3m as scul fees o 1 Like

Even church hospital better pass general hospital. Blogger u lied on this one. 1 Like 1 Share

maybe they don't know how to use the equipments I don't even know. But I once had a Terrible experience with the health center the doctor couldn't even set a line properly! The attitude of the nurses sef is another story entirely(though this one is a general problem) They just need to employ professional hands, because those ones there ehn it is well

Everything is malaria, even leg pain they will sha relate it to malaria, skin irritation, is malaria, everything is malaria +++ food poisoning they will give malaria drugs I feel is only the dentist that is excellent! That woman is good. I thought the gist was that he died even before they got to the healthcenter? Anyways we have good equipments, but I feel the doctors don't know what they are doing honestlymaybe they don't know how to use the equipments I don't even know. But I once had a Terrible experience with the health centerthe doctor couldn't even set a line properly! The attitude of the nurses sef is another story entirely(though this one is a general problem) They just need to employ professional hands, because those ones there ehnit is wellEverything is malaria, even leg pain they will sha relate it to malaria, skin irritation, is malaria, everything is malaria +++ food poisoning they will give malaria drugsI feel is only the dentist that is excellent! That woman is good. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Upon their high school fees. 1 Like

I thought the gist was that he died even before they got to the healthcenter? Anyways we have good equipments, but I feel the doctors don't know what they are doing honestly &amp;gt; maybe they don't know how to use the equipments I don't even know. But I once had a Terrible experience with the health center the doctor couldn't even set a line properly! The attitude of the nurses sef is another story entirely(though this one is a general problem) They just need to employ professional hands, because those ones there ehn it is well

Everything is malaria, even leg pain they will sha relate it to malaria, skin irritation, is malaria, everything is malaria +++ food poisoning they will give malaria drugs &amp;gt; I feel is only the dentist that is excellent! That woman is good. Doctors produced by our federal and state universities. But Amokeme having gone to that health centre often during my Stay in CU i was never misdiagnosed. The only problem i had was with the drivers of the med shuttle bus. But when i complained to Azu i got a feeling that the drivers weren't really employed by CU but d LFC anyway we must get to the root of this matter. Doctors produced by our federal and state universities. But Amokeme having gone to that health centre often during my Stay in CU i was never misdiagnosed. The only problem i had was with the drivers of the med shuttle bus. But when i complained to Azu i got a feeling that the drivers weren't really employed by CU but d LFC anyway we must get to the root of this matter. 1 Like 1 Share

Equipment of course can't be the issue. It has to be attitude to work. Equipment of course can't be the issue. It has to be attitude to work.

Upon all the money wey them de collect

I thought the gist was that he died even before they got to the healthcenter? Anyways we have good equipments, but I feel the doctors don't know what they are doing honestly maybe they don't know how to use the equipments I don't even know. But I once had a Terrible experience with the health center the doctor couldn't even set a line properly! The attitude of the nurses sef is another story entirely(though this one is a general problem) They just need to employ professional hands, because those ones there ehn it is well

Everything is malaria, even leg pain they will sha relate it to malaria, skin irritation, is malaria, everything is malaria +++ food poisoning they will give malaria drugs I feel is only the dentist that is excellent! That woman is good.

The bolded is the major problem. The attitude of nurses



As for diagnosis, the earlier we start medicine as a course, the better for us! The bolded is the major problem. The attitude of nursesAs for diagnosis, the earlier we start medicine as a course, the better for us!

RIP





not again

Rip





RIP to the dead. Useless bloggers with their brainless lies, blaming the death on CU med. facilities.RIP to the dead. 1 Like

Despite the huge sum been paid......smh

RIP

RIp

Lie 4m d pit of hel

Big lie........i dnt believe it You won't believe because oyedapo is your God father.. Nonesense You won't believe because oyedapo is your God father.. Nonesense 3 Likes

What hit him? And where did it happen? Is it inside d sch?