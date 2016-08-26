₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,760 members, 3,299,603 topics. Date: Monday, 09 January 2017 at 07:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police (7900 Views)
Lady Who Stole Fowl In Cross River Paraded Unclad By Youths (Photos) / Names Of Kidnappers Of Margaret Emefiele, Gang Leader, Soldiers, Others (pics) / Ikorodu Bank Robbers Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by itsdumebi(m): 4:41pm
Large cache of weapons recovered from criminals
The Nigerian police force has paraded a group of armed robbers and kidnappers who are responsible for the abduction of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse and other high profile personalities in Nigeria.
Police spokesperson, Awunah Don , revealed to newsmen that the criminals were caught after a series of investigations and tip-offs. Below is a full statement on the incident;
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, concerned with spate of kidnappings and other related violent crimes throughout the country reorganized, refocused and equipped the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team, (IRT) and other Special Tactical Squads for optimum performance in achieving targeted objectives.
2. Against this background, the IRT and the STS recorded remarkable achievements in tackling crimes across the Country. In a coordinated operation based on intelligence gathered and painstaking surveillance of notorious kidnap for ransom criminal gangs in Kaduna and other contiguous States, the IRT, in a single swoop cracked a criminal gang of vicious kidnappers and arrested all the members of the gang, who are now in Police custody and
undergoing investigation to ensure that they are brought to justice.
3. CASE I: ARREST OF KIDNAPPERS, RECOVERY OF FIREARMS, AMMUNITION, MILITARY AND POLICE UNIFORMS AND TWO OPERATIONAL VEHICLES OF THE KIDNAPPERS
SUSPECTS:
i. Dominic Nwakpa aka Alhaji – Gang leader
ii. Ifeanyi Chukwu ‘M’ – 2nd in command of the gang
iii. Balat Paul ‘M’ 30 years – Driver of the gang – principal suspect.
iv. Ibrahim Samuel aka IB ‘M’ 27 years – principal suspect.
v. Jatau Peter ‘M’ 29 years ( a dismissed Police man)
vi. Afini Paul ‘F’ Younger sister to the driver of the gang and also owner of the house where kidnapped victims are kept.
vii. Clinton Abere – a principal suspect
EXHIBITS:
i. Two (2) English made Pump Action Guns
ii. One hundred and thirty one (131) rounds of AK 47 ammunition
iii. Police Camouflage uniform and two Military face caps
iv. Two (2) Operational vehicles
v. One Hand set phone – used for negotiation and collection of ransom.
vi. A red face mask
vii. Anti Car tracking device
viii. One (1) black criminal charm jacket
On the 1st January, 2017 at about 1130hrs operatives attached to the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) after a sustained surveillance, smashed the vicious and very notorious kidnap for ransom gang that have been terrorizing Kaduna and neighbouring States, responsible for the kidnap of several important personalities in the recent past. The gang was smashed with the arrest of DOMINIC NWAKPA A.K.A ALHAJI, who is the gang leader, in Lagos state, while four other principal suspects and members of the gang, namely Balat Paul, driver of the gang, Ibrahim Samuel aka “IB” and Jatau Peter – a dismissed Policeman were arrested on the 1st January, 2017 in their hideouts at Dan Hassan Road Ungwa Boro Kaduna, while Afini Paul, a female member who cooks for the gang and the victims, rented the house at Yusuf Patrick close, Mararaba Rido, Kaduna where victims are kept before ransom money is collected, was arrested at their hideout in Kaduna. Ifeanyi Chukwu the 2nd in command of the gang was arrested in a Hotel in Agbor Hill, area of Abia State. He confessed to be the second in command of the gang that kidnapped the Ambassador and so many other kidnappings within and outside Kaduna, Abia, Imo, Rivers, and Delta States.
2. The suspects upon interrogation volunteered confessional statements admitting that they are the criminal gang that kidnapped the former Minister of State for foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse on 20th November, 2016 in GRA, Kaduna and collected ransom before he was released. The same gang confessed to the kidnap of Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa and his wife in their residence at different intervals in Kaduna. Ransom was also collected by the gang from the family of the victims before they were released. A Member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Ibrahim Samaila was also kidnapped by the gang on 26/8/2016 at Abakpa area of Kaduna State and an undisclosedd ransom money was collected by the gang before his release.
On the 6th of January, 2017 the last suspect Clinton Abere was trailed and arrested in a Hotel in Lagos after jumping out of the window of his hotel room on sighting the operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response team (IRT). He is currently receiving treatment at Police Hospital from injury he sustained in the process of attempting to escape arrest.
3. All the seven (7) suspects while undergoing interrogation confessed and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
4. CASE II: CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, ARMED ROBBERY, KIDNAPPING, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION
SUSPECTS:
i. Maisamari Dan Katsina ‘M’ gang leader
ii. Ex.Sgt Bulus Jatau ‘M’ ( a Dismissed Police man)
EXHIBITS:
i. ONE (1) Pump Action gun no. 40311
ii. Berretta Pistol No. AO7184Z
iii. Four (4) English Revolver pistols No. 72634, 25727, 9D09270 and G191X194
iv. Fifty (50) rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one (1) expended
v. Thirty one (31) live cartridges
vi. One (1) fake firearm license
vii. One (1) Golf car
viii. One (1) Prado Jeep
ix. One (1) Toyota cricket In Police custody in Kaduna State.
x. One (1) Toyota corolla
xi. One (1) set of camouflage Police uniform
On 1st January, 2017 at about 0245hrs, working on actionable intelligence at the disposal of the Nigeria Police Force indicating that a notorious kidnap for ransom gang and armed robbers who have been on the wanted list of the Police for several kidnappings, armed robberies and other violent crimes within Kaduna and its neighbouring States were in the process of unleashing terror on innocent residents of Kujama village in Kajuru LGA in Kaduna state, the Operatives of IGP’s Special Tactical Squad swung into action and arrested the mentioned suspects. On the spot search was conducted at their criminal hide out and the above listed exhibits were recovered in their possession. The suspects have volunteered confessional statements to Police admitting to the various roles they played in the commission of several kidnappings and armed robbery attacks in Kaduna and other neighbouring states. Effort is being intensified to arrest the remaining members of this notorious gang at large. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation.
5. The IGP is hereby assuring all Nigerians of adequate security and commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to work assiduously to further reduce the rate of crime and criminality across the Country, especially kidnap for ransom and other violent crimes. He urges Nigerians to always be law abiding, volunteer useful information to the Police in their localities and see themselves as stakeholders with the Force in making the country safer.
http://politicsngr.com/kidnappers-ambassador-bagudu-hirse-paraded-police-photos/
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by midehi2(f): 4:42pm
and a woman too, incredible!
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by temitemi1(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by TANTUMERGO007: 5:05pm
lala don arrive
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by Noblesoul123: 5:07pm
Anytime I see kidnappers, I feel like hanging them upside down by the balls.
I can't imagine why someone will look at a particular family and begin to calculate how much he can collect as ransom.
Some will even do nonsense with people's wives or even kill their victim after being paid.
Left to me it should carry a death penalty.
Lazy bastards
5 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by olaolulazio(m): 5:08pm
midehi2:
What a man can do......
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by mary188: 5:08pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by AkinPhysicist: 5:09pm
Ti yin ti ba je ( u na own done spoil)
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by TheOtherRoom: 5:09pm
Is NYSC D.G among the kidnapped high personalities ??
I can't understand why they won't post us.
STREAM 2 BATCH B 2016..
ALL THESE NEWS HITTING FRONT PAGE
AND NO NEWS FROM
N Y S C
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by AkinPhysicist: 5:12pm
Dominic Nwakpa aka Alhaji – Gang leader
Ifeanyi Chukwu ‘M’ – 2nd in command of the gang
Anywhere there is pure evil and wickedness - Ugandans are always the leaders of the horde.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by emeijeh(m): 5:12pm
Namecheckers....
Food don don o
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by Andyblaze: 5:12pm
nice one from the police
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by Haute: 5:13pm
Well, they've done the crime; so let them do the time.
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by hahn(m): 5:13pm
Don't these people buy food with their loot?
They look impoverished and malnourished
Abi na the
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by Ameedan: 5:14pm
Plenty days for the thief
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by emeijeh(m): 5:15pm
See shotgun
Reminds me of the game Resident Evil by capcom
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by Awoofawo(m): 5:16pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by hotspec(m): 5:16pm
Their end has finally arrived.
Meanwhile,
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by seguno2: 5:20pm
midehi2:
What a man can do, a woman can do better.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by ngolokante(m): 5:21pm
When for the love of God are we going to introduce and implement the death sentence for kidnappers...and rapists too
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by Bolustic(m): 5:22pm
itsdumebi:
Ifeanyi Chukwu the 2nd in command of the gang was arrested in a Hotel in Agbor Hill, area of Abia State. He confessed to be the second in command of the gang that kidnapped the Ambassador and so many other kidnappings within and outside Kaduna, Abia, Imo, Rivers, and Delta States.
3 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by mytime24(f): 5:25pm
hmm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by slimkiss(m): 5:27pm
Money must be made and God must be praised.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by SWORD419: 5:29pm
pls tie em on third mainland brigde, my jungle justice squad will arrive soon
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by Scatterscatter(m): 5:30pm
Have they been killed?.??
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by elfmann: 5:30pm
midehi2:They have been involved... Women are partners of all criminals.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by seunny4lif(m): 5:32pm
But why
AkinPhysicist:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by JuneOctober(f): 5:32pm
See how they are looking sef.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by seunny4lif(m): 5:32pm
Reporting live from Lome
Togo
emeijeh:
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by justscorchone(m): 5:33pm
Shebi dem say death sentence for kidnappers na,why are they still alive?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse Paraded By Police by JuneOctober(f): 5:33pm
Bolustic:
The baby fine nau even with head him carry.
His Experience At Sambisa Forest (photos) / NSCDC Arrests 13 Vandals Arrested In Akwa Ibom / Breaking News: Gang Stabbed 50 Cent 7 Times While In His Old Neighborhood
Viewing this topic: Yaasir(m), diplomat058(m), Seyeah23(m), paulchineduN(m), kidsam, gamechanger1, gambus007, coolestchris(m), Usguy(m) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42