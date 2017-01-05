₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by stephenduru: 7:34pm
ENCOUNTER WITH SUSPECTED KIDNAPPERS AND RECOVERY OF ARMS /AMMUNITION AT YUGA FOREST IN TORO LGA OF BAUCHI STATE
In order to stem the tide of rampant cases of kidnappings,cattle rustling and armed banditry along Toro, Gumau and Ningi axis, the Bauchi State Police Command in collaboration with a renown hunter Ali Kwara organized a well coordinated operation relying on actionable intelligence and stormed YUGA forest, a notorious hideout for kidnappers in Toro LGA of Bauchi State between 5/1/2017 to date in order to apprehend the hoodlums and rescue several hostages who were held in captives.
On sighting the police teams, suspects opened fire which triggered a fierce gun battle.After incurring heavy casualties,hoodlums abandoned their rifles and escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.Weapons recovered include,
1.Eight AK 47 Rifles,
2.One AK 49 Rifle,
3.One G3 Rifle,
4.Two Automatic Pump Action,
5.One double barrel gun,
6.Six Machetes,
7.Ten magazines,
8.Forty Eight (48) Cartridges,
9.Nineteen (19) ammunition of LAR rifle.
10.Three Hundred and Twenty assorted Ammunition. 11.One Charm,one padlock and,
12.Two blue magazine bags.
However, 48 hostages were rescued in good condition of health.Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing suspects.Members of the public are urged to assist the police with information by reporting suspicious persons especially those with bullet wounds to the nearest police station for prompt action please.
SP Haruna Mohammed,
PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/encounter-with-suspected-kidnappers-and.html?m=1
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by SUPOL(m): 7:38pm
O boy, no one is safe again oo, how do these people get all these prohibited arms n ammunition
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by Flatties: 7:39pm
they've got an arsenal
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by Vision4God: 7:42pm
Hhhmmm
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by mazimee(m): 8:13pm
Corrupt arm forces personnel are aiding this people with arms.
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by mary188: 8:24pm
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by divicoded: 8:25pm
This is really incredible! What is Nigeria turning into? Another failed state loading? May God help Nigeria. The present government is not helping matters too as they are confused (I did not regret voting PMB, I only voted out the Ogogoro drinker from Otuoke). I hope there will be a positive change in 2019 if Sai baba continue to be confused.
All ethnic nationality are craving for decentralisation of the country except the northerners, that should obviously be one of the solution for all these rvbbish going on
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by kaluxy007: 8:26pm
lets give kudos to these men once in a while, its not easy to put ones life on the line for a nation that doesn't know if you exist
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by brenister10: 8:27pm
Nigeria with bad news always.... No day without hearing one
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by prettyboi1989(m): 8:27pm
looks like properties of nigerian police. ow did those thugs get their hands on these weapons
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by Nathan2016: 8:27pm
North and violence de like 5 and 6. Bokoharam Fulani heardsmen Shitties Etc Wetin be una problem abeg.. Una wan kill us and live or Una wan kill everyone including unaself... Wetin self
Person go leave Nigeria for una
Oya divide country .. Una no gree
Oya make we leave in peace... Una no gree... Wetin self.... Nawa o
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by akraym(m): 8:28pm
Hmm....
I find this hard to believe.
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by sylviaeo(f): 8:28pm
C as dem arrange d gun one one make we dey c. Una don try for dis one. At least una head dey correct once once
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by Codes151(m): 8:28pm
Ghost work! No suspect, nothing!!! Police na wa! After pics pls return those equipment into stock or which ever drawer Una take am from
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by fhelihx: 8:29pm
Every day for the thief, one day for the owner..
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by gudlukin1: 8:30pm
where the guns the from enter dei hand sef hia
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by Adonis3: 8:30pm
See as fear hold me... Smh
#Adonis3HasSpoken
Na these kind people dey operate like this
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by opius: 8:31pm
God
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by gudlukin1: 8:32pm
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by electrokcoi(m): 8:33pm
the catchers and the catchees are the same people
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by ice74: 8:33pm
Nathan2016:what is this one saying?
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by sylviaeo(f): 8:34pm
gudlukin1 pos[url:u never c dot before?
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by electrokcoi(m): 8:37pm
Codes151:even their detail is not explaining the head line very clear
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by zoneboy: 8:38pm
Igbos:
Chelsea gat ur back
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by YimmF: 8:39pm
Chei see machines
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by SolexxBarry(m): 8:40pm
and police dey use kpakakpaka guns,this is wa
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by SMARTgurUxxxxxxx: 8:41pm
oboi!...no be small thing,,,buh where the hunter self
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by Atiku2019: 8:41pm
SUPOL:
The Fall Of Libya
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by Sealeddeal(m): 8:42pm
The weapons they will still handover to Fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by Godwin978(m): 8:49pm
buhari must be sponsoring these people. no day that we hear good news from d north always killing why nah? is hard to leave with ANIMALS OOOOO
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by ArabMopol(m): 8:53pm
Fulani herdman's are your friends.... Buhari is a mad lazy old useless clumsy cow, TUFIAKWA
|Re: Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) by aariwa(m): 9:08pm
ok
