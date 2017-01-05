Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Weapons Bauchi Police Recovered From Kidnappers With The Help Of A Hunter (Pics) (15983 Views)

In order to stem the tide of rampant cases of kidnappings,cattle rustling and armed banditry along Toro, Gumau and Ningi axis, the Bauchi State Police Command in collaboration with a renown hunter Ali Kwara organized a well coordinated operation relying on actionable intelligence and stormed YUGA forest, a notorious hideout for kidnappers in Toro LGA of Bauchi State between 5/1/2017 to date in order to apprehend the hoodlums and rescue several hostages who were held in captives.



On sighting the police teams, suspects opened fire which triggered a fierce gun battle.After incurring heavy casualties,hoodlums abandoned their rifles and escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.Weapons recovered include,



1.Eight AK 47 Rifles,

2.One AK 49 Rifle,

3.One G3 Rifle,

4.Two Automatic Pump Action,

5.One double barrel gun,

6.Six Machetes,

7.Ten magazines,

8.Forty Eight (48) Cartridges,

9.Nineteen (19) ammunition of LAR rifle.

10.Three Hundred and Twenty assorted Ammunition. 11.One Charm,one padlock and,

12.Two blue magazine bags.



However, 48 hostages were rescued in good condition of health.Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing suspects.Members of the public are urged to assist the police with information by reporting suspicious persons especially those with bullet wounds to the nearest police station for prompt action please.



SP Haruna Mohammed,



PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.







O boy, no one is safe again oo, how do these people get all these prohibited arms n ammunition 8 Likes 1 Share

they've got an arsenal they've got an arsenal 2 Likes

Corrupt arm forces personnel are aiding this people with arms. 1 Like

This is really incredible! What is Nigeria turning into? Another failed state loading? May God help Nigeria. The present government is not helping matters too as they are confused (I did not regret voting PMB, I only voted out the Ogogoro drinker from Otuoke). I hope there will be a positive change in 2019 if Sai baba continue to be confused.

All ethnic nationality are craving for decentralisation of the country except the northerners, that should obviously be one of the solution for all these rvbbish going on 3 Likes

lets give kudos to these men once in a while, its not easy to put ones life on the line for a nation that doesn't know if you exist 7 Likes

Nigeria with bad news always.... No day without hearing one

looks like properties of nigerian police. ow did those thugs get their hands on these weapons

North and violence de like 5 and 6. Bokoharam Fulani heardsmen Shitties Etc Wetin be una problem abeg.. Una wan kill us and live or Una wan kill everyone including unaself... Wetin self

Person go leave Nigeria for una

Oya divide country .. Una no gree

Oya make we leave in peace... Una no gree... Wetin self.... Nawa o 2 Likes

I find this hard to believe. 1 Like

C as dem arrange d gun one one make we dey c. Una don try for dis one. At least una head dey correct once once

Ghost work! No suspect, nothing!!! Police na wa! After pics pls return those equipment into stock or which ever drawer Una take am from

Every day for the thief, one day for the owner..

Na these kind people dey operate like this



Na these kind people dey operate like this

the catchers and the catchees are the same people

Codes151:

Ghost work! No suspect, nothing!!! Police na wa! After pics pls return those equipment into stock or which ever drawer Una take am from even their detail is not explaining the head line very clear even their detail is not explaining the head line very clear 1 Like

Chei see machines

and police dey use kpakakpaka guns,this is wa and police dey use kpakakpaka guns,this is wa

oboi!...no be small thing,,,buh where the hunter self

The Fall Of Libya The Fall Of Libya

The weapons they will still handover to Fulani herdsmen.

buhari must be sponsoring these people. no day that we hear good news from d north always killing why nah? is hard to leave with ANIMALS OOOOO

Fulani herdman's are your friends.... Buhari is a mad lazy old useless clumsy cow, TUFIAKWA