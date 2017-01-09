₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by 1Segzy: 7:53pm
Christiana Ronaldo just won the Fifa world player of the year 2017. Congrats.
59 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by STARGREEN(m): 7:55pm
Congrats. He deserved it even thou my preference was/is on Messi.
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by whyx06(m): 7:55pm
Congrats to him
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by yekparikpa(m): 7:56pm
Well deserved!
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by olasaad(f): 7:57pm
Congrats CR7
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by AIG07: 7:58pm
Shout out to the Best player on the planet!
Congrats @Cr7.
football without Messi n Cr7 is like taking away A. Einstein n C. Darwin from history f science. These guys have written their stories in a clump pages of football history...
Once again congratulations... Football world will never forget u.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Noblesoul123: 7:58pm
Congrats my boy for a well deserved accolade.
Oya! Barca fans should queue up & congratulate their hero
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by jayben(m): 7:59pm
congrats CR7
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Desdola(m): 7:59pm
A well deserved award. Congrats to him
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Dething: 7:59pm
Correct
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by IamPatriotic(m): 7:59pm
It was not unexpected, #TeamMessi.
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Debroslink: 7:59pm
"I'm aware some people from Barcelona are not here tonight, but that is understandable"... Cristiano Ronaldo.
This guy just murdered some people tonight.
34 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by TVTKOKO(m): 7:59pm
Utter rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by NNVanguard(m): 7:59pm
Today was the presentation cos he had won it since last year December
6 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Ekpekus(m): 7:59pm
Ororo!!!!!!
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Zamfaran: 7:59pm
Congrats
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by LecciGucci: 7:59pm
Even though u are PENALDO.
But diz one is well deserved.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by sammyj: 7:59pm
Congrats to him. Mercy will be doing this right now
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by LesbianBoy(m): 7:59pm
Legend in Sporting Lisbon
Legend in Manchester United
Legend in Real Madrid
Legend in Portugal
Cr7 is far better than that dwarf called messi
God bless Cr7!
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by greglee(m): 7:59pm
Well deserved
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Olasco93: 7:59pm
Oh No
2 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by eolafao: 8:00pm
Thatz the Best in the world
Much love Ronaldo
Always the best and better than Messi who sit his assistant in LA liga not having a taste of other league
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by idris4r83(m): 8:00pm
Why not Messi. Chaiiii
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Rigging(m): 8:00pm
BEFORE NKO!
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by LesbianBoy(m): 8:00pm
Messi is a BAD LOSER! He didn't attend because he knows Cr7 will win the award! No wonder he has not won anything for his country at senior level! Rubbish!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by RB007: 8:00pm
..Oya HOW MANY LIKES FOR "ÖRÖRÓ"
..HIMSELF
71 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Krasid(m): 8:00pm
Another L for Barka fans.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by Uchihaitaci: 8:00pm
He deserved it
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by timilehin007(m): 8:00pm
OP NA TERRY U DEY EXPECT TO WIN AM. IF NOT WHO ELSE DESERVED IT BETTER
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by carammel(f): 8:01pm
Who God has Blessed.
Congratulafions to my former crush before James Rodriguez took over.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by januzajj: 8:01pm
Haters gonna hate
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year by purplekayc(m): 8:01pm
1Segzy:who is surprised?
6 Likes
