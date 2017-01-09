Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year (22951 Views)

Christiana Ronaldo just won the Fifa world player of the year 2017. Congrats. 59 Likes

Congrats. He deserved it even thou my preference was/is on Messi. 4 Likes 4 Shares

Congrats to him

Well deserved! 1 Like

Congrats CR7 25 Likes 2 Shares

Shout out to the Best player on the planet!



Congrats @Cr7.



football without Messi n Cr7 is like taking away A. Einstein n C. Darwin from history f science. These guys have written their stories in a clump pages of football history...



Once again congratulations... Football world will never forget u. 23 Likes 1 Share

Congrats my boy for a well deserved accolade.



Oya! Barca fans should queue up & congratulate their hero 35 Likes 5 Shares

congrats CR7

A well deserved award. Congrats to him 1 Like

Correct

It was not unexpected, #TeamMessi. 1 Like

"I'm aware some people from Barcelona are not here tonight, but that is understandable"... Cristiano Ronaldo.





This guy just murdered some people tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo.This guy just murdered some people tonight. 34 Likes

Utter rubbish 1 Like

Today was the presentation cos he had won it since last year December 6 Likes

Ororo!!!!!!

Congrats

Even though u are PENALDO.

But diz one is well deserved.

right now Congrats to him. Mercy will be doing thisright now 2 Likes 1 Share

Legend in Sporting Lisbon



Legend in Manchester United



Legend in Real Madrid



Legend in Portugal





Cr7 is far better than that dwarf called messi



God bless Cr7! 27 Likes 1 Share

Well deserved

Oh No 2 Likes

Thatz the Best in the world









Much love Ronaldo



























Always the best and better than Messi who sit his assistant in LA liga not having a taste of other league 1 Like

Why not Messi. Chaiiii 1 Like

BEFORE NKO!

Messi is a BAD LOSER! He didn't attend because he knows Cr7 will win the award! No wonder he has not won anything for his country at senior level! Rubbish! 5 Likes 1 Share

..Oya HOW MANY LIKES FOR "ÖRÖRÓ"



..HIMSELF 71 Likes 2 Shares

Another L for Barka fans.

He deserved it

OP NA TERRY U DEY EXPECT TO WIN AM. IF NOT WHO ELSE DESERVED IT BETTER

Who God has Blessed.



Congratulafions to my former crush before James Rodriguez took over.

Haters gonna hate 16 Likes 2 Shares