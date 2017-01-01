Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging (953 Views)

10 Blog Design Mistakes Bloggers Often Make - Naijatechguy / 4 Common Mistakes When Building Website / How To Start Blogging Today And Make Money Tomorrow (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

When I started my first blog in 2013, I made a lot of mistakes which helped me become better at what I'm doing. I'll outline the most common mistakes people make when starting a blog.



1. Not Submitting A Sitemap.



This is very common among new bloggers. A Sitemap helps search engines index your site properly. The result of not adding this causes poor SEO. Submitting a sitemap was the very first thing I did when launched my current blog NaijaTechGuy. As a result, it's helped in the SEO of my blog and most of my traffic come from search engines. I get roughly about 25,000 visits per week from Google.



2. Sharing Posts By Themselves



Sharing your posts by yourself is cool but when you start posting constantly it'll definitely weigh you down. Most New Bloggers tend to do this. The best way i recommend is to use services like IFTTT, Hootsuite, Postcron or Dlvr.



With IFTTT my posts are automatically shared to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit and other sites as well. Hootsuite and Postcron can help you post in Facebook groups



3. Searching For New Content



This isn't limited to new bloggers. Constantly searching different sites to get what you'll post will get you tired of posting in a short time as you've wasted important time on searching for content. Always use an rss feed reader to curate content. Once the other sites post, you get the update on your phone or computer. It's that simple.



4. Not Choosing A Niche



Some new bloggers don't know anything about choosing a niche. They'll simply rush into entertainment blogging and blog about every thing they come across. My friend, you're not a newspaper. Get a niche and make yourself a force to reckon with on that niche. Posting about everything simply makes you this - Jack of all trades but master of none.



I drop my pen at this point. 3 Likes

Very good tips here. Thanks.

Very great tips.

Oshe

NaijaTechGuy:



4. Not Choosing A Niche



Some new bloggers don't know anything about choosing a niche. They'll simply rush into entertainment blogging and blog about every thing they come across. My friend, you're not a newspaper. Get a niche and make yourself a force to reckon with on that niche. Posting about everything simply makes you this - Jack of all trades but master of none.













This one is something else,





Some people go into blogging without knowing what they wanna do





All they want is to be like Aunty Linda











I advised my friend who wanted to go into blogging against doing the regular gossip thing







There are still many unexplored fields... You even get the advantage of getting exclusive contents rather than venturing into over saturated markets





Nice one op



This one is something else,Some people go into blogging without knowing what they wanna doAll they want is to be like Aunty LindaI advised my friend who wanted to go into blogging against doing the regular gossip thingThere are still many unexplored fields... You even get the advantage of getting exclusive contents rather than venturing into over saturated marketsNice one op



Iseoluwani:

.









[i]



Do you have to quote the whole damn post





Do you have to quote the whole damn post















#Adonis3HasSpoken



Nice one

On point

seems this guy dey pay d mods. nice anyways

NaijaTechGuy:

When I started my first blog in 2013, I made a lot of mistakes which helped me become better at what I'm doing. I'll outline the most common mistakes people make when starting a blog.



1. Not Submitting A Sitemap.



This is very common among new bloggers. A Sitemap helps search engines index your site properly. The result of not adding this causes poor SEO. Submitting a sitemap was the very first thing I did when launched my current blog NaijaTechGuy. As a result, it's helped in the SEO of my blog and most of my traffic come from search engines. I get roughly about 25,000 visits per week from Google.



2. Sharing Posts By Themselves



Sharing your posts by yourself is cool but when you start posting constantly it'll definitely weigh you down. Most New Bloggers tend to do this. The best way i recommend is to use services like IFTTT, Hootsuite, Postcron or Dlvr.



With IFTTT my posts are automatically shared to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit and other sites as well. Hootsuite and Postcron can help you post in Facebook groups



3. Searching For New Content



This isn't limited to new bloggers. Constantly searching different sites to get what you'll post will get you tired of posting in a short time as you've wasted important time on searching for content. Always use an rss feed reader to curate content. Once the other sites post, you get the update on your phone or computer. It's that simple.



4. Not Choosing A Niche



Some new bloggers don't know anything about choosing a niche. They'll simply rush into entertainment blogging and blog about every thing they come across. My friend, you're not a newspaper. Get a niche and make yourself a force to reckon with on that niche. Posting about everything simply makes you this - Jack of all trades but master of none.



I drop my pen at this point.







Nice.



Honestly choosing a niche will help you a lot as you will be more focused and write solemnly on the topics in that niche.

Very helpful tips.

ednut1:

seems this guy dey pay d mods. nice anyways ... Lol No oh.. ... Lol No oh..

NaijaTechGuy:

... Lol No oh.. Bros how much dyu make monthly from ur blog Bros how much dyu make monthly from ur blog

NaijaTechGuy:

When I started my first blog in 2013, I made a lot of mistakes which helped me become better at what I'm doing. I'll outline the most common mistakes people make when starting a blog.



1. Not Submitting A Sitemap.



This is very common among new bloggers. A Sitemap helps search engines index your site properly. The result of not adding this causes poor SEO. Submitting a sitemap was the very first thing I did when launched my current blog NaijaTechGuy. As a result, it's helped in the SEO of my blog and most of my traffic come from search engines. I get roughly about 25,000 visits per week from Google.



2. Sharing Posts By Themselves



Sharing your posts by yourself is cool but when you start posting constantly it'll definitely weigh you down. Most New Bloggers tend to do this. The best way i recommend is to use services like IFTTT, Hootsuite, Postcron or Dlvr.



With IFTTT my posts are automatically shared to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit and other sites as well. Hootsuite and Postcron can help you post in Facebook groups



3. Searching For New Content



This isn't limited to new bloggers. Constantly searching different sites to get what you'll post will get you tired of posting in a short time as you've wasted important time on searching for content. Always use an rss feed reader to curate content. Once the other sites post, you get the update on your phone or computer. It's that simple.



4. Not Choosing A Niche



Some new bloggers don't know anything about choosing a niche. They'll simply rush into entertainment blogging and blog about every thing they come across. My friend, you're not a newspaper. Get a niche and make yourself a force to reckon with on that niche. Posting about everything simply makes you this - Jack of all trades but master of none.









I drop my pen at this point.



Thanks for this, but please why isn't the edit button on nairaland showing?







NaijaTechGuy:

When I started my first blog in 2013, I made a lot of mistakes which helped me become better at what I'm doing. I'll outline the most common mistakes people make when starting a blog.



1. Not Submitting A Sitemap.



This is very common among new bloggers. A Sitemap helps search engines index your site properly. The result of not adding this causes poor SEO. Submitting a sitemap was the very first thing I did when launched my current blog NaijaTechGuy. As a result, it's helped in the SEO of my blog and most of my traffic come from search engines. I get roughly about 25,000 visits per week from Google.



2. Sharing Posts By Themselves



Sharing your posts by yourself is cool but when you start posting constantly it'll definitely weigh you down. Most New Bloggers tend to do this. The best way i recommend is to use services like IFTTT, Hootsuite, Postcron or Dlvr.



With IFTTT my posts are automatically shared to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit and other sites as well. Hootsuite and Postcron can help you post in Facebook groups



3. Searching For New Content



This isn't limited to new bloggers. Constantly searching different sites to get what you'll post will get you tired of posting in a short time as you've wasted important time on searching for content. Always use an rss feed reader to curate content. Once the other sites post, you get the update on your phone or computer. It's that simple.



4. Not Choosing A Niche



Some new bloggers don't know anything about choosing a niche. They'll simply rush into entertainment blogging and blog about every thing they come across. My friend, you're not a newspaper. Get a niche and make yourself a force to reckon with on that niche. Posting about everything simply makes you this - Jack of all trades but master of none.









I drop my pen at this point.



Thanks for this, but please why isn't the edit button on nairaland showing?







Thanks for this, but please why isn't the edit button on nairaland showing? Thanks for this, but please why isn't the edit button on nairaland showing?

Nice