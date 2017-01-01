₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by NaijaTechGuy: 6:32am
When I started my first blog in 2013, I made a lot of mistakes which helped me become better at what I'm doing. I'll outline the most common mistakes people make when starting a blog.
1. Not Submitting A Sitemap.
This is very common among new bloggers. A Sitemap helps search engines index your site properly. The result of not adding this causes poor SEO. Submitting a sitemap was the very first thing I did when launched my current blog NaijaTechGuy. As a result, it's helped in the SEO of my blog and most of my traffic come from search engines. I get roughly about 25,000 visits per week from Google.
2. Sharing Posts By Themselves
Sharing your posts by yourself is cool but when you start posting constantly it'll definitely weigh you down. Most New Bloggers tend to do this. The best way i recommend is to use services like IFTTT, Hootsuite, Postcron or Dlvr.
With IFTTT my posts are automatically shared to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Reddit and other sites as well. Hootsuite and Postcron can help you post in Facebook groups
3. Searching For New Content
This isn't limited to new bloggers. Constantly searching different sites to get what you'll post will get you tired of posting in a short time as you've wasted important time on searching for content. Always use an rss feed reader to curate content. Once the other sites post, you get the update on your phone or computer. It's that simple.
4. Not Choosing A Niche
Some new bloggers don't know anything about choosing a niche. They'll simply rush into entertainment blogging and blog about every thing they come across. My friend, you're not a newspaper. Get a niche and make yourself a force to reckon with on that niche. Posting about everything simply makes you this - Jack of all trades but master of none.
I drop my pen at this point.
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by NaijaTechGuy: 6:33am
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by 9jakohai(m): 6:35am
Very good tips here. Thanks.
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by coolesmile: 6:36am
Very great tips.
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by ezychris(m): 6:44am
Oshe
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by Adonis3: 6:47am
NaijaTechGuy:
This one is something else,
Some people go into blogging without knowing what they wanna do
All they want is to be like Aunty Linda
I advised my friend who wanted to go into blogging against doing the regular gossip thing
There are still many unexplored fields... You even get the advantage of getting exclusive contents rather than venturing into over saturated markets
Nice one op
Iseoluwani:
[i]
Do you have to quote the whole damn post
#Adonis3HasSpoken
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by LOGDAN(m): 6:48am
Nice one
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by Benjom(m): 6:49am
On point
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by ednut1(m): 6:50am
seems this guy dey pay d mods. nice anyways
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by Iseoluwani: 6:50am
NaijaTechGuy:
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by Horlawoomey(m): 6:52am
Nice.
Honestly choosing a niche will help you a lot as you will be more focused and write solemnly on the topics in that niche.
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by sandiyke(f): 6:54am
Very helpful tips.
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by NaijaTechGuy: 6:54am
ednut1:... Lol No oh..
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by ikihealthplus(m): 7:11am
Bros how much dyu make monthly from ur blog
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by obidevine(m): 7:12am
NaijaTechGuy:
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by obidevine(m): 7:13am
NaijaTechGuy:
Thanks for this, but please why isn't the edit button on nairaland showing?
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by Arnoldo(m): 7:28am
Nice
Re: 4 Common Mistakes People Often Make When They Start Blogging by moshoodn(m): 7:28am
Sitemap is very essential..
It is a vital key.
