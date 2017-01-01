Most of us spend a lot of time on our smartphones. Sometimes while using these smartphones, our eyes hurt or we feel some pain in our eyes.



Most Doctors advise people not to spend a lot of time in front of screens .

If you really want to protect your eyes while using a smartphone, then follow the instructions below :



1. Keep It Far From Your Eyes



Most people spend their free time texting , watching movies or just surfing on internet .

The average smartphone screen size is small so they put their smartphones very close to their eyes. This is wrong, if you put your phone very close to your eyes, you may start having issues with your eyes.



Always remember to keep your smartphone 15 to 20 inches away from your eyes.



2. Blink Periodically

Most people hardly blink while playing games or watching an interesting movie on their smartphone. This may cause redness or dryness of your eyes. If you want protect your eyes then you ought to blink your eyes regularly.



An average person blinks 2-50 times per minute depending on the condition. Blink your eyes to keep your eyes clean and moist.



3. Reduce screen brightness:



Most people love to increase the brightness of their smartphones. Increased brightness levels are harmful to the eyes.



So, always remember to set the level of your smartphone brightness to a level that's good for your eyes. I recommend using automatic brightness so your device can adapt to the different light levels at different conditions.



4. Wash your face:



Constant use of your smartphone may leave your eyes weak and tired. After a while you feel a slight pain in your eyes. To reduce the dryness of your eyes wash your face . This helps your eyes feel relaxed.



5. Use Anti-glare Protection :



Most smartphones come with anti-glare coating or special corning glass protection. But if your device doesn't have any of those, then you have to get an anti-glare coating or corning glass protection for your device .



You can also use anti-glare lens or glasses to protect your eyes as well.



6. Take A Break :



Always take a break while using your smartphone. Close your eyes for few minutes during the break.



7. Use Eye Therapy:



Close your eyes and put 2 fingers on your closed eyes and move them round . It helps to relax your eyes.



8. Take Vitamin A And Yeast Supplement



I normally do this to protect my eyes while blogging. My eyes used to hurt so bad at a certain point but once I took the vitamin A and yeast supplements for about 5 days, the pain reduced and my eyes were back to normal. If you're having a similar issue try this out.



I believe with these methods you can protect your eyes while using your smartphone.