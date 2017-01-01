₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,724,000 members, 3,300,197 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 January 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone (3587 Views)
How To Protect Your Eyes While Using Your Android Phone / V10: LG Launches A Smartphone With Two Screens And Two Selfie Cameras / 5 Unsafe And Deadly Acts You Must Stop Doing While Using Your Tech Gadgets! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by matrixx9(m): 6:37am
Most of us spend a lot of time on our smartphones. Sometimes while using these smartphones, our eyes hurt or we feel some pain in our eyes.
Most Doctors advise people not to spend a lot of time in front of screens .
If you really want to protect your eyes while using a smartphone, then follow the instructions below :
1. Keep It Far From Your Eyes
Most people spend their free time texting , watching movies or just surfing on internet .
The average smartphone screen size is small so they put their smartphones very close to their eyes. This is wrong, if you put your phone very close to your eyes, you may start having issues with your eyes.
Always remember to keep your smartphone 15 to 20 inches away from your eyes.
2. Blink Periodically
Most people hardly blink while playing games or watching an interesting movie on their smartphone. This may cause redness or dryness of your eyes. If you want protect your eyes then you ought to blink your eyes regularly.
An average person blinks 2-50 times per minute depending on the condition. Blink your eyes to keep your eyes clean and moist.
3. Reduce screen brightness:
Most people love to increase the brightness of their smartphones. Increased brightness levels are harmful to the eyes.
So, always remember to set the level of your smartphone brightness to a level that's good for your eyes. I recommend using automatic brightness so your device can adapt to the different light levels at different conditions.
4. Wash your face:
Constant use of your smartphone may leave your eyes weak and tired. After a while you feel a slight pain in your eyes. To reduce the dryness of your eyes wash your face . This helps your eyes feel relaxed.
5. Use Anti-glare Protection :
Most smartphones come with anti-glare coating or special corning glass protection. But if your device doesn't have any of those, then you have to get an anti-glare coating or corning glass protection for your device .
You can also use anti-glare lens or glasses to protect your eyes as well.
6. Take A Break :
Always take a break while using your smartphone. Close your eyes for few minutes during the break.
7. Use Eye Therapy:
Close your eyes and put 2 fingers on your closed eyes and move them round . It helps to relax your eyes.
8. Take Vitamin A And Yeast Supplement
I normally do this to protect my eyes while blogging. My eyes used to hurt so bad at a certain point but once I took the vitamin A and yeast supplements for about 5 days, the pain reduced and my eyes were back to normal. If you're having a similar issue try this out.
I believe with these methods you can protect your eyes while using your smartphone.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by matrixx9(m): 6:38am
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by TRADELYN: 6:41am
Informative.
Click below for all your research projects.
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by ezychris(m): 6:42am
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Lionbite(m): 6:53am
Or put on Rayban before staring at your phone.
1 Like
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by samtee37(m): 6:54am
Good piece... But what about if your phone minimum brightness is like some phone maximum brightness.... hot notes
1 Like
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by GreenMavro: 6:57am
I need to protect my eyes clearly...so I can see my green mavro well on the 14th
4 Likes
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by truthspeaks: 6:58am
Ok
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by buharimustlive: 6:59am
Ok
Good morning Nigerians....
I wish all of you especially PDP and APC supporters a stress free day.
Bye....
1 Like
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by ezigr8(m): 7:00am
very informative
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by wunmi2odun(m): 7:00am
The three monikers above me tho...
1 Like
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by uvalued(m): 7:00am
andytins
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Kondomatic(m): 7:01am
How about taking a long break? Some people will press their phone until the battery drains out then they will plug it in wall socket and continue pressing.
3 Likes
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by marxist88: 7:01am
& 9 , don't watch explicit ,porn VIDS
1 Like
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Sowada(m): 7:02am
One of the best imofrmative post this 2017. Thanks
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by KealDrogo: 7:03am
If ya have a weak eye sights or suffering from eye ache, then these procedures are recommended for your eye safety.
But not for those with healthy eyes. Ya need to use your eyes to fullest before old age.
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Donkaz(m): 7:03am
Nice one Op.
I really need this.
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Araoluwa005(m): 7:04am
the best way is not to use a smart phone
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by FILEBE(m): 7:04am
samtee37:
you glue black nylon to the screen
1 Like
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Goldenheart(m): 7:06am
Hmmmm
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Adonis3: 7:06am
I hate increasing my screen brightness unless I'm outside and can't see a thing on the screen.. I usually leave it on the minimum level
Sometimes I wear dark shades to watch movies, especially when I just wake up in the middle of the night
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Emeskhalifa(m): 7:07am
thnaks for the info op
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Araoluwa005(m): 7:09am
Kondomatic:you are just talking about me, I think I am a phone addict
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by samtee37(m): 7:09am
FILEBE:
No be only black nylon....... Why didn't even say black canopy
2 Likes
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by dyangprof(m): 7:09am
turn on night mode
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by coolebux(m): 7:11am
Thankio!
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by Dottore: 7:14am
Good
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by FILEBE(m): 7:16am
samtee37:
whatever rocks your boat man. lol. but try nylon sef na. you remember the days of putting Locozade boost's nylon on thr tv screen?
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by ikorodureporta: 7:19am
Switch on other light when using yr phones ie dnt use in d dark...
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by daniska3yaro(m): 7:20am
Use samsung fones
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by ettacool(m): 7:22am
Let me come n be going....
|Re: 8 Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Using A Smartphone by jericco1(m): 7:25am
These tips aren't meant for Africans
Informations On MBO E7(andriod) / Mtn Beta Talk Plan / How To Bypass Android Lock Screen
Viewing this topic: Praktikals(m), anath(m), Eldavido1, haysal(m), dewaskillz, mistadayo, gboisgroups, Emezy(m), Starbeams, Saheed9, tysontim(m), fiponmile, Zeze06(m), buskopam(m), Ninilowo(m), OTEGA1, chickengeorge, victorD3, leokinguch(m), enochogaga(m), Dukechimi, Sunfex(m), mclorenzo(m), INFINITY52(m), orkman(m), simtosul, samsof1, phil0(m), dukechilezie(m), Temitope2302(m), senoreetah(f), golddust6000(m), alawi5k, Trust2001(m), Chookym(m), lexio(m), Kamanuozuzu, drealaz24(m), Adbash, nikz, Stallione(m), jhydebaba(m), Mirahcul, Napoleon27, temmyt20(m), theorbiters, warriboy21(m), Interesting15, Lordemperoris100(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7