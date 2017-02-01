₦airaland Forum

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Aminat508(f): 5:05pm On Feb 01
Osun State University popularly known as UNIOSUN is a multi-campus university established by the Osun State Government under the administration of Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in December 2006.

The university currently operates six campuses distributed across the six administrative/geopolitical zones of the state. The six campuses are located in Ejigbo, Ikire, Ipetu Ijesha, Ifetedo, Osogbo and Okuku which serves as college of Agriculture, Art Humanities and Culture, Education, Law, science, Technology And Engineering, Management and Social Sciences respectively.

The current and the 6th Vice-Chancellor of the institution is Professor Labode Popoola.

The University had its first convocation ceremony in 2011 under the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The university is also recognized as one of the fastest universities in Nigeria, based on there quick academic calendar. The university had a reputation of not being involved in Nationwide ASUU strike.

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/beautiful-pictures-of-6-campuses-of.html

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Aminat508(f): 5:06pm On Feb 01
More photos here

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Aminat508(f): 5:07pm On Feb 01
More Photos Here

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Eleniyan15(m): 5:12pm On Feb 01
shocked
This op stingy sha she collected 1st and 2nd position mhen this is kwaraption,buhari must hear this. op which course are you doing you need to respect the constituted authority...

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by YhungPablo(m): 6:27pm On Feb 01
i Rep oshun. but not reppin unioshun.

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Ask4bigneyo(m): 7:07pm On Feb 01
YhungPablo:
i Rep oshun. but not reppin unioshun.

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Tuham(m): 6:06pm On Feb 02
Na the computers pic grabbed my attention the mostwink smiley Nice pictures and didn't know Uniosun had a radio station

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by INTERMAN: 6:23pm On Feb 02
Beauty is in the hand of the beholder

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Flexherbal(m): 9:32pm On Feb 02
Beautiful !

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by NameChecker: 9:33pm On Feb 02
More like a secondary school with boarding facilities in Lagos. . . #JustSaying

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by TopsyKrete: 9:33pm On Feb 02
Really?

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by temitemi1(m): 9:33pm On Feb 02
the uni is looking just like aregbe grin
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by walescounis(m): 9:35pm On Feb 02
Tuham:
Na the computers pic grabbed my attention the mostwink smiley
Nice pictures and didn't know Uniosun had a radio station

Shey that one wey be like Cyber Café?

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by donziller(m): 9:36pm On Feb 02
wow! It look nice

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:36pm On Feb 02
Seen and noted.
God bless the State of Osun.

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by PrinxArthur1(m): 9:37pm On Feb 02
these structures are just buildings in a glorified secondary school

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by generaluthman: 9:38pm On Feb 02
Booked
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by kingDELE(m): 9:39pm On Feb 02
K.... Where d students??

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by rattlesnake(m): 9:39pm On Feb 02
and u call CU a secondary school smh
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by ipobarecriminals: 9:39pm On Feb 02
cool Hajia Aminat508.Iya osun.Osun a Dara oo

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Franchise21(m): 9:40pm On Feb 02
OK
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by prettyboi1989(m): 9:41pm On Feb 02
walescounis:


Shey that one wey be like Cyber Café?
ow e wan take be like? shopping mall?
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by coptic: 9:41pm On Feb 02
Even my secondary school better pass this one na. Wetin you come dey show us?



sad angry
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by MoDsHunter: 9:41pm On Feb 02
Dem try, Pictures don't define credibility doh. undecided...Cant wait to leave Ejigbo smiley

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by aphixiano(m): 9:44pm On Feb 02
That glorified secondary school four years is equal to four years other than those school that is more like university that four years is equals to 7 years
PrinxArthur1:
these structures are just buildings in a glorified secondary school
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:48pm On Feb 02
Omo omoluabi gidi ni me proudly osun cheesy[color=#770077][/color]
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Tifemide2017: 9:48pm On Feb 02
....
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by MARKone(m): 9:48pm On Feb 02
CRT monitors at this time and age

Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Nofuckgiven: 9:51pm On Feb 02
Cool buildings grin
BTW


Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Tuham(m): 9:56pm On Feb 02
walescounis:

Shey that one wey be like Cyber Café?
If e dey browse and no dey bring headache, Issorite by me though
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by jinxet2000: 10:04pm On Feb 02
This governor sef.
The buildings are so small that you will think if they are meant to accommodate primary school pupil.
The computers are still the box type when children are using flat screen and All-in-One computers. Is this a set back for children using flat screens at home. How can school set you children backward instead of projecting them for the future?
Re: Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures by Rapsainot: 10:05pm On Feb 02
MARKone:
CRT monitors at this time and age

Please help me to ask them oo.. Tuition I'm paying is our 130k and this all they've got to offer.

