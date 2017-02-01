Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Osun State University (UNIOSUN) In Pictures (13094 Views)

Wale Ojoniyi And Mercy Ikwue Sex Scandal Video In Osun State University / Osun State University (UNIOSUN ) 2016/2017 Post UTME /admission Thread / Osun State University (uniosun) 2015/2016 Post Utme/admission Thread (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Osun State University popularly known as UNIOSUN is a multi-campus university established by the Osun State Government under the administration of Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in December 2006.



The university currently operates six campuses distributed across the six administrative/geopolitical zones of the state. The six campuses are located in Ejigbo, Ikire, Ipetu Ijesha, Ifetedo, Osogbo and Okuku which serves as college of Agriculture, Art Humanities and Culture, Education, Law, science, Technology And Engineering, Management and Social Sciences respectively.



The current and the 6th Vice-Chancellor of the institution is Professor Labode Popoola.



The University had its first convocation ceremony in 2011 under the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.



The university is also recognized as one of the fastest universities in Nigeria, based on there quick academic calendar. The university had a reputation of not being involved in Nationwide ASUU strike.

Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/beautiful-pictures-of-6-campuses-of.html Source : 1 Share





http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/beautiful-pictures-of-6-campuses-of.html More photos here 1 Like 1 Share





http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/beautiful-pictures-of-6-campuses-of.html More Photos Here 1 Like 1 Share



This op stingy sha she collected 1st and 2nd position mhen this is kwaraption,buhari must hear this. op which course are you doing you need to respect the constituted authority... 3 Likes

i Rep oshun. but not reppin unioshun. 1 Like

YhungPablo:

i Rep oshun. but not reppin unioshun. 12 Likes

Nice pictures and didn't know Uniosun had a radio station Na the computers pic grabbed my attention the mostNice pictures and didn't know Uniosun had a radio station 3 Likes

Beauty is in the hand of the beholder 1 Like

Beautiful ! 1 Like

More like a secondary school with boarding facilities in Lagos. . . #JustSaying 6 Likes

Really? 2 Likes

the uni is looking just like aregbe

Tuham:

Na the computers pic grabbed my attention the most

Nice pictures and didn't know Uniosun had a radio station

Shey that one wey be like Cyber Café? Shey that one wey be like Cyber Café? 1 Like

wow! It look nice 1 Like

Seen and noted.

God bless the State of Osun. 2 Likes

these structures are just buildings in a glorified secondary school 2 Likes

Booked

K.... Where d students?? 1 Like

and u call CU a secondary school smh

Hajia Aminat508.Iya osun.Osun a Dara oo Hajia Aminat508.Iya osun.Osun a Dara oo 1 Like

OK

walescounis:





Shey that one wey be like Cyber Café? ow e wan take be like? shopping mall? ow e wan take be like? shopping mall?









Even my secondary school better pass this one na. Wetin you come dey show us?

...Cant wait to leave Ejigbo Dem try, Pictures don't define credibility doh....Cant wait to leave Ejigbo 1 Like

PrinxArthur1:

these structures are just buildings in a glorified secondary school That glorified secondary school four years is equal to four years other than those school that is more like university that four years is equals to 7 years

[color=#770077][/color] Omo omoluabi gidi ni me proudly osun[color=#770077][/color]

....





CRT monitors at this time and age 3 Likes



BTW





SORRY, A MINUTE PLEASE!



If you've recently been dumped or have a feeling that u will be dumped ,am here as a backup val. No need to throw those gifts away. Please don't throw anything away in anger. I repeat, do not throw it away. Take that bold step, wipe your tears and bring that gift. For those people that like buying underwear and flower please keep scrolling. Ok bye grin grin grin Cool buildingsBTWSORRY, A MINUTE PLEASE!If you've recently been dumped or have a feeling that u will be dumped ,am here as a backup val. No need to throw those gifts away. Please don't throw anything away in anger. I repeat, do not throw it away. Take that bold step, wipe your tears and bring that gift. For those people that like buying underwear and flower please keep scrolling. Ok bye grin grin grin

walescounis:



Shey that one wey be like Cyber Café? If e dey browse and no dey bring headache, Issorite by me though If e dey browse and no dey bring headache, Issorite by me though

This governor sef.

The buildings are so small that you will think if they are meant to accommodate primary school pupil.

The computers are still the box type when children are using flat screen and All-in-One computers. Is this a set back for children using flat screens at home. How can school set you children backward instead of projecting them for the future?