Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor)

by uniquechukwuma: 3:34pm On Feb 02


Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia, has confirmed the discovery of a new drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.

Otunta told newsmen at the university campus on Wednesday that the finding followed years of scientific research by the institution. He said that the breakthrough was made by Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher in the university.

According to him, Ezeibe had presented the drug to the University management, Senate and Council, where he explained the processes he went through to arrive at his finding.

The VC also said that Ezeibe had equally presented the drug to his colleagues in the medical field and nobody had contradicted his finding. “Prof. Ezeibe is a researcher in Veterinary Medicine and one may wonder how he discovered a drug to cure a human ailment,” he said. He commended Ezeibe for the breakthrough, saying: “He has brought honour to the University and we are proud of him.” Otunta said that the university was in the process of mass producing the drug for further clinical trials on persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country.

Ezeibe, who is a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, said that the drug was produced with Aluminum Silicate and Magnesium Silicate (Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate). He said that the two minerals “are already in use as medicines for the treatment of various animal and human diseases”. He said that 10 persons living with the disease, “who volunteered’’, were made to apply through their doctor to the VC. “They were treated daily with the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate (50 mg/kg),” he said.

Ezeibe said that the volunteers were subjected to monthly tests for viral loads and CD4-lymphocyte counts. “With the antiviral effects of the medicine, its ability to reach all cells (as nanoparticles) and the lymphocytes, there is no more hiding place (sanctuary) for HIV,” he said. He said that the medicine had been used to potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others, and could be a major foreign exchange earner for Nigeria, if approved by relevant authorities. According to him, “local and international pharmaceutical companies would find the product as a veritable raw material”.

Ezeibe said that he presented the research findings to the World Virology Conference in Atlanta in 2015, and Antonio (Texas) in 2016. Besides, he said that the results of the laboratory tests had been published in many international scientific journals, including the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research, among several others.

He said that he was also about to sign a memorandum of understanding with a U.S.-based Scientific Research Publishing, publishers of World Journal of AIDS, for the publication of his book “How I came about the cure for HIV/AIDS”. Ezeibe, who said that the medicine was patented in August 2014 in Nigeria, called on the Federal Government to help him to secure internationa

l patency for the drug. He said: “If commercialised, the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate would become an alternative for petroleum to the Nigerian economy.”

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/breakthrough-michael-okpara-varsity-discovers-cure-hivaids/




by semasir: 3:36pm On Feb 02
Space booked......

NOT FOR SALE! Beware of the next commentator

by uniquechukwuma: 3:38pm On Feb 02
you are not serious lol
semasir:
Space booked......

NOT FOR SALE! Beware of the next commentator

by SirWere(m): 3:40pm On Feb 02
Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor
(VC), Michael Okpara University of
Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia, has
confirmed the discovery of a new drug for
the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.

Why do bloggers feel the need to sensationalize everything undecided
There are drugs being developed monthly for the "treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS".
None has finally cracked that chestnut.




Bloggers!!angry

by semasir: 3:46pm On Feb 02
Thank you.....

uniquechukwuma:
you are not serious lol

by obamd: 6:01pm On Feb 02
Every now and again, someone comes up with claims that he's found the cure for HIV.

This is Science, we don't just speak anyhow without facts and data. Your results must be reproducible. For drugs, they must be safe first of all. We are not politicians, the media is not the first place to share results of your experiments.

There are procedures to substantiating and verifying claims. There is a Nigerian Institute of Medical research that has to confirm these things.

Nobody is stealing your credit, just speak through the right channel.

by Idydarling(f): 6:03pm On Feb 02
it's not as if scientists have not yet discovered a cure for hiv, there is actually, only that the drug is too strong for the human frame, when a human takes the drug, it will first of all kill the body b4 it gets to the virus, that's why it has not yet been released.

by dreamwords: 8:10pm On Feb 02
Let's pray its true, the whole world need help asap
by ekrizz(m): 8:47pm On Feb 02
Idydarling:
it's not as if scientists have not yet discovered a cure for hiv, there is actually, only that the drug is too strong for the human frame, when a human takes the drug, it will first of all kill the body b4 it gets to the virus, that's why it has not yet been released.


That's the reason why every claim needs to be clinically scrutinized before being made public.

by rattlesnake(m): 9:11pm On Feb 02
who is the guinea pig

by Jeffrey12(m): 10:08pm On Feb 02
Ok oo I yaff heard...


If the drug truly works then it will be sold for abt 100k grin

by kenonze(f): 10:08pm On Feb 02
If only our government will use the tool they knows best (@propaganda) and coin Bill Gates foundation to harness this product.. .... I see light at the end of tunnel.

Congratulations sir

by jeeqaa7(m): 10:08pm On Feb 02
Ok
by Tazmode(m): 10:09pm On Feb 02
Looks like vitamin c and b-complex from here

by Proffdada: 10:09pm On Feb 02
The cure has been long in existence but the virus is actually a weapon to control the population
Meanwhile, this evening ,I perceived the smell of burnt wire from a woman in hijab (maybe it's a fragrance or she's a technician) undecided

by Talk2Bella(f): 10:09pm On Feb 02
who on nairaland should we test it on now lool

if it's real awesome Mehn people really need it as long as it ain't expensive

Nigerians are blessed

Igbo men are really intelligent

Biko Nwanne e remain cancer

find a cure for it soon Dalu

by lollmaolol: 10:10pm On Feb 02
If not that the Health minister denied the news, this could be a breakthrough

Excerpt from Punchng.com

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that he was not aware of a cure for HIV/AIDS being reported by the majority of the Nigerian media (not The PUNCH).

The minister had reacted to the not-so-new claims of finding a cure for HIV being made by a Professor of Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Maduike Ezeibe.

Contrary to media interpretation of his claims, Ezeibe said he had only found a “potentiate” for possible manufacturing of HIV drugs.

As reported by the media, the professor had said, “The medicine had been used to “potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others…

“Local and international pharmaceutical companies would find the product as a veritable raw material…”

Technically and as defined by the Merriam Webster dictionary, a “potentiate” is used to augment the activity of (as a drug) synergistically. It is used to increase the power, effect, or likelihood of (something, especially a drug or physiological reaction).

And, as explained by Ezeibe himself, his current product is a “raw material” for HIV drugs if, as he also said, it is “approved by relevant authorities.”

Health Minister Adewole, in a text message sent through the Director Media & Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, wrote, “I’m not aware of his claims.

“There are standard ways of disseminating such information.

“The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, in conjunction with the College of Medicine University of Ibadan, has been mandated to verify two claims of cure for HIV in Nigeria.

“We shall make our findings public when ready.”

by oluwaVaz(m): 10:10pm On Feb 02
obamd:
Every now and again, someone comes up with claims that he's found the cure for HIV.

This is Science, we don't just speak anyhow without facts and data. Your results must be reproducible. For drugs, they must be safe first of all.
There are procedures to substantiating and verifying claims. There is a Nigerian Institute of Medical research that has to confirm these things.

Nobody is stealing your credit, just speak through the right channel.
amebo...e concern u Eeeh

by ichommy(m): 10:11pm On Feb 02
dreamwords:
Let's pray its true, the whole world need help asap


PRAY? sad
by MrMcJay(m): 10:11pm On Feb 02
Inject the Prof with the blood of an HIV positive individual and after 3 months, inject him with what he claimed can cure HIV.

by sigiyaya(m): 10:11pm On Feb 02
IGBO ndi oma cheesy cheesy

by kenzysmith: 10:11pm On Feb 02
Omo he go make sense o condom done tire me

by Fuqman(m): 10:12pm On Feb 02
So much fucking gonna take place with bunch of preggies. No doc.
by Pavore9: 10:12pm On Feb 02
A good development.
by nabegibeg: 10:12pm On Feb 02
good one coming from a Nigerian
by Shugarlynn(f): 10:13pm On Feb 02
I suggest they inflect his wife with d virus and test run d antidote. Its only a suggestion cool cool cool

by Anticorruption: 10:13pm On Feb 02
cool


my igbo neighbours always doing great thingz


i pray we leave the contraption soon cool
by JimloveTM(m): 10:13pm On Feb 02
Chai see the number of persons viewing this POST... Hope it's not what am thinking sha....

MEANWHILE Do you know the number of times i have heard the cure has been discovered Next thing u no go hear anything again, all those companies making Anti retroviral drugs go just silence them so as to keep making money... and managing the disease..

THE CURE has long been found.

MAKE THEM FIND CURE TO CANCER

by youngwarlocks: 10:14pm On Feb 02
even lalasticlala don abandon admin role dey view this thread.....
by jaz(m): 10:15pm On Feb 02
Chief are u blind or simply can't read English. Can't you see the link the op posted or is Vanguard newspaper now a blog
SirWere:


Why do bloggers feel the need to sensationalize everything undecided
There are drugs being developed monthly for the "treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS".
None has finally cracked that chestnut.




Bloggers!!angry

