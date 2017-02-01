Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) (20301 Views)

Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia, has confirmed the discovery of a new drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.



Otunta told newsmen at the university campus on Wednesday that the finding followed years of scientific research by the institution. He said that the breakthrough was made by Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher in the university.



According to him, Ezeibe had presented the drug to the University management, Senate and Council, where he explained the processes he went through to arrive at his finding.



The VC also said that Ezeibe had equally presented the drug to his colleagues in the medical field and nobody had contradicted his finding. “Prof. Ezeibe is a researcher in Veterinary Medicine and one may wonder how he discovered a drug to cure a human ailment,” he said. He commended Ezeibe for the breakthrough, saying: “He has brought honour to the University and we are proud of him.” Otunta said that the university was in the process of mass producing the drug for further clinical trials on persons living with HIV/AIDS in the country.



Ezeibe, who is a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, said that the drug was produced with Aluminum Silicate and Magnesium Silicate (Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate). He said that the two minerals “are already in use as medicines for the treatment of various animal and human diseases”. He said that 10 persons living with the disease, “who volunteered’’, were made to apply through their doctor to the VC. “They were treated daily with the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate (50 mg/kg),” he said.



Ezeibe said that the volunteers were subjected to monthly tests for viral loads and CD4-lymphocyte counts. “With the antiviral effects of the medicine, its ability to reach all cells (as nanoparticles) and the lymphocytes, there is no more hiding place (sanctuary) for HIV,” he said. He said that the medicine had been used to potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others, and could be a major foreign exchange earner for Nigeria, if approved by relevant authorities. According to him, “local and international pharmaceutical companies would find the product as a veritable raw material”.



Ezeibe said that he presented the research findings to the World Virology Conference in Atlanta in 2015, and Antonio (Texas) in 2016. Besides, he said that the results of the laboratory tests had been published in many international scientific journals, including the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research, among several others.



He said that he was also about to sign a memorandum of understanding with a U.S.-based Scientific Research Publishing, publishers of World Journal of AIDS, for the publication of his book “How I came about the cure for HIV/AIDS”. Ezeibe, who said that the medicine was patented in August 2014 in Nigeria, called on the Federal Government to help him to secure internationa



l patency for the drug. He said: “If commercialised, the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate would become an alternative for petroleum to the Nigerian economy.”



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/breakthrough-michael-okpara-varsity-discovers-cure-hivaids/









Why do bloggers feel the need to sensationalize everything

There are drugs being developed monthly for the "treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS".

None has finally cracked that chestnut.









Every now and again, someone comes up with claims that he's found the cure for HIV.



This is Science, we don't just speak anyhow without facts and data. Your results must be reproducible. For drugs, they must be safe first of all. We are not politicians, the media is not the first place to share results of your experiments.



There are procedures to substantiating and verifying claims. There is a Nigerian Institute of Medical research that has to confirm these things.



Nobody is stealing your credit, just speak through the right channel.

If not that the Health minister denied the news, this could be a breakthrough



Excerpt from Punchng.com



The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that he was not aware of a cure for HIV/AIDS being reported by the majority of the Nigerian media (not The PUNCH).



The minister had reacted to the not-so-new claims of finding a cure for HIV being made by a Professor of Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Maduike Ezeibe.



Contrary to media interpretation of his claims, Ezeibe said he had only found a “potentiate” for possible manufacturing of HIV drugs.



As reported by the media, the professor had said, “The medicine had been used to “potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others…



“Local and international pharmaceutical companies would find the product as a veritable raw material…”



Technically and as defined by the Merriam Webster dictionary, a “potentiate” is used to augment the activity of (as a drug) synergistically. It is used to increase the power, effect, or likelihood of (something, especially a drug or physiological reaction).



And, as explained by Ezeibe himself, his current product is a “raw material” for HIV drugs if, as he also said, it is “approved by relevant authorities.”



Health Minister Adewole, in a text message sent through the Director Media & Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, wrote, “I’m not aware of his claims.



“There are standard ways of disseminating such information.



“The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, in conjunction with the College of Medicine University of Ibadan, has been mandated to verify two claims of cure for HIV in Nigeria.



“We shall make our findings public when ready.” 3 Likes 1 Share

