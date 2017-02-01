₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,737,927 members, 3,343,631 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 04:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) (20301 Views)
Michael Okpara University Students Worship God Under Heavy Rain,Photos Go Viral / Pictures From Michael Okpara University Of Agriculture, Umudike / University Professor Backs The Baby Of A Nursing Mother Writing Exam (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by uniquechukwuma: 3:34pm On Feb 02
Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia, has confirmed the discovery of a new drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/breakthrough-michael-okpara-varsity-discovers-cure-hivaids/
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by semasir: 3:36pm On Feb 02
Space booked......
NOT FOR SALE! Beware of the next commentator
3 Likes
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by uniquechukwuma: 3:38pm On Feb 02
you are not serious lol
semasir:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by SirWere(m): 3:40pm On Feb 02
Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor
Why do bloggers feel the need to sensationalize everything
There are drugs being developed monthly for the "treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS".
None has finally cracked that chestnut.
Bloggers!!
17 Likes
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by semasir: 3:46pm On Feb 02
Thank you.....
uniquechukwuma:
4 Likes
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by obamd: 6:01pm On Feb 02
Every now and again, someone comes up with claims that he's found the cure for HIV.
This is Science, we don't just speak anyhow without facts and data. Your results must be reproducible. For drugs, they must be safe first of all. We are not politicians, the media is not the first place to share results of your experiments.
There are procedures to substantiating and verifying claims. There is a Nigerian Institute of Medical research that has to confirm these things.
Nobody is stealing your credit, just speak through the right channel.
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Idydarling(f): 6:03pm On Feb 02
it's not as if scientists have not yet discovered a cure for hiv, there is actually, only that the drug is too strong for the human frame, when a human takes the drug, it will first of all kill the body b4 it gets to the virus, that's why it has not yet been released.
10 Likes
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by dreamwords: 8:10pm On Feb 02
Let's pray its true, the whole world need help asap
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by ekrizz(m): 8:47pm On Feb 02
Idydarling:
That's the reason why every claim needs to be clinically scrutinized before being made public.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by rattlesnake(m): 9:11pm On Feb 02
who is the guinea pig
1 Like
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Jeffrey12(m): 10:08pm On Feb 02
Ok oo I yaff heard...
If the drug truly works then it will be sold for abt 100k
1 Like
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by kenonze(f): 10:08pm On Feb 02
If only our government will use the tool they knows best (@propaganda) and coin Bill Gates foundation to harness this product.. .... I see light at the end of tunnel.
Congratulations sir
5 Likes
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:08pm On Feb 02
Ok
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Tazmode(m): 10:09pm On Feb 02
Looks like vitamin c and b-complex from here
6 Likes
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Proffdada: 10:09pm On Feb 02
The cure has been long in existence but the virus is actually a weapon to control the population
Meanwhile, this evening ,I perceived the smell of burnt wire from a woman in hijab (maybe it's a fragrance or she's a technician)
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:09pm On Feb 02
who on nairaland should we test it on now lool
if it's real awesome Mehn people really need it as long as it ain't expensive
Nigerians are blessed
Igbo men are really intelligent
Biko Nwanne e remain cancer
find a cure for it soon Dalu
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by lollmaolol: 10:10pm On Feb 02
If not that the Health minister denied the news, this could be a breakthrough
Excerpt from Punchng.com
The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that he was not aware of a cure for HIV/AIDS being reported by the majority of the Nigerian media (not The PUNCH).
The minister had reacted to the not-so-new claims of finding a cure for HIV being made by a Professor of Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Maduike Ezeibe.
Contrary to media interpretation of his claims, Ezeibe said he had only found a “potentiate” for possible manufacturing of HIV drugs.
As reported by the media, the professor had said, “The medicine had been used to “potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others…
“Local and international pharmaceutical companies would find the product as a veritable raw material…”
Technically and as defined by the Merriam Webster dictionary, a “potentiate” is used to augment the activity of (as a drug) synergistically. It is used to increase the power, effect, or likelihood of (something, especially a drug or physiological reaction).
And, as explained by Ezeibe himself, his current product is a “raw material” for HIV drugs if, as he also said, it is “approved by relevant authorities.”
Health Minister Adewole, in a text message sent through the Director Media & Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, wrote, “I’m not aware of his claims.
“There are standard ways of disseminating such information.
“The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, in conjunction with the College of Medicine University of Ibadan, has been mandated to verify two claims of cure for HIV in Nigeria.
“We shall make our findings public when ready.”
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by oluwaVaz(m): 10:10pm On Feb 02
obamd:amebo...e concern u Eeeh
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by ichommy(m): 10:11pm On Feb 02
dreamwords:
PRAY?
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by MrMcJay(m): 10:11pm On Feb 02
Inject the Prof with the blood of an HIV positive individual and after 3 months, inject him with what he claimed can cure HIV.
1 Like
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by sigiyaya(m): 10:11pm On Feb 02
IGBO ndi oma
1 Like
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by kenzysmith: 10:11pm On Feb 02
Omo he go make sense o condom done tire me
2 Likes
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Fuqman(m): 10:12pm On Feb 02
So much fucking gonna take place with bunch of preggies. No doc.
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Pavore9: 10:12pm On Feb 02
A good development.
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by nabegibeg: 10:12pm On Feb 02
good one coming from a Nigerian
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Shugarlynn(f): 10:13pm On Feb 02
I suggest they inflect his wife with d virus and test run d antidote. Its only a suggestion
1 Like
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by Anticorruption: 10:13pm On Feb 02
my igbo neighbours always doing great thingz
i pray we leave the contraption soon
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by JimloveTM(m): 10:13pm On Feb 02
Chai see the number of persons viewing this POST... Hope it's not what am thinking sha....
MEANWHILE Do you know the number of times i have heard the cure has been discovered Next thing u no go hear anything again, all those companies making Anti retroviral drugs go just silence them so as to keep making money... and managing the disease..
THE CURE has long been found.
MAKE THEM FIND CURE TO CANCER
1 Like
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by youngwarlocks: 10:14pm On Feb 02
even lalasticlala don abandon admin role dey view this thread.....
|Re: Maduike Ezeibe Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS (Michael Okpara University Professor) by jaz(m): 10:15pm On Feb 02
Chief are u blind or simply can't read English. Can't you see the link the op posted or is Vanguard newspaper now a blog
SirWere:
1 Like
Show How Much U Remember About Ur Secondary School: Write Ur School Anthem / In 400 Level But No Admission Letter / WAEC Result: Meaning Of Held, Witheld, Outstanding And Others
Viewing this topic: franklincn(m), Chidegu, Milldon(m), Emfash(m), adimsmt, joshtooxplicit, Emeskhalifa(m), ceslide, Pesuzok(m), uc97, Donaldomo(m), jossytech(m), Nwogeh(m), Shakes85, xcaliber(m), oteneaaron(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12