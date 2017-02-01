Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance (16604 Views)

The singer shared the photo via his instagram handle today.



Boldly written on the award is "ASCAP congratulates Wizkid, writer of One Dance by Drake ft Wizkid & Kyla"



"#1 on the Hot 100 Chart for 10 weeks"



Alongside the photo, Wizkid said "This came in last night! Big up my bro @champagnepapi for letting me work on this!! More Drake x Wizkid on the way!!"



In 2016, he subsequently received awards for "artist of the year" at the MTV Mamas, Headies and Sound City MVP Awards.



Daddy Yo!



God Answer our Call... 4 Likes

SEE WHAT HE TOLD DRAKE AT :

Daddy yo,Baba nla,star boy 7 Likes

Slowly putting Nigeria on the map without noise nd unnecessary bragging. 44 Likes 1 Share

Like play like play, this guy go win Grammy o 54 Likes 1 Share

Wizzy..

...

.I thought there was one time when seyi shay said in an interview that wizkid wrote the song and he replied with a tweet blasting her??





Well he try sha 43 Likes 1 Share

Big ups to him... He is making Nigeria proud.. His music speaks for him... 2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats #repping nigeria#

BabaNla congrats... 3 Likes

optional1:

He dey shekau cupboard..



If na Davido news he go don make FP since

GoggleB:

He dey shekau cupboard..

wow

Brown14:

.I thought there was one time when seyi shay said in an interview that wizkid wrote the song and he replied with a tweet blasting her??





Well he try sha Yeah u right. That issue has sprung up again. He actually wrote the song I guess

GoggleB:

congrat 1 Like

Congrats once again

Baba Nla

meaningless to me 1 Like

Congrats, international collabo no easy

Wizkid is the biggest export right now 8 Likes

Big lies drake don't even knows him

rattlesnake:

meaningless to me



Why you come comment? Why you come comment? 1 Like

Amoyinoluwa24:

I knew from onset wizkid wrote that song



Big ups baba nla aka daddyYo! Keeping repping 9ja 1 Like

Wizzy be going for a Grammy and me I'm going for my empire...see you!!! 1 Like