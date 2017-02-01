₦airaland Forum

Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance

Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by Amoyinoluwa24: 5:00pm On Feb 02
Starboy Records CEO, Wizkid is starting 2017 on another good note as he has received an award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers for his contribution to Drake's song, "One Dance".

The singer shared the photo via his instagram handle today.

Boldly written on the award is "ASCAP congratulates Wizkid, writer of One Dance by Drake ft Wizkid &amp; Kyla"

"#1 on the Hot 100 Chart for 10 weeks"

Alongside the photo, Wizkid said "This came in last night! Big up my bro @champagnepapi for letting me work on this!! More Drake x Wizkid on the way!!"

In 2016, he subsequently received awards for "artist of the year" at the MTV Mamas, Headies and Sound City MVP Awards.

Daddy Yo!

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/wizkid-gets-ascap-award-for-one-dance.html

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by cobadit(m): 5:02pm On Feb 02
Am sure am gonna make it legally...... Abeg call me for yur Architectural design ( Building plan drawings)

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by NLSniper: 5:03pm On Feb 02
God Answer our Call...

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by Amoyinoluwa24: 5:06pm On Feb 02
Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by JamieNaijaBlog: 5:07pm On Feb 02
SEE WHAT HE TOLD DRAKE AT :

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/ascap-awards-wizkid-for-writing.html
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by x6blade(m): 5:35pm On Feb 02
Daddy yo,Baba nla,star boy

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by x6blade(m): 5:37pm On Feb 02
Slowly putting Nigeria on the map without noise nd unnecessary bragging.

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by demolinka(m): 5:41pm On Feb 02
Like play like play, this guy go win Grammy o

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by holysaint1(m): 6:52pm On Feb 02
Wizzy.. smiley
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by osemoses1234(m): 6:54pm On Feb 02
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by Brown14(m): 7:41pm On Feb 02
.I thought there was one time when seyi shay said in an interview that wizkid wrote the song and he replied with a tweet blasting her??


Well he try sha

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by Asawana123: 7:47pm On Feb 02
Big ups to him... He is making Nigeria proud.. His music speaks for him...

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by Preca(f): 7:52pm On Feb 02
Congrats #repping nigeria#
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by optional1(f): 8:00pm On Feb 02
ok but the thunder wey go fire that person/animal/thing
wey say i no go make am for this life still dey do
press up for sambisa forest........








BabaNla congrats...

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by GoggleB(m): 8:12pm On Feb 02
optional1:
ok but the thunder wey go fire that person/animal/thing
wey say i no go make am for this life still dey do
press up for sambisa forest........








BabaNla congrats...
He dey shekau cupboard..

If na Davido news he go don make FP since
Lalasticlala SEUN ijebabe

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by optional1(f): 8:23pm On Feb 02
GoggleB:
He dey shekau cupboard..
If na Davido news he go don make FP since Lalasticlala SEUN ijebabe

lol
no mind them antikid....... longest time.. How you dey..
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by princealexndre(m): 9:02pm On Feb 02
wow
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by LivingHuman: 9:39pm On Feb 02
Yeah u right. That issue has sprung up again. He actually wrote the song I guess smiley smiley
Brown14:
.I thought there was one time when seyi shay said in an interview that wizkid wrote the song and he replied with a tweet blasting her??


Well he try sha
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by GoggleB(m): 9:40pm On Feb 02
optional1:



lol

no mind them antikid.......
longest time..
How you dey..
I jus dey observe. Putting some finishing touches to some things..
Hope you are good?
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by optional1(f): 10:06pm On Feb 02
GoggleB:
I jus dey observe. Putting some finishing touches to some things.. Hope you are good?



*putting some finishing touches to somethings*
you self wan release album abi single...



I have been super good..
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by misspresident(f): 10:10pm On Feb 02
congrat

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by Airforce1(m): 10:42pm On Feb 02
Congrats once again
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by ichommy(m): 10:43pm On Feb 02
Baba Nla wink
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by rattlesnake(m): 10:43pm On Feb 02
meaningless to me

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by Tazmode(m): 10:43pm On Feb 02
Congrats, international collabo no easy
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by olaxx: 10:44pm On Feb 02
Wizkid is the biggest export right now

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by kenzysmith: 10:44pm On Feb 02
Big lies drake don't even knows him
Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by Tazmode(m): 10:44pm On Feb 02
rattlesnake:
meaningless to me
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

Why you come comment?

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by goingape1: 10:44pm On Feb 02
Amoyinoluwa24:
Starboy Records CEO, Wizkid is starting 2017 on another good note as he has received an award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers for his contribution to Drake's song, "One Dance".

The singer shared the photo via his instagram handle today.

Boldly written on the award is "ASCAP congratulates Wizkid, writer of One Dance by Drake ft Wizkid &amp; Kyla"

"#1 on the Hot 100 Chart for 10 weeks"

Alongside the photo, Wizkid said "This came in last night! Big up my bro @champagnepapi for letting me work on this!! More Drake x Wizkid on the way!!"

In 2016, he subsequently received awards for "artist of the year" at the MTV Mamas, Headies and Sound City MVP Awards.

Daddy Yo!

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/wizkid-gets-ascap-award-for-one-dance.html
Nigerians love ass licking!

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:45pm On Feb 02
I knew from onset wizkid wrote that song

Big ups baba nla aka daddyYo! Keeping repping 9ja

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by nonxo007(m): 10:45pm On Feb 02
Wizzy be going for a Grammy and me I'm going for my empire...see you!!!

Re: Wizkid Receives ASCAP Award For Writing Drake's One Dance by klanny(m): 10:45pm On Feb 02
http://www.nairaland.com/3607369/wizkid-gets-billboard-recognition-writing

