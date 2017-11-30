Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake (10213 Views)

According to him, this is his proudest moment.



He wrote on Twitter;



“Dear @wizkidayo, I‘ve been in the entertainment business as an investor since 1980 and one of my proudest moments for Nigerian music is the day you defeated both Jayz and @Drake, two of the biggest stars in the world, to win the Best international Act at the #MOBOAwards well done”





Dodorima to you Wizkid e no easy at all.. 5 Likes 1 Share

I doff my heart for you wiz... And even up till now dude has not made a single noise about it!! When you are Big u are Big abeg 33 Likes 1 Share

Gud





Uncle are you on the Senate Committee on Entertainment Matters?



48 Likes 1 Share



So Sen. Bruce could do something worthwhile aside from passing ridiculous motions in the senate.



BTW:

@BruncleZuma above drop the gif!

Good to know.BTW:@BruncleZuma above drop the gif!

Lol...salute the king

Yeahhhhhhhhh that's my boy.. Wizkid

Real recognise real.



We don't want any funny voice here

if any frog � fan show for here tell me so I can tell me to get 17 Likes

Great





Like if you second it Nairaland needs an emoji for FrogLike if you second it 29 Likes 1 Share

When your time comes to shine, nothing can stop it.

Yagaaaaaaaa wizziyo..... FIA dey learn

oya' somebody should drag Davido enta de matter now.

Wizzy baby loke loke!











IF na Davido win this award the whole Internet go dey on FIA Frog voice fans will not be happy about thisIF na Davido win this award the whole Internet go dey on FIA 1 Like

the common sense senator ]

Such a great talent.

How i wish it was used for the giver of the talent.



Hardwork truly pays.



I believe in Nigeria..

Nice one Bruce. Well done wizkid. Next up...Grammy 1 Like







Abeg where the barbeque guy



I'm just been my brothers keeper... no strings attached. Congratulations wizzy.Abeg where the barbeque guyI'm just been my brothers keeper... no strings attached. 2 Likes

But wait o....so agbani darego world crown didn't make u more proud?

Ben Bruce always recognizing homemade... Kudos 2 Wizkid

Mehn ure big wizzy m still in shock: jayz, drake, Kendrick, cardi-b all join

frog voice comman learn oo... you don't mk noise, your success mks noise 4 u 1 Like 1 Share

Mr.Common sense have tweeted and hey it's gotten and more like unexpectedly impressive.Good looking out to the baba nla,Wizkid himself. Mr.Common sense have tweeted and hey it's gotten and more like unexpectedly impressive.Good looking out to the baba nla,Wizkid himself.

Ben Bruce... Iono why d man join politics sef.

niz one wiz...manya manya all d way