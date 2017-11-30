₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by dinma007: 10:16am
The Senator representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce has reacted to Wizkid’s big win at the 2017 MOBO Awards last night.
According to him, this is his proudest moment.
He wrote on Twitter;
“Dear @wizkidayo, I‘ve been in the entertainment business as an investor since 1980 and one of my proudest moments for Nigerian music is the day you defeated both Jayz and @Drake, two of the biggest stars in the world, to win the Best international Act at the #MOBOAwards well done”
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by olihilistic(m): 10:29am
Dodorima to you Wizkid e no easy at all..
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Kingblingz(m): 10:48am
I doff my heart for you wiz... And even up till now dude has not made a single noise about it!! When you are Big u are Big abeg
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by miqos03: 11:56am
Gud
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by BruncleZuma: 11:56am
Uncle are you on the Senate Committee on Entertainment Matters?
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Sirheny007(m): 11:56am
Good to know.
So Sen. Bruce could do something worthwhile aside from passing ridiculous motions in the senate.
BTW:
@BruncleZuma above drop the gif!
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by ladeb: 11:56am
Lol...salute the king
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Tosinex(m): 11:56am
Yeahhhhhhhhh that's my boy.. Wizkid
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Elnino4ladies: 11:56am
Real recognise real.
We don't want any funny voice here
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by jaheymezz(m): 11:56am
if any frog � fan show for here tell me so I can tell me to get
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by 40ng: 11:56am
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Prec1ous(m): 11:56am
Great
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by zeekeyboy: 11:56am
Nairaland needs an emoji for Frog
Like if you second it
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by datola: 11:56am
When your time comes to shine, nothing can stop it.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Blissbeatz(m): 11:57am
Yagaaaaaaaa wizziyo..... FIA dey learn
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Adikam(m): 11:57am
oya' somebody should drag Davido enta de matter now.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by sholajigga(m): 11:57am
Wizzy baby loke loke!
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Tjohnnay: 11:57am
Frog voice fans will not be happy about this
IF na Davido win this award the whole Internet go dey on FIA
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by psychologist(m): 11:57am
the common sense senator]
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Henrolla(m): 11:57am
Such a great talent.
How i wish it was used for the giver of the talent.
Hardwork truly pays.
I believe in Nigeria..
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by sucess001(m): 11:57am
Nice one Bruce. Well done wizkid. Next up...Grammy
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by TallPck1: 11:57am
Congratulations wizzy.
Abeg where the barbeque guy
I'm just been my brothers keeper... no strings attached.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by sucess001(m): 11:58am
But wait o....so agbani darego world crown didn't make u more proud?
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Freshbank: 11:59am
Ben Bruce always recognizing homemade... Kudos 2 Wizkid
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by abclassic15(m): 11:59am
Mehn ure big wizzy m still in shock: jayz, drake, Kendrick, cardi-b all join
frog voice comman learn oo... you don't mk noise, your success mks noise 4 u
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by GeniusVincent(m): 11:59am
Mr.Common sense have tweeted and hey it's gotten and more like unexpectedly impressive.Good looking out to the baba nla,Wizkid himself.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by YINKS89(m): 11:59am
Ben Bruce... Iono why d man join politics sef.
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by Ablitmuspaper(m): 11:59am
niz one wiz...manya manya all d way
|Re: Ben Bruce Reacts To Wizkid's MOBO 2017 Award & Beating Jay Z & Drake by jaheymezz(m): 12:00pm
sucess001:Sheyb Beyonce follow her compete! frog fan sha
