|Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by chimere66: 9:54pm On Feb 02
From the little I understood from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,the man pictured below is a beggar who died today Makarfi town,Kaduna.Anybody who knows him should contact his relatives.
Below is a photo of voters card
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/who-knows-this-man-who-died-today-in.html?m=1
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:56pm On Feb 02
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:57pm On Feb 02
Recession don kill this poor man....R.I.P to em"
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:03pm On Feb 02
. Take it up with the useless Ministry of Information in the state/contact the state dwarf governor. Abi nah to settle killer cows messenger he sabi
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Joshjings(f): 10:24pm On Feb 02
Everybody go deny am now ooo, but ifif na billionaire nw everybody go dey claim relationship
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Tolulopefinest(m): 10:25pm On Feb 02
Oh
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by SNIPER123: 10:25pm On Feb 02
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Sirpluv: 10:25pm On Feb 02
Am sure he voted Buhari! Rest in Peace
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 10:25pm On Feb 02
Hahahahahahahah.sai buhari na dem de shout am dat tym
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:25pm On Feb 02
God knows him
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:25pm On Feb 02
sad
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by ichommy(m): 10:26pm On Feb 02
From Katsina
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:26pm On Feb 02
Rest in peace to the dead he has done his part.. Now he will face babaGod in heaven
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by MARYchiells(f): 10:26pm On Feb 02
If they didn't contact him when he was alive to help, why do you think they will do so now. Poor man life...
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by UnknownT: 10:27pm On Feb 02
Voters card! He must have voted in the last election. So fortunate the government never cares about the masses/electorates . RIP Man
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by xreal: 10:27pm On Feb 02
Occupation: Business.
Meanwhile, topic says he is/was a begger.
Meaning begging is
RIP baba @ 62
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by kenzysmith: 10:28pm On Feb 02
Beggar na title may any negative discribtion never be attached to us in Jesus name
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by nabegibeg: 10:29pm On Feb 02
sad
RIP
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Alhkerimu(m): 10:31pm On Feb 02
Rest in peace mallam May almighty allah rest your soul in peace & grant you al -jenath fridaus (Amin sumer amin)
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 10:32pm On Feb 02
RIP
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by generaluthman: 10:32pm On Feb 02
Eyah
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 10:36pm On Feb 02
Daayyuum. ... May he rest in peace.....
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by MrHenshaw: 10:42pm On Feb 02
kennosklint:
pls don't joke with this,ds is someone's father and grandfather.Has his age mates not died since.He lived more by grace.May his soul rip.
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Itulah(m): 10:47pm On Feb 02
Funny enough, his is also Mohammadu. Is someone thinking what am thinking?
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by peteregwu(m): 10:55pm On Feb 02
Despite the northerners are the ones that have been ruling this nation most, still they have the most beggars every where in nigeria.
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Gbemini(m): 11:02pm On Feb 02
How this one won forgive buhari now.
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 11:04pm On Feb 02
His son might be somewhere now singing sarkodies song... U know sey money nor be problem
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by goldedprince: 11:07pm On Feb 02
when he was alive una no help am. now he is dead una dey form good Samaritan
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by akigbemaru: 11:08pm On Feb 02
Elderly beggar
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by wisesoul(m): 11:12pm On Feb 02
Try and inform the State Governor o. Atleast, his Party promised a social security scheme for the less privileged.
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 11:19pm On Feb 02
. R.i.p sir. May your soul be in a better place. A country that doesn't care about it's senior citizens. I weep for Nigeria
|Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Mayor38(m): 11:22pm On Feb 02
no comments... by the way mmmexpress paying well o. contact me for info before admin ban me again
