Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos)

Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by chimere66: 9:54pm On Feb 02
From the little I understood from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,the man pictured below is a beggar who died today Makarfi town,Kaduna.Anybody who knows him should contact his relatives.

Below is a photo of voters card

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:56pm On Feb 02
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:57pm On Feb 02
Recession don kill this poor man....R.I.P to em"
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:03pm On Feb 02
sad sad shocked sad. Take it up with the useless Ministry of Information in the state/contact the state dwarf governor. Abi nah to settle killer cows messenger he sabi

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Joshjings(f): 10:24pm On Feb 02
Everybody go deny am now ooo, but ifif na billionaire nw everybody go dey claim relationship

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Tolulopefinest(m): 10:25pm On Feb 02
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by SNIPER123: 10:25pm On Feb 02
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Sirpluv: 10:25pm On Feb 02
Am sure he voted Buhari! Rest in Peace

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 10:25pm On Feb 02
Hahahahahahahah.sai buhari na dem de shout am dat tym

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:25pm On Feb 02
God knows him

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:25pm On Feb 02
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by ichommy(m): 10:26pm On Feb 02
From Katsina

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:26pm On Feb 02
Rest in peace to the dead he has done his part.. Now he will face babaGod in heaven

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by MARYchiells(f): 10:26pm On Feb 02
If they didn't contact him when he was alive to help, why do you think they will do so now. Poor man life...

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by UnknownT: 10:27pm On Feb 02
Voters card! He must have voted in the last election. So fortunate the government never cares about the masses/electorates sad sad sad sad sad . RIP Man

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by xreal: 10:27pm On Feb 02
Occupation: Business.

Meanwhile, topic says he is/was a begger.

Meaning begging is big business - up north.

RIP baba @ 62

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by kenzysmith: 10:28pm On Feb 02
Beggar na title may any negative discribtion never be attached to us in Jesus name

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by nabegibeg: 10:29pm On Feb 02
RIP

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Alhkerimu(m): 10:31pm On Feb 02
Rest in peace mallam May almighty allah rest your soul in peace & grant you al -jenath fridaus (Amin sumer amin)

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 10:32pm On Feb 02
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by generaluthman: 10:32pm On Feb 02
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 10:36pm On Feb 02
Daayyuum. ... May he rest in peace.....

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by MrHenshaw: 10:42pm On Feb 02
kennosklint:
Hahahahahahahah.sai buhari na dem de shout am dat tym



pls don't joke with this,ds is someone's father and grandfather.Has his age mates not died since.He lived more by grace.May his soul rip.
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Itulah(m): 10:47pm On Feb 02
Funny enough, his is also Mohammadu. Is someone thinking what am thinking?

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by peteregwu(m): 10:55pm On Feb 02
Despite the northerners are the ones that have been ruling this nation most, still they have the most beggars every where in nigeria.

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Gbemini(m): 11:02pm On Feb 02
How this one won forgive buhari now.
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 11:04pm On Feb 02
His son might be somewhere now singing sarkodies song... U know sey money nor be problem
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by goldedprince: 11:07pm On Feb 02
when he was alive una no help am. now he is dead una dey form good Samaritan
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by akigbemaru: 11:08pm On Feb 02
Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by wisesoul(m): 11:12pm On Feb 02
Try and inform the State Governor o. Atleast, his Party promised a social security scheme for the less privileged.

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 11:19pm On Feb 02
. R.i.p sir. May your soul be in a better place. A country that doesn't care about it's senior citizens. cry I weep for Nigeria

Re: Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) by Mayor38(m): 11:22pm On Feb 02
no comments...

