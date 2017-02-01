Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Elderly Beggar Dies In Kaduna. Who Knows Him? (Photos) (10522 Views)

Below is a photo of voters card



Source: From the little I understood from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,the man pictured below is a beggar who died today Makarfi town,Kaduna.Anybody who knows him should contact his relatives.Below is a photo of voters cardSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/who-knows-this-man-who-died-today-in.html?m=1

Recession don kill this poor man....R.I.P to em" 1 Like

. Take it up with the useless Ministry of Information in the state/contact the state dwarf governor. Abi nah to settle killer cows messenger he sabi . Take it up with the useless Ministry of Information in the state/contact the state dwarf governor. Abi nah to settle killer cows messenger he sabi 1 Like

Everybody go deny am now ooo, but ifif na billionaire nw everybody go dey claim relationship 1 Like

Am sure he voted Buhari! Rest in Peace 15 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahahahahah.sai buhari na dem de shout am dat tym 2 Likes

God knows him 2 Likes

From Katsina 1 Like 1 Share

Rest in peace to the dead he has done his part.. Now he will face babaGod in heaven 2 Likes

If they didn't contact him when he was alive to help, why do you think they will do so now. Poor man life... 3 Likes

. RIP Man Voters card! He must have voted in the last election. So fortunate the government never cares about the masses/electorates. RIP Man 7 Likes

Occupation: Business.



Meanwhile, topic says he is/was a begger.



Meaning begging is big business - up north.



RIP baba @ 62 4 Likes

Beggar na title may any negative discribtion never be attached to us in Jesus name 1 Like

RIP 1 Like

Rest in peace mallam May almighty allah rest your soul in peace & grant you al -jenath fridaus (Amin sumer amin) 1 Like

Daayyuum. ... May he rest in peace..... 1 Like

kennosklint:

Hahahahahahahah.sai buhari na dem de shout am dat tym





pls don't joke with this,ds is someone's father and grandfather.Has his age mates not died since.He lived more by grace.May his soul rip. pls don't joke with this,ds is someone's father and grandfather.Has his age mates not died since.He lived more by grace.May his soul rip.

Funny enough, his is also Mohammadu. Is someone thinking what am thinking? 2 Likes

Despite the northerners are the ones that have been ruling this nation most, still they have the most beggars every where in nigeria. 3 Likes

How this one won forgive buhari now.

His son might be somewhere now singing sarkodies song... U know sey money nor be problem

when he was alive una no help am. now he is dead una dey form good Samaritan

Elderly beggar

Try and inform the State Governor o. Atleast, his Party promised a social security scheme for the less privileged. 1 Like



. R.i.p sir. May your soul be in a better place. A country that doesn't care about it's senior citizens. I weep for Nigeria . R.i.p sir. May your soul be in a better place. A country that doesn't care about it's senior citizens.I weep for Nigeria 1 Like