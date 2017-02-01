₦airaland Forum

$2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by Smoke2015: 12:56pm
It is no longer news self acclaimed movie producer Seun Egbegbe who is due in court in a couple of days for attempting to steal 9 iPhones from Computer village in Lagos last year , was caught trying to dupe two bureau de change operators the sum of $9000, and £3000.

Egbegbe and and his accomplice one Ayo Oyekan disguised as the MD of Gbagada general hospital and the other as a patient. They lured Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna both bureau de change members , from different location to the hospital to steal the money from them. The unsuspecting victims brought the money to the suspects at the hospital where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.

However, MDB can confirm to you that apart from the sum $9000, and £3000, the sum of $2900 was also recovered from Egbegbe.

Reliable sources present at the scene revealed exclusively to MDB that Egbegbe while trying to escape hid the money in his underpants, where it was eventually recovered from.

This brings to total the sum recovered from Seun Egbegbe and his accomplice as[b] $11900 and £3000.[/b]

http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/just-in-2900-dollars-recovered-from-seun-egbegbes-under-pants/

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by Blessed16(m): 1:03pm
his village oracle is at work

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by Pierocash(m): 1:06pm
This guy really needs spiritual cleansing and deliverance,what is happening to him is not ordinary.

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by emerged01(m): 1:06pm
Chai! This guy is under a curse.
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by HsLBroker(m): 1:18pm
Na WA ooo
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by cummando(m): 1:23pm
Free the guy jare





All na #softwork

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by angelTI(f): 1:52pm
Na who use robbery do this guy lipsrsealed undecided embarassed cry Abeg forgive and free him biko

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by AfonjasMustDie(m): 1:54pm
Pierocash:
This guy really needs spiritual cleansing and deliverance,what is happening to him is not ordinary.

This is the problem with a lot of Nigerians

They believe that an imaginary evil spirit or the people from one's village is capable of ill luck or strange behavior

Seun Egbegbe is actually mentally unstable

The name of the mental illness he suffers from is called kleptomania

Kleptomania will make Dangote who is the richest man in Africa steal a 10 naira pencil

Blessed16:
his village oracle is at work

How dumb are you to believe that an object or deity can cause strange behavior ??

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by Guyman02: 1:54pm
This is no longer ordinary, something is very wrong somewhere. His family and associates needs to intervene fast and help him out just like Majek Fashek was rescued from drugs. He needs rehab both mentally and spiritually ASAP.

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by LeeMason: 1:55pm
grin
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by HarveySpecter1: 1:55pm
Do people still check names?

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by holysainbj(m): 1:55pm
This guy own movie na real life...no film trick grin grin...

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by jeeqaa7(m): 1:55pm
When your devil and your guardian Angel join forces to Bleep you up...

This shows how low toyin actually went.. Because of a few quids he had stolen to spend on her... Ofe mmanu sha

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by Fdeji1(f): 1:55pm
This Seun na real Kolo
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by GreenMavro: 1:56pm
grin
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by tomide94(f): 1:56pm
he needs deliverance
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by cocoberry: 1:56pm
grin
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by MutantMetahuman: 1:56pm
cummando:
Free the guy jare





All na #softwork
are you a flat head?
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by sankky: 1:56pm
Its called KLEPTOMANIA. guy needs to be chaperoned anywhere he goes or else he might end up with burning tyres around his neck one day. He won't always be this lucky.
By the way, isn't there some kind of psychiatric management for KLEPTOMANIA? What are his people waiting for?

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by deedeemob(m): 1:56pm
Oloriburuku ni bobo yi mehnn! He's spoilt the name of his family over and over again....shame
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by divicoded: 1:56pm
This is the proper Yoruba demon, he must be quickly exorcised grin grin
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by ekems2017(f): 1:57pm
Jailing this man will not solve this problem. Let him go for deliverance. There is a problem somewhere.

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by nonstan(m): 1:57pm
Who knows whether Toyin laid a curse on him to keep stealing ?, Please all he needs is prayers and deliverance,
He without sin please step forward please
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by morule20(m): 1:57pm
Na from villa them, they pursue dis young man.
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by ritababe(f): 1:57pm
but why steal na? he is an actor and a producer, money shouldn't be his problem na.
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by slimzypink(f): 1:57pm
seun osewa why sad

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by favourmic(m): 1:58pm
Why them wan finish this man
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by Samanza89(m): 1:58pm
This one is strong!!!...

He really need to appease the Oracle....

It's a pity, I wonder why d can't stop pursuing this man...
Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by Oise1989(m): 1:59pm
Spritual ko spritual Ni....Dis guy is a Con Artist...Go to jail Abeg...

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by gerrardomendes(m): 1:59pm
afonja

Re: $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants by obamabinladen(m): 1:59pm
.

