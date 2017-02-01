Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / $2900 Recovered From Seun Egbegbe's Underpants (13711 Views)

It is no longer news self acclaimed movie producer Seun Egbegbe who is due in court in a couple of days for attempting to steal 9 iPhones from Computer village in Lagos last year , was caught trying to dupe two bureau de change operators the sum of $9000, and £3000.



Egbegbe and and his accomplice one Ayo Oyekan disguised as the MD of Gbagada general hospital and the other as a patient. They lured Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna both bureau de change members , from different location to the hospital to steal the money from them. The unsuspecting victims brought the money to the suspects at the hospital where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.



However, MDB can confirm to you that apart from the sum $9000, and £3000, the sum of $2900 was also recovered from Egbegbe.



Reliable sources present at the scene revealed exclusively to MDB that Egbegbe while trying to escape hid the money in his underpants, where it was eventually recovered from.



This brings to total the sum recovered from Seun Egbegbe and his accomplice as[b] $11900 and £3000.[/b]

his village oracle is at work 3 Likes 1 Share

This guy really needs spiritual cleansing and deliverance,what is happening to him is not ordinary. 27 Likes 1 Share

Chai! This guy is under a curse.

Na WA ooo

Free the guy jare











All na #softwork 2 Likes

Abeg forgive and free him biko Na who use robbery do this guyAbeg forgive and free him biko 5 Likes 1 Share

Pierocash:

This guy really needs spiritual cleansing and deliverance,what is happening to him is not ordinary.

This is the problem with a lot of Nigerians



They believe that an imaginary evil spirit or the people from one's village is capable of ill luck or strange behavior



Seun Egbegbe is actually mentally unstable



The name of the mental illness he suffers from is called kleptomania



Kleptomania will make Dangote who is the richest man in Africa steal a 10 naira pencil



Blessed16:

his village oracle is at work

How dumb are you to believe that an object or deity can cause strange behavior ?? 11 Likes

This is no longer ordinary, something is very wrong somewhere. His family and associates needs to intervene fast and help him out just like Majek Fashek was rescued from drugs. He needs rehab both mentally and spiritually ASAP. 1 Like 1 Share

Do people still check names? 2 Likes

... This guy own movie na real life...no film trick... 6 Likes 1 Share

When your devil and your guardian Angel join forces to Bleep you up...



This shows how low toyin actually went.. Because of a few quids he had stolen to spend on her... Ofe mmanu sha 2 Likes

This Seun na real Kolo

he needs deliverance

cummando:

Free the guy jare











All na #softwork are you a flat head? are you a flat head?

Its called KLEPTOMANIA. guy needs to be chaperoned anywhere he goes or else he might end up with burning tyres around his neck one day. He won't always be this lucky.

By the way, isn't there some kind of psychiatric management for KLEPTOMANIA? What are his people waiting for? 3 Likes

Oloriburuku ni bobo yi mehnn! He's spoilt the name of his family over and over again....shame

This is the proper Yoruba demon, he must be quickly exorcised

Jailing this man will not solve this problem. Let him go for deliverance. There is a problem somewhere. 1 Like 1 Share

Who knows whether Toyin laid a curse on him to keep stealing ?, Please all he needs is prayers and deliverance,

He without sin please step forward please

Na from villa them, they pursue dis young man.

but why steal na? he is an actor and a producer, money shouldn't be his problem na.

seun osewa why 2 Likes

Why them wan finish this man

This one is strong!!!...



He really need to appease the Oracle....



It's a pity, I wonder why d can't stop pursuing this man...

Spritual ko spritual Ni....Dis guy is a Con Artist...Go to jail Abeg... 1 Like

afonja 6 Likes 3 Shares