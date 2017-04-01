Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2 Months In Jail, Seun Egbegbe Cries Out After Failing To Meet Bail Conditions (11505 Views)

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe is complaining about the strict nature of his N5 million bail which he was granted since February 24, 2017.



Seun Egbegbe, who has spent two months in Ikoyi prison for theft, revealed that he is unable to find two sureties with the profile required by the court.



The judge had reportedly ruled that the two sureties in the like sum of N2.5 million each must be: a civil servant on level 16 who deposits his international passport, and a property owner in Lagos metropolis who deposits a certificate of occupancy.



Both sureties are also to be mandatorily profiled with their office and home addresses verified.



“Where do they expect him to get the sureties? who would leave the passport and certificate of occupancy with the court until the case which may last four years ends?” a close associate of Egbebe stated. “Who will risk losing N2.5 million as surety for a case that has not even really started?”



Mr Egbegbe was arrested and detained in February 2017 over allegedly attempting to defraud a couple of Bureau de Change operators.



On Monday, the controversial filmmaker, was arraigned a third time for alleged serial frauds following the amendment of charges against him by the police.



Funny guy.



I have heard that the rich also cry,but this is news to me hearing that a " Thief also Cries"



Seun,don't be in a hurry to come of your mini Gulag Archipelago,as there are many locked up there that have been awaiting trial for 30 years for " Wandering" 30 Likes

You should have thought of all these before you started stealing, when you were stealing did you give any body? If u did those peops will not come out for fear of arrest. I pity you not, ur journey just started. People living in abject poverty have refused to steal, you that is doing okay you are thiefing upandan, now u done turn wailer, accept this sympathy; Ntoor 17 Likes 2 Shares

Lol

Lol..he should just face his new life in the prison and start afresh..who wants to risk their integrity for an unrepentant thief?I'm very certain if he meets his bail condition,he'll steal again... 4 Likes

This guy dug his own grave

.

Goan talk to the DPO!!!



Bail is FREE.. 35 Likes

Lolz. Why is he complaining. So he couldnt afford the N5million "tariff plan" yet he did it by fire by force.

The code didnt work in Lagos, instead of him to jus park, he entered bus and went to Kaduna and retried the code...and IT WORKED!!!

Make he relax there joor. At least he fit make free calls with fellow inmates.

lol



That's a lie



Where do you get your stories from ??



Who feeds you these fake stories ??



No investigation, no proper paperwork, i was just arrested and thrown in jail because of he said, she said, they said with no evidence



I was in jail for only 1 week after being accused of a crime i didn't commit, God fought for me because he knows I'm innocent



I posted a bail long time ago and got released, i forgave everyone​ who lied against me



They don't wanna see me win



Jealous people 4 Likes

Simple rule..... Do the crime, do the time

1 Like

Seriously is this news

I don't really believe in African Magic ( not the TV channel ooo )



But this guy makes me think 2ce. I doubt if he would be bold enough to try the con again after he was disgraced the first time.



He either has a serious psychiatric problem or the connection of Village Wifi is strong on his case 6 Likes 1 Share

So he thought he was above the law when he was forming G boy 2 Likes

When they freed u after the iPhone theft, you go do welcome back party abi. Thinking you are untouchable. Them never even sentence u , u Don dey cry.

No sorry for you. 12 Likes

vip section of ikoyi prison dey ok na. dey hv dstv nd 24 hrs Light. looks lik an nysc camp too. so bros nothing to worry about. ur cup don full 1 Like

O se se bere. You never suffer. You are in no way better than other common thieves there. Enjoy your stay amigo!

Hehehehe

When dude was flexing with people's sweat he never thought of how sweet it will be relaxing in his self contain (corner) in Kirikiri. But the funniest part of this is we got alot of politicians been detained in prisons and none of them cry out of suffering and shii, just yesterday we read about Kemi Olunloyo who spend just weeks there. This plainly shows some set of people are given VVVIP treatment even in prison.... Naija i hail theeee 4 Likes

MrEgbegbe:



That's a lie



Where do you get your stories from ??



Who feeds you these fake stories ??



I was in jail for only 1 week after being accused of a crime i didn't commit, God fought for me because he knows I'm innocent

Nicely done Nicely done 2 Likes

We are still fighting to cope with the criminals here

Pls relax there 1 Like 1 Share

I thought they said he traveled to Malaysia. 1 Like

sorri

This dudez village members are still using drone to watch his destiny with keen interest

















LOVE NOT WAR ∆ 2 Likes

I dont know what's wrong with our judges. Why is he eligible for bail?



He's a serial fraudster.



He was on bail for an offense and committed another.



The 2nd offense automatically cancels his first bail, and the judges shouldn't be disposed to anymore bail condition from his antecedents.



He will target Tony Elumelu next if giving a 2nd bail because he's desperate to steal more than enough to settle his 1st and 2nd crime! 1 Like

Why is he crying ?let him remain there.

seun egbegbe is cursed

Ok