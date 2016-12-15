₦airaland Forum

MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:21am
Angry MMM Participants have come hard on MMM for daring to wish them happy Christmas, when their funds are still being frozen by the Ponzi Scheme.. grin grin grin grin


https://m.facebook.com/363173107372114/photos/a.363227577366667.1073741827.363173107372114/363227394033352/?type=3&source=54&ref=page_internal

1 Share

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:22am
Ok

1 Like

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:22am
See You All In January.....Monkeys!

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:22am
Serious

2 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 11:36am
NgeneUkwenu:
See You All In January.....Monkeys!



Nne u r vexed oo.

1 Like

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:39am
yomi007k:




Nne u r vexed oo.

How? shocked

1 Like

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by januzaj(m): 11:40am
Anti-MMM niggas coming to this thread like

30 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by ramdris(m): 11:41am
As far as na MMM matter, e go reach FP....Let me park here..

2 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by ramdris(m): 11:42am
januzaj:
Anti-MMM niggas coming to this thread like
Op are these not Biafran Soldeirs? grin grin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by Dezzx(m): 11:43am
by jan 14 we will be back stronger and better, all this mockers, detractors and nay sayers will be put to shame cool

8 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by januzaj(m): 11:45am
ramdris:

Op are these not Biafran Soldeirs? grin grin
grin grin grin grin grin grin
E be like say na dem oooo

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 11:45am
MMM don carry waka....Nigerians trusted MMM without testing

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:38pm
Hmm
Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by freespace1: 12:38pm
Enemy of progress full Di's thread

4 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by ebujany(m): 12:56pm
Thank you for saving my money this festive season






MMM..... together we change the world

3 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by hahn(m): 1:57pm
MMM will come in January

Will the participants spit or swallow? tongue

3 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by anadozie1: 1:57pm
booking space 101
Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by saxwizard(m): 2:48pm
pple patiently waiting for January 14 na den ww go know
Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by Virginkpekus(f): 2:49pm
Most of the people making all these noise are not even participants of mmm....the real participants no even dey talk anything. Long live mmm!

2 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by pennytrate: 2:49pm
•• → iffa catch mavo ehn!! angry angry °°
Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 2:49pm
grin hopers kip hoping...wish u all best of luck

1 Like

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 2:49pm
grin this is why I don't go swimming on xmas

3 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by adebayo201: 2:49pm
;(

1 Like

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by OLAFIMIX: 2:49pm
Lala dey view thread cheesy grin
Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 2:49pm
Watch your back

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by femijay8271(m): 2:49pm
Mama Pat Jonney voice" kontinue"
Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 2:50pm
Lol
Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:50pm
Haaaa!

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by stevenson007: 2:50pm
MMM PARTICIPANTS BE LIKE

2 Likes

Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 2:51pm
Lmao
Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by friedcorn: 2:51pm
And mmm nigeria is headed by a south easterner.....


Issorite

4 Likes

