₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,737 members, 3,275,400 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 03:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) (11840 Views)
MMM Is Still Owing Us From May Till Now - S.African Participants / Nigerian Twitter User React To "Crash" Of MMM Nigeria / BREAKING: MMM Nigeria Crashes, Freezes Participants’ Money - Breezereporters (1) (2) (3) (4)
|MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:21am
Angry MMM Participants have come hard on MMM for daring to wish them happy Christmas, when their funds are still being frozen by the Ponzi Scheme..
https://m.facebook.com/363173107372114/photos/a.363227577366667.1073741827.363173107372114/363227394033352/?type=3&source=54&ref=page_internal
1 Share
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:22am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:22am
See You All In January.....Monkeys!
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:22am
Serious
2 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 11:36am
NgeneUkwenu:
Nne u r vexed oo.
1 Like
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:39am
yomi007k:
How?
1 Like
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by januzaj(m): 11:40am
Anti-MMM niggas coming to this thread like
30 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by ramdris(m): 11:41am
As far as na MMM matter, e go reach FP....Let me park here..
2 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by ramdris(m): 11:42am
januzaj:Op are these not Biafran Soldeirs?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by Dezzx(m): 11:43am
by jan 14 we will be back stronger and better, all this mockers, detractors and nay sayers will be put to shame
8 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by januzaj(m): 11:45am
ramdris:
E be like say na dem oooo
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 11:45am
MMM don carry waka....Nigerians trusted MMM without testing
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:38pm
Hmm
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by freespace1: 12:38pm
Enemy of progress full Di's thread
4 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by ebujany(m): 12:56pm
Thank you for saving my money this festive season
MMM..... together we change the world
3 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by hahn(m): 1:57pm
MMM will come in January
Will the participants spit or swallow?
3 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by anadozie1: 1:57pm
booking space 101
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by saxwizard(m): 2:48pm
pple patiently waiting for January 14 na den ww go know
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by Virginkpekus(f): 2:49pm
Most of the people making all these noise are not even participants of mmm....the real participants no even dey talk anything. Long live mmm!
2 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by pennytrate: 2:49pm
•• → iffa catch mavo ehn!! °°
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 2:49pm
hopers kip hoping...wish u all best of luck
1 Like
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 2:49pm
this is why I don't go swimming on xmas
3 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by adebayo201: 2:49pm
;(
1 Like
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by OLAFIMIX: 2:49pm
Lala dey view thread
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 2:49pm
Watch your back
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by femijay8271(m): 2:49pm
Mama Pat Jonney voice" kontinue"
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 2:50pm
Lol
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:50pm
Haaaa!
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by stevenson007: 2:50pm
MMM PARTICIPANTS BE LIKE
2 Likes
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 2:51pm
Lmao
|Re: MMM Posts Christmas Greeting. Angry Participants React (Photos) by friedcorn: 2:51pm
And mmm nigeria is headed by a south easterner.....
Issorite
4 Likes
100 Million Naira To Invest / Commonwealth Trust Early Bird Plan;take Action Now! / Maina Declared Wanted For N159bn Missing Pension Funds
Viewing this topic: emmadejust(m), jamesjude, demoBaba, apikipiki1(m), Smatpost, millionboi(m), Chukabiz1961(m), BestySam(m), Donchucky(m), Jboynokiaphone(m), frankychidi, bestlyAB(m), timishift, Coraje(m), Princepri(m), dedons, Pweezy(m), ohil, frankzone, lumzybo, Ababio75(m), Quadmaster(m), WriteBoy, HelpeeDeck(m), Triton1996(m), nnadychuks(m), Saintzykie, mcjokee, Stanyvic(m), Obanz2(f), lekantruth, webbo(m), donkotman(m), okhey(m), Posh(m), sumborri, wanakak, borie4u(m), icehood(m), fabiosmart, agalamanyi(m), Treyknowles(m), lovetruly, bellalove(f), ChrisGnarly, Darayola(m), BlackMystery(f), Ayesa(m), nigerianonym, emynike2001(m), funkystanl(m), Emulti(m), Maverick69(m), NastyBitches(m), Dgaffer(m), Biafra1000, xsanctus(m), soledayo(m), Tumtumboy, simeon53(m), blairbrook(f), nairakobo, Olamyyde(m), nazzyglad(f), cuterita(f), aperture11, Tfkspecial(m), warm, Vickiweezy(m), damiolly(m), wagazala, Toosure70, onihaxy, alpha2zulu, Diligence, Pngnaija, Pharouz, Bsc(m), FINA4804(f), olafum1(m), LivingBetter, real691(m), Nehemz(m), fajijo(m), eskorbrown(m), cheemahking, Joshey(m), johnjay3150(m), sheunsheun(m), flexclusive(m), KoldKash(m), kaywhynoni, marauka, meeky007(m), don33310(m), Iamoilprince(m), primusmaximus, bunmijames, Mujaheeeden, Layinkaige, pawilson, DrCee(m), MrFord1, BukkyDan(f), chudismalls, oscarpet, Tolumiide, alausaone(m), Olukunle5(f), keemi(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), LordTrezy, Shuen, ddude, Osahon7(m), obitee69(m), sirRiddy, Adaowerri111, jahstech, tbliss22, edubs, ichommy(m), onlineadvert, sesaan(m), Laheelow, ClassCaptain(m), omanifrank(m), dav2yele(m), Tobium1(m), PentiumPro(f), profemz(m), jeesprecy(f), emeka88(m), awesomesossy(f), jidesamuel(m), ahmedee, obask(m), Getrich47(m), gmaribel(m), inemv(m), s3nn2x(m), Bangx(m), Festy4u(m), liam93, fareedah86, emmy005, Umuuwa, blackedwin, patinno8, Gohee(m), onyeudo234(m), kachimor, giles14(m), drogba(m), Intelcorei7, Darrydeck, nnemak(m), reservd(m), Munasinge(m), michaelokoi(m), oruma19, Gentle2015, LovesonBlezz(m), misslag(f), Uzowee(m), lekelistik, spill(m), Wolexdey(m), Dereformer(m), Tonason, henryuzor(m), Unity19(m), dominique(f), Amazingift01(f), Neyoyo(m), IbBaba1, free2blast(m), Monstertrucks(m), AutumnSpring(f), Lincoln275(m), bamidelee, adefemi56(m), drtochy, diplomat058(m), nuesmann(m), Fortissimo502, freecitizn, Proudlyngwa(m), sssob, Olafeyeni, KayTash(m), domopps(m), Moborlarh(f), Larrey(f), Timmycarter(m), opyjo09(m), bless1, abdulrahaman2(m), Memphis357(m), olaezekalonge(m), oinem, edeboy(m) and 256 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10