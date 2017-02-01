₦airaland Forum

Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by omoashy: 2:43pm
Toyin Aimakhu (sorry, Abraham) is living what she preaches in the movie, Alakada.
Today, the versatile actress unveiled her almost 77-year-old dad and didn’t photo-shop anything!

No opulence displayed in anyway and her father(Oh! She looks just like him) wasn’t wearing Gucci or Versace T-shirt on Wrangler jeans! She shared the photo in its raw form and captioned:

“So I went to see my parents quickly and my dad is like DADA I'm proud of you (I couldn't hold my tears)

#oldpapayoungy #going77 #lovemydad #worldbestdaddy #myhumblebeginning #mummyhaffgotomountain #icantformtobewhoiamnot #iamforthemasses
NB look at the background closely,DON'T GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAM #dadaabraham #TOYINABRAHAM.” (sic)

Quite an emotional moment as she also revealed that her mother, who is a prophetess, has gone to “the mountain for prayers.”

This has actually endeared the actress to many more fans. The comments are mindblowing. See why we love Toyin?

https://kemiashefonlovehaven.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/toyin-aimakhu-visits-parents-unveils.html


https://www.instagram.com/p/BQFtK8gAbP-/

4 Likes

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by hushshinani(m): 2:55pm
ftc for today...
i dedicate it to Toyin cos she got the real blood...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Preca(f): 3:03pm
Nice one....rocks her dad look

1 Like

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by juman(m): 3:47pm
Good. grin

It reminds of my late grandmother.

Three al ikhlas to my sweet grandmother.
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by goldbim(f): 3:47pm
Wow!she's the spitting image of her dad....#familyfirst#

1 Like

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Came: 3:49pm
Na Edo state she go abi where she go. Better pikin, you try.
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by darfay: 4:08pm
With all the film you dey act c the kind place your papa dey stay. Shame on you

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by TINALETC3(f): 4:08pm
K
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by miqos02(m): 4:08pm
ok
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by AntiWailer: 4:08pm
At 77, Daddy looks good.

2 Likes

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Burger01(m): 4:09pm
Seun360:
That's the Man behind Seun's troubles.
Wicked... Very very wicked cheesy

Don't forget you are also 'Seun'. Birds of a feather... cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Seun360(m): 4:09pm
That's the Man behind Seun's troubles.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by IYANGBALI: 4:09pm
Her father resemble her ex boyfriend Seun egbegbe

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by bettercreature(m): 4:10pm
She should pls tell them to back off Seun Elegbe the guy is paying too much Dgrin grin grin grin grin
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by FearFactor1: 4:10pm
This babe should be at least 40

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by IYANGBALI: 4:11pm
Seun360:
That's the Man behind Seun's troubles.
she went home to thank the father for a job well done

1 Like

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by seun1960(m): 4:11pm
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Pavore9: 4:11pm
Her dad's "photocopy" cheesy
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by dessz(m): 4:12pm
he looks young just like my grandpa my gp is 78 still looks like early 50s. DAT man I swear is something else. he still dey toast girls. wtf.when I see am dey say" fine girl u look pretty" I was like: angry

1 Like

Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Pavore9: 4:13pm
bettercreature:
She should pls tell them to back off Seun Elegbe the guy is paying too much Dgrin grin grin grin grin

Do you any evidence to prove say na dem? grin
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Samrocker(m): 4:13pm
hnnn See NOSE
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by femi4(m): 4:13pm
Looking good @ 77
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by lailo: 4:13pm
After ur daughter disowns u come dey bear Abraham. U still dey laugh with am
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Rajiolaade: 4:14pm
Good, but make she remember to visit her ex Seun Egbegbe too o.
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Btruth: 4:15pm
Seun360:
That's the Man behind Seun's troubles.
You, ehn? .....lol

grin
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Kaxmytex(m): 4:15pm
See resemblance
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by sheykruz1(m): 4:15pm
Wow! What a stunning resemblance.......
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by bettercreature(m): 4:15pm
Pavore9:


Do you any evidence to prove say na dem? grin
That is the evidence up their! you no see how the man yellow reach? Or you want to tell me you can't recognize air force member
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Handsomecole(m): 4:16pm
Give daddy a Grand child undecided. Handsome Poppy I must say.
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by FameG(f): 4:16pm
IYANGBALI:
Her father resemble her ex boyfriend Seun egbegbe


Did u really type this *Mtschew*
Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by anjowaka510: 4:17pm
carbon copy

1 Like

