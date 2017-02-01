₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by omoashy: 2:43pm
Toyin Aimakhu (sorry, Abraham) is living what she preaches in the movie, Alakada.
Today, the versatile actress unveiled her almost 77-year-old dad and didn’t photo-shop anything!
No opulence displayed in anyway and her father(Oh! She looks just like him) wasn’t wearing Gucci or Versace T-shirt on Wrangler jeans! She shared the photo in its raw form and captioned:
“So I went to see my parents quickly and my dad is like DADA I'm proud of you (I couldn't hold my tears)
#oldpapayoungy #going77 #lovemydad #worldbestdaddy #myhumblebeginning #mummyhaffgotomountain #icantformtobewhoiamnot #iamforthemasses
NB look at the background closely,DON'T GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAM #dadaabraham #TOYINABRAHAM.” (sic)
Quite an emotional moment as she also revealed that her mother, who is a prophetess, has gone to “the mountain for prayers.”
This has actually endeared the actress to many more fans. The comments are mindblowing. See why we love Toyin?
https://kemiashefonlovehaven.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/toyin-aimakhu-visits-parents-unveils.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQFtK8gAbP-/
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by hushshinani(m): 2:55pm
ftc for today...
i dedicate it to Toyin cos she got the real blood...
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Preca(f): 3:03pm
Nice one....rocks her dad look
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by juman(m): 3:47pm
Good.
It reminds of my late grandmother.
Three al ikhlas to my sweet grandmother.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by goldbim(f): 3:47pm
Wow!she's the spitting image of her dad....#familyfirst#
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Came: 3:49pm
Na Edo state she go abi where she go. Better pikin, you try.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by darfay: 4:08pm
With all the film you dey act c the kind place your papa dey stay. Shame on you
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by TINALETC3(f): 4:08pm
K
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by miqos02(m): 4:08pm
ok
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by AntiWailer: 4:08pm
At 77, Daddy looks good.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Burger01(m): 4:09pm
Seun360:Wicked... Very very wicked
Don't forget you are also 'Seun'. Birds of a feather...
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Seun360(m): 4:09pm
That's the Man behind Seun's troubles.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by IYANGBALI: 4:09pm
Her father resemble her ex boyfriend Seun egbegbe
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by bettercreature(m): 4:10pm
She should pls tell them to back off Seun Elegbe the guy is paying too much D
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by FearFactor1: 4:10pm
This babe should be at least 40
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by IYANGBALI: 4:11pm
Seun360:she went home to thank the father for a job well done
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by seun1960(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Pavore9: 4:11pm
Her dad's "photocopy"
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by dessz(m): 4:12pm
he looks young just like my grandpa my gp is 78 still looks like early 50s. DAT man I swear is something else. he still dey toast girls. wtf.when I see am dey say" fine girl u look pretty" I was like:
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Pavore9: 4:13pm
bettercreature:
Do you any evidence to prove say na dem?
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Samrocker(m): 4:13pm
hnnn See NOSE
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by femi4(m): 4:13pm
Looking good @ 77
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by lailo: 4:13pm
After ur daughter disowns u come dey bear Abraham. U still dey laugh with am
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Rajiolaade: 4:14pm
Good, but make she remember to visit her ex Seun Egbegbe too o.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Btruth: 4:15pm
Seun360:You, ehn? .....lol
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Kaxmytex(m): 4:15pm
See resemblance
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by sheykruz1(m): 4:15pm
Wow! What a stunning resemblance.......
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by bettercreature(m): 4:15pm
Pavore9:That is the evidence up their! you no see how the man yellow reach? Or you want to tell me you can't recognize air force member
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by Handsomecole(m): 4:16pm
Give daddy a Grand child . Handsome Poppy I must say.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by FameG(f): 4:16pm
IYANGBALI:
Did u really type this *Mtschew*
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad by anjowaka510: 4:17pm
carbon copy
