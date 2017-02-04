Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today (6542 Views)

Yvonne Jegede is getting married to late Bukky Ajayi's son, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole on his birthday in Lagos today. The beautiful bride has now confirmed this by sharing a photo of her first look. Congratulations to them! 2 Likes

cool 3 Likes

Happy Married life.

Nice

I 100% sure say she don get belle. Na belle go make dem do this wedding sharperly. 4 Likes

Does this mean we would no longer be shown fresh breast on African Magic again?

wat are we gonna do now? 1 Like 1 Share

Beautiful Iyawo...HML

Cute 5 Likes 1 Share

HML

ok

black is beautiful.

after how many straffings?

Beautiful, just too beautiful

Beautiful 2 Likes

I Dnt see d need for d pancake

Fine Edo girl



Congrats



Happy Married Life. Decency should start pls.

She's pretty she suppose to marry since naa....







Men no dey see?





I wish I had money, I for marry her since not minding she's way older than me





















Pretty baby. Congratulations.

Congrats!

wishing her a hml. pretty lady

She is my ex

Pretty woman, HML

Be married and stay married! Congratulations to you Yvonne

Hope Yvonne Jegede can jogede? 1 Like

Why all dis Yvonne dem sabi fine?