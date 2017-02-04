₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by NEHLIVE: 3:34pm
Yvonne Jegede is getting married to late Bukky Ajayi's son, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole on his birthday in Lagos today. The beautiful bride has now confirmed this by sharing a photo of her first look. Congratulations to them!
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by NEHLIVE: 3:34pm
cool
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by Zeedarh(f): 3:36pm
Happy Married life.
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by femolacqua(m): 3:39pm
Nice
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by Came: 3:41pm
I 100% sure say she don get belle. Na belle go make dem do this wedding sharperly.
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by agohmamuda(m): 3:45pm
Does this mean we would no longer be shown fresh breast on African Magic again?
wat are we gonna do now?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by olasaad(f): 4:01pm
Beautiful Iyawo...HML
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by TINALETC3(f): 4:05pm
Cute
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by 0b10010011: 4:05pm
HML
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by miqos02(m): 4:05pm
ok
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by ogeodi(f): 4:07pm
black is beautiful.
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by lailo: 4:07pm
after how many straffings?
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by DESNAT(m): 4:08pm
Beautiful, just too beautiful
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by Tynasparks(f): 4:08pm
Beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by lailo: 4:08pm
I Dnt see d need for d pancake
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by Arsenalholic(m): 4:08pm
Fine Edo girl
Congrats
Meanwhile...
"If we sit back and believe this hype that 'we are the leaders of tomorrow' we will not have a tomorrow to live in" -- Fadumo Dayib
It's time to stand up and let our voice heard.
It's time to make our leaders know that we are tired of them playing us like pawns.
It's time to ask questions!
#IStandWithNigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by femi4(m): 4:08pm
agohmamuda:those dark breast
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by Obienesarah: 4:08pm
Happy Married Life. Decency should start pls.
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by bettercreature(m): 4:09pm
Came:She is a very serious lady,i don't think you are right
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by petkoffdrake2(m): 4:09pm
She's pretty she suppose to marry since naa....
Men no dey see?
I wish I had money, I for marry her since not minding she's way older than me
Ladies check my signature. People there are getting engaged. The serious guys there and the group is fun
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by AkhereOkaka(m): 4:10pm
Pretty baby. Congratulations.
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by pwettiejay(f): 4:10pm
Congrats!
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by zoey4(f): 4:11pm
wishing her a hml. pretty lady
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by ennysuccess(m): 4:12pm
She is my ex
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by Haute: 4:17pm
petkoffdrake2:
You want to marry her or her boobs? Just say the truth.
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by niggi4life(m): 4:18pm
Pretty woman, HML
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by Ekpekus(m): 4:21pm
Be married and stay married! Congratulations to you Yvonne
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by rosalieene(f): 4:22pm
agohmamuda:lmaooooo
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by Imyourex(m): 4:23pm
In another news, make money, check my signature
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by passyhansome(m): 4:25pm
Hope Yvonne Jegede can jogede?
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by StevieAbraks111(m): 4:25pm
Why all dis Yvonne dem sabi fine?
|Re: Photo Of Yvonne Jegede On Her Wedding Day Today by priceaction: 4:27pm
Came:Haba.10 years courtship is not enof to do wedding? So na only belle can run you to do wedding sharply? I don't think so. If a lady get belle, man can still deny it if not serious.
