₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,258 members, 3,359,084 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 04:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 (7399 Views)
Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 / FIFA Ballon d'Or 2016 On 11th January 2016 / Chelsea Vs Everton (1 - 0) On 11th February 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by bi0nics: 2:32pm
SirWere:
Yeah, like you did to Chelsea??
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 2:38pm
bi0nics:lol
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 2:38pm
C'mon Hull
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 2:40pm
Who dey vex Walnut like this?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 2:40pm
Walcott looks like a baby with a beard....
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 2:41pm
Good job Gibbs! Honestly, our defence dey.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Afobear: 2:42pm
Slimzjoe:scam run for your life
patronize trusted dealers like octavo ,dollaflow and nairashopping
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 2:47pm
Iwobi!!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Med4BasicBitch: 2:47pm
Hmmm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 2:56pm
Walcott out. El-neny. El-neny ke
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by fogechi(f): 2:58pm
Slimzjoe:
Confirm at your own risk
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by kenonze(f): 2:58pm
Alexis Sanchez goal:
It cannot be offside if u are putting on hand gloves
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by firstking01(m): 3:00pm
mukina2:Where you go ni?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:03pm
Alexis Sanchez is a great diver
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:04pm
Damn. Hull dey vex
Come on guys, we need a finisher
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 3:05pm
Our MMM dey play today sha
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by fredoooooo: 3:05pm
C'mon hull you can do it ... their ojoro will not work this time .... imagine football turn to handball ... useless team and fans ,bayern waiting soon
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by tydi(m): 3:06pm
Italy serie b
Pro Vercelli - Spezia =draw
thank me later
1st half gone!
thnk me later
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by do4luv14: 3:06pm
shevy45:ya cos am interested to
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by do4luv14: 3:08pm
aieromon:and Wenger no go talk ooo,
anyway come on HULL you cn do it
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by FunkyMetahuman: 3:08pm
I smell draw soup
Is it okro or ogbono
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 3:09pm
Arsenal should be careful sha
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by do4luv14: 3:10pm
Afobear:HW cn I get in touch wit any of dem
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Toyade888(m): 3:15pm
Goaaaaaaaaal hull city
1-1
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:16pm
Toyade888:Ain't funny
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 3:17pm
SirWere:lol
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Freiburger(m): 3:18pm
Undeserved 3 points
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:18pm
Penalty!!! Red card!
Yes!!
Perez is a boss!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Afobear: 3:19pm
do4luv14:search for octavo or here is dollaflow's number on whatsapp 0806 291 0669
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 3:19pm
Toyade888:6 months ban dey wait you
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Viking007(m): 3:19pm
Slimzjoe:You know it's too cheap, thus its surely a scam...but You don't want to listen to Your instinct. That's how scammers catch their prey.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:19pm
And.......... Sanchez takes it..
GOOOALLLLL!!
UCL: Barcelona Vs Bayer Leverkusen (7 - 1) On March 7th 2012 / Arsenal VS Fernabache - Champions League Play-off (2 - 0) On 27th August 2013 / Manchester United Vs Everton (2 - 0) On 10th February 2013
Viewing this topic: Ebute96, daikale, mfm04622, comsirheed, Uchennazico, Kingmanny88(m), evergenuine(m), rius17, janefrancisca(f), biggy4joe(m) and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12