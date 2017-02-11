Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 (7399 Views)

Chelsea Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 4th February 2017 / FIFA Ballon d'Or 2016 On 11th January 2016 / Chelsea Vs Everton (1 - 0) On 11th February 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

SirWere:



You sef know say Arsenal is going to maul these people in second half.

Yeah, like you did to Chelsea?? Yeah, like you did to Chelsea?? 1 Like

bi0nics:





Yeah, like you did to Chelsea?? lol lol

C'mon Hull 1 Like

Who dey vex Walnut like this?

Walcott looks like a baby with a beard.... 2 Likes

Good job Gibbs! Honestly, our defence dey.

Slimzjoe:







Can anyone help me confirm if this person is genuine... I'm interested in his prices scam run for your life





patronize trusted dealers like octavo ,dollaflow and nairashopping scam run for your lifepatronize trusted dealers like octavo ,dollaflow and nairashopping

Iwobi!!!

Hmmm

Walcott out. El-neny. El-neny ke

Slimzjoe:







Can anyone help me confirm if this person is genuine... I'm interested in his prices

Confirm at your own risk Confirm at your own risk

Alexis Sanchez goal:



It cannot be offside if u are putting on hand gloves 1 Like

mukina2:

uncle aminat bawoni! Where you go ni? Where you go ni?

Alexis Sanchez is a great diver



Come on guys, we need a finisher Damn. Hull dey vexCome on guys, we need a finisher

Our MMM dey play today sha 1 Like

C'mon hull you can do it ... their ojoro will not work this time .... imagine football turn to handball ... useless team and fans ,bayern waiting soon 1 Like

Italy serie b





Pro Vercelli - Spezia =draw





thank me later



















1st half gone!





thnk me later 1 Like

shevy45:

Please Kindly Prove To The Hononrable House That You Are Not A Scammer. ya cos am interested to ya cos am interested to

aieromon:

Alexis Sanchez is a great diver and Wenger no go talk ooo,

anyway come on HULL you cn do it and Wenger no go talk ooo,anyway come on HULL you cn do it

I smell draw soup





Is it okro or ogbono

Arsenal should be careful sha

Afobear:

scam run for your life





patronize trusted dealers like octavo ,dollaflow and nairashopping HW cn I get in touch wit any of dem HW cn I get in touch wit any of dem

Goaaaaaaaaal hull city





1-1

Toyade888:

Goaaaaaaaaal hull city 1-1 Ain't funny Ain't funny

SirWere:

Ain't funny lol lol

Undeserved 3 points



Yes!!



Perez is a boss!! Penalty!!! Red card!Yes!!Perez is a boss!!

do4luv14:



HW cn I get in touch wit any of dem search for octavo or here is dollaflow's number on whatsapp 0806 291 0669 search for octavo or here is dollaflow's number on whatsapp 0806 291 0669

Toyade888:

Goaaaaaaaaal hull city





1-1 6 months ban dey wait you 6 months ban dey wait you

Slimzjoe:







Can anyone help me confirm if this person is genuine... I'm interested in his prices You know it's too cheap, thus its surely a scam...but You don't want to listen to Your instinct. That's how scammers catch their prey.