Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by bi0nics: 2:32pm
SirWere:
undecided
You sef know say Arsenal is going to maul these people in second half.

Yeah, like you did to Chelsea?? cheesy

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 2:38pm
bi0nics:


Yeah, like you did to Chelsea?? cheesy
lol
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 2:38pm
C'mon Hull

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 2:40pm
Who dey vex Walnut like this?
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 2:40pm
Walcott looks like a baby with a beard....grin

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 2:41pm
Good job Gibbs! Honestly, our defence dey.
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Afobear: 2:42pm
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 2:47pm
Iwobi!!! shocked shocked
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Med4BasicBitch: 2:47pm
Hmmm cheesy
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 2:56pm
Walcott out. El-neny. El-neny ke shocked shocked angry
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by fogechi(f): 2:58pm
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by kenonze(f): 2:58pm
Alexis Sanchez goal:

It cannot be offside if u are putting on hand gloves

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by firstking01(m): 3:00pm
mukina2:
uncle aminat bawoni! grin
Where you go ni?
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:03pm
Alexis Sanchez is a great diver
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:04pm
Damn. Hull dey vex
Come on guys, we need a finisher angry
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 3:05pm
Our MMM dey play today sha

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by fredoooooo: 3:05pm
C'mon hull you can do it ... their ojoro will not work this time .... imagine football turn to handball ... useless team and fans ,bayern waiting soon angry angry

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by tydi(m): 3:06pm
1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by do4luv14: 3:06pm
shevy45:
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by do4luv14: 3:08pm
aieromon:
Alexis Sanchez is a great diver
and Wenger no go talk ooo,
anyway come on HULL you cn do it
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by FunkyMetahuman: 3:08pm
I smell draw soup


Is it okro or ogbono
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 3:09pm
Arsenal should be careful sha
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by do4luv14: 3:10pm
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Toyade888(m): 3:15pm
Goaaaaaaaaal hull city


1-1
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:16pm
Toyade888:
Goaaaaaaaaal hull city 1-1
Ain't funny
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 3:17pm
SirWere:
Ain't funny
lol
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Freiburger(m): 3:18pm
Undeserved 3 points undecided
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:18pm
Penalty!!! Red card!
Yes!! grin grin

Perez is a boss!!
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Afobear: 3:19pm
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Kyase(m): 3:19pm
Toyade888:
Goaaaaaaaaal hull city


1-1
6 months ban dey wait you
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by Viking007(m): 3:19pm
Re: Arsenal Vs Hull City (2 - 0) On 11th February 2017 by SirWere(m): 3:19pm
And.......... Sanchez takes it..







GOOOALLLLL!! grin grin

