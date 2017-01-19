₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,060 members, 3,346,703 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 February 2017 at 08:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) (13503 Views)
Prices Of Foodstuffs Go Down In Lagos Markets / Consumers Groan As Prices Of Bread Hit N150 For Smallest Size / Amazon Expands Shipping Of Items To Nigeria - Jumia/konga Etc Be Afraid (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by EdifiedCEO: 4:20pm
The nation's economy is apparently sick! Here is the prove of how far life has become hard for every Nigerian over the course of 2 years
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-this-is-how-much-prices-of-items.html
16 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 4:23pm
Lemme book space... This obviously deserves front page
Lalasticlala
Seun
Mynd44
MODIFIED
So dese pple ansa me.. Shuooo
So i want to sell my ftc rights for the price of the entire nairaland
7 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by paschu: 4:23pm
2 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by dingbang(m): 4:24pm
Abeg na who collate this list? E be like say d person dey buy from shoprite
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 4:28pm
dingbang:Lol... E cheap or wetin
7 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Splinz(m): 4:29pm
#IstandWith2Bbaba#
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by DoyenExchange: 4:29pm
Why? What have we done?
5 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Eden007(m): 4:32pm
Lol...change. it is still fresh in my mind how i shouted on top of my voice to warn everybody i knew not to vote buhari. My reason was simple, pretence from Apc. How can ameachi, tinubu et al that breath corruption promise to fight corruption?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by dingbang(m): 4:33pm
BLACKCHARGER:e just dey over hype the prices.... The prices of goods shouldn't be d sole basis for the protest, even if I were an illiterate, I still wouldn't partake.
The same youths who are clamouring for the protest where the same youths who went to welcome Ibori in a grand style and will still be the same youths who will welcome buhari at the airport. So tuface should spare me the energy
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Yuneehk(f): 4:44pm
DoyenExchange:What we've done?? We voted for change and we got it as we can see in the prices of those items up there. They underwent Change
13 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 4:44pm
dingbang:
Haha... Lol
1 Like
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by respect80(m): 4:54pm
This is my space no trespassing pls
I'm coming back soon
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by McAustin92(m): 4:57pm
Physically Buhari is not fit,mentally he's also sick,so practically our presido can't exceed his Limits,am gonna advice u not to expect much frm diz regime until it's over
the lesson had been learnt,cos d code had been sent codedly.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by enfantdedieu: 5:13pm
Nawa o0
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by DDeliverer(m): 5:13pm
McAustin92:
1 Like
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Majestee(m): 6:12pm
TuBaba is our next presido
6 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 7:36pm
You never see anything
This is just the beginning
We know who will suffer the consequences of chosing the dumbest person on earth to rule Nigeria
I pray that things will get worse in Jesus name : Amen
I want the economy to die
I want the prices of everything to skyrocket so that no one can be able to buy them
I want everything to be disaster
And finally i want Buhari to rule Nigeria for 100 years
This is the change you wanted, don't run away from the change, enjoy your change
6 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Haute: 7:37pm
Not good.
1 Like
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by tillaman(m): 7:37pm
True shiii
1 Like
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 7:37pm
The list above is very true and correct.
#istandwith2baba what about you?
"Like" if you gonna join in the protest
"Share" if you still stand with
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Pidgin2(f): 7:37pm
We deserve worse than this in my opinion
6 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by siraj1402(m): 7:37pm
I see no evil befallen us, we are the evil of ourselves.
Wear green? Whomever die during the cause died ignorantly.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by seXytOhbAd(m): 7:37pm
Jeez!!! I weep for our country. Please let us receive sense for 2019.
Tubaba cannot be president. Why? Him sef get the same problem with Bubu. No proper education
A proper education prevents people (Audu and Liar Mohammed) yarning crap.
APC ewarriors will come for me about kwarruption, but let's be honest, who war on corruption Don epp? We are suffering, Dollar is up, light no dey our house, even charcoal Don cost. Let us all be honest, this government deserves a red card. They cannot be blaming Jonathan in the year 2017.
I stand with Tubaba, but make e no even try run for president cuz we no go vote am.
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by saintkola(m): 7:37pm
Sad times
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 7:37pm
Can't buy Ribena for my son again. From #750 to #1,500. Buhari has given us negative change
7 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by NaLaugh: 7:38pm
Both government inaction and individual greed of Nigerian traders are responsible for the spike.
Some traders might experience a 10% increase in cost of procuring goods, but inflate the prices by 100%.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Silentscreamer(f): 7:38pm
I thought nigerians voted for buhari cos dey want change.. Now d change is here dey are still complaining..
1 Like
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Realsmarttzy(m): 7:38pm
EdifiedCEO:
What A Recession... WHAT A GOVERNMENT NIGERIA HAVE
1 Like
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by link2ok(m): 7:38pm
"YOU CANNOT PUT A CROWN ON A CLOWN
AND EXPECT A KING."
Buhari you are a first grade clown.
Shame on you due to your lack of direction has taking us so many steps backward.
9 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by gurunlocker: 7:39pm
Zombies are using different price..... it's lesser when you are a zombie
9 Likes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by Antoeni(m): 7:39pm
It's well with our soul,lets see hw Feb 6 goes
|Re: This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) by piperson(m): 7:39pm
sanitary pad is now #700
girls have resorted to handkerchief and 80leaves note book
11 Likes
Can I Send Money Abroad From Nigeria, Through Western Union / Gtbank Now In UK / Pure Water Now 10 Naira Per Sachet!
Viewing this topic: Afeski(m), gentlejpm(m), EkeBarry(m), AkachukwuD(m), vatiqan, Thoniameek(f), murtalaa(m), Wadosky(m), Coolcash1, JustJosh20(m), stevolinkon40, princessG35, Oduirewamiri(f), abbey621(m), AngelicBeing, dyze, Kabir20, darasimih104(m), OLADD, Hazkel(f), ozoebuka1(m), NORSIYK(m), imanuel80(m), AbdelKabir, jahlid(m), dollyjoy(f), CourtierJay, Eshiettk(m), essohjay1(m), Emmey67, danex67(m), olunuthegreat(m), bsonenterprise, maverick001, gly2ken, akinmusi(m), bigfree, tuitionyard(m), excess4luv, Demex40(m), ABUZINZU(m), Oluwafemitosin(f), egbusi1(m), Opeade939(f), CheedyJ(m), Codes151(m), haloyeah(m), Vendetta11, Johnolis(m), menama(m), paix(m), Gten(m), SensualMan, DaniDani(m), nairaimporter, koded123, joransky4re(m), mixratio(m), Yubee40(m), ricknol, Shittuakeem(m), Zhul001(m), amusaaj33, Compliance(m), preselect(m), Zizicardo(f), rossychik(f), Loisemm(f), morayho(m), Tynasparks(f), arabbunkum, sincerlyyo(m), Akanniade(m), talk2cj08(m), junkiesneverdie, Tastyme, Desola1(f), Cooldude68(m), Yomieluv(m), whemmytopsy(m), soath(m), HOMOTOYOSI10(m), bolasunkanmi, prekumohtim(m), sandygechy(f), martin1772(m), ableguy(m), Nossa(m), goldedprince, EROMS38(m), chuksonu, HooxJnr(m), Bibyken(f), iykebest1(m), joansteff(m), samju100(m), aku626(m), Panayo, spenca, kenex4ever(m), Kenneth10110, dsoja, adimsmt, KADELU(m), mineANDurs(f), 0b10010011, imasong005(m), Dfinex(f), Religiondb(m), acada111(f) and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16