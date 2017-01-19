Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / This Is How Much Prices Of Items Have Skyrocketed (Photo) (13503 Views)

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-this-is-how-much-prices-of-items.html The nation's economy is apparently sick! Here is the prove of how far life has become hard for every Nigerian over the course of 2 years





So dese pple ansa me.. Shuooo

Lemme book space... This obviously deserves front page

Abeg na who collate this list? E be like say d person dey buy from shoprite

Lol... E cheap or wetin

#IstandWith2Bbaba#

Why? What have we done?

Lol...change. it is still fresh in my mind how i shouted on top of my voice to warn everybody i knew not to vote buhari. My reason was simple, pretence from Apc. How can ameachi, tinubu et al that breath corruption promise to fight corruption?

Lol... E cheap or wetin

e just dey over hype the prices.... The prices of goods shouldn't be d sole basis for the protest, even if I were an illiterate, I still wouldn't partake.







The same youths who are clamouring for the protest where the same youths who went to welcome Ibori in a grand style and will still be the same youths who will welcome buhari at the airport. So tuface should spare me the energy

What we've done?? We voted for change and we got it as we can see in the prices of those items up there. They underwent Change

e just dey over hype the prices.... The prices of goods shouldn't be d sole basis for the protest, even if I were an illiterate, I still wouldn't partake.







The same youths who are clamouring for the protest where the same youths who went to welcome Ibori in a grand style and will still be the same youths who will welcome buhari at the airport. So tuface should spare me the energy

Haha... Lol

Physically Buhari is not fit,mentally he's also sick,so practically our presido can't exceed his Limits,am gonna advice u not to expect much frm diz regime until it's over

the lesson had been learnt,cos d code had been sent codedly.

Physically Buhari is not fit,mentally he's also sick,so practically our presido can't exceed his Limits,am gonna advice u not to expect much frm diz regime until it's over

the lesson had been learnt,cos d code had been sent codedly.

TuBaba is our next presido



You never see anything



This is just the beginning



We know who will suffer the consequences of chosing the dumbest person on earth to rule Nigeria



I pray that things will get worse in Jesus name : Amen



I want the economy to die



I want the prices of everything to skyrocket so that no one can be able to buy them



I want everything to be disaster



And finally i want Buhari to rule Nigeria for 100 years



This is the change you wanted, don't run away from the change, enjoy your change

The list above is very true and correct.





#istandwith2baba what about you?



"Like" if you gonna join in the protest

"Share" if you still stand with Sai baba chain baba 30 Likes 2 Shares

We deserve worse than this in my opinion

I see no evil befallen us, we are the evil of ourselves.

Wear green? Whomever die during the cause died ignorantly.

Jeez!!! I weep for our country. Please let us receive sense for 2019.



Tubaba cannot be president. Why? Him sef get the same problem with Bubu. No proper education

A proper education prevents people (Audu and Liar Mohammed) yarning crap.

APC ewarriors will come for me about kwarruption, but let's be honest, who war on corruption Don epp? We are suffering, Dollar is up, light no dey our house, even charcoal Don cost. Let us all be honest, this government deserves a red card. They cannot be blaming Jonathan in the year 2017.



I stand with Tubaba, but make e no even try run for president cuz we no go vote am.

Can't buy Ribena for my son again. From #750 to #1,500. Buhari has given us negative change



Some traders might experience a 10% increase in cost of procuring goods, but inflate the prices by 100%.



Some traders might experience a 10% increase in cost of procuring goods, but inflate the prices by 100%.

Both government inaction and individual greed of Nigerian traders are responsible for the spike.

I thought nigerians voted for buhari cos dey want change.. Now d change is here dey are still complaining..

The nation's economy is apparently sick! Here is the prove of how far life has become hard for every Nigerian over the course of 2 years





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-this-is-how-much-prices-of-items.html





What A Recession... WHAT A GOVERNMENT NIGERIA HAVE

"YOU CANNOT PUT A CROWN ON A CLOWN

AND EXPECT A KING."





Buhari you are a first grade clown.



Shame on you due to your lack of direction has taking us so many steps backward. 9 Likes

Zombies are using different price..... it's lesser when you are a zombie

It's well with our soul,lets see hw Feb 6 goes