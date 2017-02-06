Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 (10705 Views)

Access Bank Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.



Access Bank Recruitment for Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide



Application are invited for the position below:



Job Title: Office Admin Staff

Location: Any City, Nigeria

Job Description



Do you have what it takes to work as a professional in the banking industry? Would you like to harness your skills and start your career Journey? Are you focused and ready to take on tomorrow? If Yes? Join the team of A-list professionals in Access Bank and explore career opportunities that will position you above other professionals in the banking industry

Requirements

This programme is for you if you are:



A graduate of any accredited Nigerian institution.

Have the legal right to work in Nigeria.

Are you willing to learn.

Benefits



In our quest to retain the best pool of exceptional talents in the industry, the Bank consistently rewards high-performing employees and teams with adequate monetary and non-monetary compensation. This practice has had a significant impact in spurring our people to greater personal and organizational achievement.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to https://access-bank-plc-2.workable.com/jobs/421394 apply





Pls how do I apply cos have tried and on the page there is staff ID

epitome16:

same here, coz the were asking for unique number and outsourcing firm,rilly weird

Hello guys I'm a bit confuse with the choose employer aspect of the form. Someone pls explain it.

What's with the outsourcing firm and how long you've been with Access bank questions? Sure this is for the public? 1 Like

/? how much do they pay their admins, please anyone that kows should answer us . Thanks I wondererd about it too, or is a directly indirect way to turn everyone applying into contract staff/? how much do they pay their admins, please anyone that kows should answer us . Thanks

I don't know how much they pay in access but gtb pays. Like 130k

Pls anybody do u know the outsourcing firm they are using that is access bank.

u guys shd go through ics

register so u can be call upon for interview, if u pass den day will link u wit access 2 Likes

Please what do you mean by ICS?

From what I can understand for you to be successful you must draw or lead huge customers to their bank

This recruitment exercise isn't meant for the public. It's for the conversion process of some of the bank's contract staff. 2 Likes

Opethom! Here we go 1 Like







Awesome. Thanks op.



I am trying so add to get info about the recruitment stages but I just cant unfortunately.

Really sorry guys and would not want to post wrong info on my blog.



If I have will update and all the best.

hmmmm

Nice

nice one



preshdiva:

DarkHenrie:

mean under which outsourcing firm do u want to b employed among the listed

