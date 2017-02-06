₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by medialand(m): 4:50pm On Feb 04
Access Bank Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by preshdiva(f): 11:49am On Feb 05
I need the practice questions. Pls forward to prcsokoye@gmail.com. thanks
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by epitome16: 1:52pm On Feb 05
Pls how do I apply cos have tried and on the page there is staff ID
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by chrysanthus07: 2:56pm On Feb 05
epitome16:same here, coz the were asking for unique number and outsourcing firm,rilly weird
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by peterveo(m): 3:16pm On Feb 05
Hello guys I'm a bit confuse with the choose employer aspect of the form. Someone pls explain it.
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by peterveo(m): 3:17pm On Feb 05
Please forward the practice questions to peterveo@yahoo.com thanks
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Aaaaarghmed(m): 3:51pm On Feb 05
pls anyone with practice questions Aaaaarghmed@yahoomail.com
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by DarkHenrie(m): 7:10pm On Feb 05
What's with the outsourcing firm and how long you've been with Access bank questions? Sure this is for the public?
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by aibaybay: 8:21pm On Feb 05
I wondererd about it too, or is a directly indirect way to turn everyone applying into contract staff/? how much do they pay their admins, please anyone that kows should answer us . Thanks
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by maymaymabelbro9: 9:13pm On Feb 05
I don't know how much they pay in access but gtb pays. Like 130k
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by maymaymabelbro9: 8:25am
Pls anybody do u know the outsourcing firm they are using that is access bank.
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by sod09(m): 9:56am
u guys shd go through ics
register so u can be call upon for interview, if u pass den day will link u wit access
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Tizzyreal: 11:06am
Please what do you mean by ICS?
From what I can understand for you to be successful you must draw or lead huge customers to their bank
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by bioduneberry(m): 11:33am
This recruitment exercise isn't meant for the public. It's for the conversion process of some of the bank's contract staff.
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by veekid(m): 1:52pm
Opethom! Here we go
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Benjom(m): 1:52pm
Good... at least some candidates would be taken off the job market.
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by nmreports: 1:53pm
Awesome. Thanks op.
I am trying so add to get info about the recruitment stages but I just cant unfortunately.
Really sorry guys and would not want to post wrong info on my blog.
If I have will update and all the best.
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by dogstyle007(m): 1:53pm
hmmmm
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Franchise21(m): 1:54pm
Nice
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Godblessaplus1(m): 1:55pm
nice one
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by seblincon: 2:00pm
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by sonofspada(m): 2:00pm
preshdiva:Please send me practice questions. Thanks
Frankonyebuchi15@gmail.com
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by mrmaze(m): 2:01pm
Pls send practise question Mazeyur@gmail.com. thanks
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Lousymouth(m): 2:06pm
Practice question iamstillraq1@gmai.com
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by princeking2(m): 2:09pm
Thank You. Pls help with the Practice questions. Princeking838@gmail.com
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Nwakannaya1(m): 2:16pm
Pls practice questions...... Nwakannaya@gmail.com
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by kanicorp9(m): 2:18pm
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by peacockremi(m): 2:18pm
DarkHenrie:mean under which outsourcing firm do u want to b employed among the listed
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Babatunde123(m): 2:19pm
pls i need it too, i mean the practice questions tundebabs101@yahoo.com
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Goldenprinz(m): 2:21pm
Please I need practice question goldenprinzzz@gmail.com
|Re: Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level Admin Staff Nationwide 2017 by Dagaya(m): 2:24pm
Please I need practice questions. Agayaonoriode@gmail.com. Thanks in advance
