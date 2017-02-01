₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by PrettyCrystal: 5:17pm
Two sexually starved female staff have landed in trouble after forcing a pupil to have sex with them in Zambia. The teachers are said to have called the young boy to their house and forced him to have sexual inter-course with them. The secondary school student told a news crew that rushed to the scene that the teachers gave him money before begging him to have unprotected sex with them.
The circumstances in a viral video that appear to show an enraged father to the victim, armed with a shovel threatening to kill the teachers while urging them to repeat the act to be witnessed on camera. The mother to the victim and wife to the enraged parent was strongly begging for him to spare the lives of the teachers.
The Zambian Ministry of Education is said to be investigating the allegations of sexual abuse by two female teachers.
The two elderly female teachers that were found abusing a school boy are said to be from Muchinga Secondary School.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/sexually-starved-female-teachers-force.html
Watch Video >
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQzAOE2d1rU
1 Like
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by PrettyCrystal: 5:17pm
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by omofunaab(m): 5:18pm
Iranu abasha
1 Like
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by PrettyCrystal: 5:20pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by UnitedSouthZone: 5:20pm
Southern Region lets Unite.
(South West, South South , South East)
This is the only way to take our nation forward
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by UnitedSouthZone: 5:20pm
booked
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by CastedDude: 5:23pm
conji na bastard
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by Mille: 5:27pm
UnitedSouthZone:Unity is good.
But I am for Yoruba secession
11 Likes
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by dainformant(m): 5:29pm
shameful
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by gbenga4sure(m): 5:31pm
Hmmm when u thought u ac v seen it all
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by gbenga4sure(m): 5:31pm
Hmmm when u thought u a have seen or heard it all.
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by Young03: 5:33pm
who filmed it?
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by UnitedSouthZone: 5:36pm
okay
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by CplusJason(m): 5:36pm
Lol, East Africa women and konji sef.......
Bribing little boys with 10 Kwacha just to service them.
1 Like
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by snowden9(m): 6:08pm
Ayam not understanding the video.
Anyway, i can smell the ooze of those teachers veejay from here. I opened the thread cos i thought I'd see teachers that are as hot as Jada fire, jayden jaymes, diamond Jackson and all those other teachers that guys video while they tease their students.
Jada fire: Your grades are poor Andy
Andy: Is there something I can do to improve my grades?
You know the rest
5 Likes
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by AGUBANZE: 6:19pm
I cross checked the country's name
And it was not Kenya
Thing like this happen only in Kenya
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by emvico(m): 6:36pm
The Boy Is A stupid boy. he collected the money, slept with them and reported them to his parent. he is a fool.
the women have already paid him for a job well done. why should he expose them to the public. ?
and as for the women, pls i want to know if they still need more from a matured guy trust me i wouldn't tell anybody. i just want them to sign me into their club. am a good striker, i can also play from all wings. am also a good defender. they should try me first. atleast three months before signing me.
A Trial Will Convince them
5 Likes
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by Abdhul(m): 7:20pm
Africa and weird news..
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by FisifunKododada: 7:57pm
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by EVILFOREST: 7:58pm
I blame BaBa
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:06pm
They should be jailed...if na man now...feminist no go let us hear word...castrate the teachers!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by mhigs: 8:07pm
What a wow!!! I know some persons here who won't miss class for anything
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by thuggCheetah(m): 8:07pm
OK
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by Jeffrey12(m): 8:07pm
Konji bad oo
Na only weird things dey happen for zambia
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by misterchris(m): 8:08pm
chipolopolo
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by dessz(m): 8:08pm
any pretty teacher here. pls come and rape me pls am begging u.
1 Like
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by 0b10010011: 8:09pm
Mille:
Re u kidding me? U need to align with Biafra
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by 0b10010011: 8:10pm
Blood of Wizkid!
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by Blaqsuqar: 8:10pm
UnitedSouthZone:U can say that again...
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by Oblitz(m): 8:11pm
i can't comment
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by delishpot: 8:12pm
babyfaceafrica:
Agreed. But I need to know his age and to know if they threatened to fail him should he refuse to sleep with them before I hit the last nail in the coffin.
It doesn't look like he did it for grades so..
|Re: Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) by hardbody: 8:12pm
PrettyCrystal:
But seriously why force me to? I will give them both back to back unsolicited sef
