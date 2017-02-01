Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them Zambia (PICS/VIDEO) (13971 Views)

Obituary Poster Of A 10-Year-Old Boy Beaten, Tortured And Starved To Death / Man Kills Wife, Daughter In Abuja Because He Couldn't Feed Them (pics) / Margaret Emefiele's Kidnappers & N15Million Recovered From Them (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The circumstances in a viral video that appear to show an enraged father to the victim, armed with a shovel threatening to kill the teachers while urging them to repeat the act to be witnessed on camera. The mother to the victim and wife to the enraged parent was strongly begging for him to spare the lives of the teachers.



The Zambian Ministry of Education is said to be investigating the allegations of sexual abuse by two female teachers.



The two elderly female teachers that were found abusing a school boy are said to be from Muchinga Secondary School.



Source;



Watch Video >

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQzAOE2d1rU Two sexually starved female staff have landed in trouble after forcing a pupil to have sex with them in Zambia. The teachers are said to have called the young boy to their house and forced him to have sexual inter-course with them. The secondary school student told a news crew that rushed to the scene that the teachers gave him money before begging him to have unprotected sex with them.The circumstances in a viral video that appear to show an enraged father to the victim, armed with a shovel threatening to kill the teachers while urging them to repeat the act to be witnessed on camera. The mother to the victim and wife to the enraged parent was strongly begging for him to spare the lives of the teachers.The Zambian Ministry of Education is said to be investigating the allegations of sexual abuse by two female teachers.The two elderly female teachers that were found abusing a school boy are said to be from Muchinga Secondary School.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/sexually-starved-female-teachers-force.html Watch Video > 1 Like

Iranu abasha 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Southern Region lets Unite.



(South West, South South , South East)



This is the only way to take our nation forward 16 Likes 2 Shares

booked

conji na bastard

UnitedSouthZone:

Southern Region lets Unite.

(South West, South South , South East)

This is the only way to take our nation forward Unity is good.

But I am for Yoruba secession Unity is good.But I am for Yoruba secession 11 Likes

shameful

Hmmm when u thought u ac v seen it all

Hmmm when u thought u a have seen or heard it all.

who filmed it?

okay









Bribing little boys with 10 Kwacha just to service them. Lol, East Africa women and konji sef.......Bribing little boys with 10 Kwacha just to service them. 1 Like



Anyway, i can smell the ooze of those teachers veejay from here. I opened the thread cos i thought I'd see teachers that are as hot as Jada fire, jayden jaymes, diamond Jackson and all those other teachers that guys video while they tease their students.

Jada fire: Your grades are poor Andy

Andy: Is there something I can do to improve my grades?



You know the rest

Ayam not understanding the video.Anyway, i can smell the ooze of those teachers veejay from here. I opened the thread cos i thought I'd see teachers that are as hot as Jada fire, jayden jaymes, diamond Jackson and all those other teachers that guys video while they tease their students.Jada fire: Your grades are poor AndyAndy: Is there something I can do to improve my grades?You know the rest 5 Likes

I cross checked the country's name





And it was not Kenya





Thing like this happen only in Kenya



the women have already paid him for a job well done. why should he expose them to the public. ?

and as for the women, pls i want to know if they still need more from a matured guy trust me i wouldn't tell anybody. i just want them to sign me into their club. am a good striker, i can also play from all wings. am also a good defender. they should try me first. atleast three months before signing me.

A Trial Will Convince them The Boy Is A stupid boy. he collected the money, slept with them and reported them to his parent. he is a fool.the women have already paid him for a job well done. why should he expose them to the public. ?and as for the women, pls i want to know if they still need more from a matured guytrust me i wouldn't tell anybody. i just want them to sign me into their club. am a good striker, i can also play from all wings. am also a good defender. they should try me first. atleast three months before signing me.A Trial Will Convince them 5 Likes

Africa and weird news..

I blame BaBa

They should be jailed...if na man now...feminist no go let us hear word...castrate the teachers!!!! 2 Likes

What a wow!!! I know some persons here who won't miss class for anything

OK







Na only weird things dey happen for zambia Konji bad ooNa only weird things dey happen for zambia 1 Like 2 Shares

chipolopolo

any pretty teacher here. pls come and rape me pls am begging u. 1 Like

Mille:



Unity is good.



But I am for Yoruba secession









Re u kidding me? U need to align with Biafra Re u kidding me? U need to align with Biafra

Blood of Wizkid!

UnitedSouthZone:

Southern Region lets Unite.



(South West, South South , South East)



This is the only way to take our nation forward U can say that again... U can say that again...

i can't comment

babyfaceafrica:

They should be jailed...if na man now...feminist no go let us hear word...castrate her!!!!

Agreed. But I need to know his age and to know if they threatened to fail him should he refuse to sleep with them before I hit the last nail in the coffin.

It doesn't look like he did it for grades so.. Agreed. But I need to know his age and to know if they threatened to fail him should he refuse to sleep with them before I hit the last nail in the coffin.It doesn't look like he did it for grades so..