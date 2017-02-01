Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) (19231 Views)

Korede Bello Acquires 33 Million 2017 Chevrolet Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport / Davido Buys 2017 Mercedes Benz Gla (Photos) / Davido Buys 2017 Range Rover As Christmas Gift For Himself ( Pics,vid) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Investigations reveal that the sport car currently costs $66k which is about N33 million naira with the current exchange rate.



https://www.instagram.com/koredebello/?hl=en



source: The Godwin singer took to Instagram to share photos of himself smiling as he posed beside a new 2017 Chevrolet Corvette.Investigations reveal that the sport car currently costs $66k which is about N33 million naira with the current exchange rate.source: nigerianbase.com/korede-bello-n33m-2017-chevrolet 3 Likes 1 Share

Wehdone bloda Korede Those knucklesWehdone bloda Korede 2 Likes

Wash 11 Likes 1 Share

so the car is not even expensive..lemme call my daddy..! 15 Likes 1 Share

obere nwa obere nwa 1 Like

whitebeard:

so the car is not even expensive..lemme call my daddy..! not expensive bruh ? not expensive bruh 1 Like





http://www.klannyblog.com/2017/02/korede-bello-acquires-new-whip.html For More

nice ride

He should give us a new jamm jare

God-win



Good for him.



Don't understand why many would waste away beefing another's success.



In time our own blessings will begin to shower. 5 Likes

Recession is just a word 5 Likes 1 Share

I hope he is saving for the future. 7 Likes

nice





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omJCm3ilWGw The Video

Korede, why you come do like that?

You no even page my account with alert

Why you come do like that?

Remember na me help u go write SAT 6 Likes 2 Shares

Agha adago. Chai. Oluwa bless our hustle.

Not a pricey car if not for Buhari naira 1 Like

See machine







HMMNNN



ALL THESE PEOPLE, NA SO THE MONEY EASY TO GET?? HMMNNNALL THESE PEOPLE, NA SO THE MONEY EASY TO GET?? 2 Likes 1 Share

To be driven on Lagos roads?? Issokay! Kwantinue! 3 Likes

Cool

small boy plenty money.....



small body big engine

DancingSkeleton:

Those knuckles

Nairalanders! una too dey see wetin no consæn una



Join Korede thank God, so dat you go blow tomorrow.

Haba! Join Korede thank God, so dat you go blow tomorrow.Haba! 12 Likes

Wetin be my own? 16 Likes

Who advice this one to go but this flat car for naija.







Wrong car for Nigerian roads. 3 Likes

so light room couldn't clean up Korede's face.... nawa ooo!!!

fanity upon fanity allllllllllllllll issssssssssssssssssssssssssss 2 Likes