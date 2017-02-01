₦airaland Forum

Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by MrMontella(m): 6:57pm
The Godwin singer took to Instagram to share photos of himself smiling as he posed beside a new 2017 Chevrolet Corvette.

Investigations reveal that the sport car currently costs $66k which is about N33 million naira with the current exchange rate.

https://www.instagram.com/koredebello/?hl=en

source:nigerianbase.com/korede-bello-n33m-2017-chevrolet

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:02pm
Those knuckles grin Wehdone bloda Korede grin

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by xstry: 7:02pm
Wash

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 7:03pm
so the car is not even expensive..lemme call my daddy..!

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by purplesummer(f): 7:06pm
cry cry obere nwa

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by MrMontella(m): 7:07pm
whitebeard:
so the car is not even expensive..lemme call my daddy..!
not expensive bruh?

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by klanny(m): 7:09pm
For More

http://www.klannyblog.com/2017/02/korede-bello-acquires-new-whip.html
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by brandonobi(m): 7:17pm
nice ride
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by veekid(m): 7:23pm
He should give us a new jamm jare
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by Next2Bezee(m): 7:23pm
God-win

Good for him.

Don't understand why many would waste away beefing another's success.

In time our own blessings will begin to shower.

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by martyns303(m): 7:23pm
Recession is just a word

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by eleojo23: 7:23pm
I hope he is saving for the future.

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by warlord24(m): 7:23pm
nice
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by Jajayi: 7:24pm
The Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omJCm3ilWGw
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by Proffdada: 7:24pm
Korede, why you come do like that?
You no even page my account with alert
Why you come do like that?
Remember na me help u go write SAT grin

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by Agboola321(m): 7:24pm
Agha adago. Chai. Oluwa bless our hustle.
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:24pm
Not a pricey car if not for Buhari naira

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by Mrlaloo: 7:24pm
See machine
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by kelvyn7: 7:24pm
shocked


HMMNNN

ALL THESE PEOPLE, NA SO THE MONEY EASY TO GET?? cry

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by holamiday(m): 7:24pm
To be driven on Lagos roads?? Issokay! Kwantinue!

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by semaj23: 7:25pm
Cool
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 7:25pm
small boy plenty money.....

small body big engine
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:25pm
DancingSkeleton:
Those knuckles shocked

Nairalanders! una too dey see wetin no consæn una

Join Korede thank God, so dat you go blow tomorrow.
Haba!

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by Xaddy(m): 7:25pm
Wetin be my own?

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by jomoh: 7:25pm
Who advice this one to go but this flat car for naija.



Wrong car for Nigerian roads.

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by enility(m): 7:25pm
so light room couldn't clean up Korede's face.... nawa ooo!!!
Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 7:25pm
fanity upon fanity allllllllllllllll issssssssssssssssssssssssssss

Re: Korede Bello Buys 2017 Chevrolet Corvette For N33m (Photos) by cummando(m): 7:26pm
Korede if you are seeing this go and sell that car
And donate the money to those that need it













Like me. Chai!!!!!!

