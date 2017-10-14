₦airaland Forum

Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos)

Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by AlfaWaleFatai: 2:51pm
was there live at umuanugo village ifitedunu Anambra state

didn't know the guy na ifitedunu guy

RIP dude



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOvrzJPKwa8

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by AlfaWaleFatai: 2:58pm
lalasticlala obinoscopy seun
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by phintohlar(f): 2:59pm
God is indeed great, in everything we just have to thank him.

4 Likes

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by LUGBE: 3:02pm
So painful, Rip

Davido, Hmmmm
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:28pm
May his soul rest in peace. I really wanna know the cause of his death and that of DJ Olu.

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by rosy1992(f): 3:28pm
Rest in peace
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:28pm
Keep Resting In Peace brother

Uwa bu pawpaw mehn
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Valindazz(m): 3:29pm
For davido, I think he was at the wrong place at the wrong time...

5 Likes

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by flawlessT(f): 3:29pm
Rest in peace
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by mcayomind(m): 3:29pm
Rest in peace chime..... ascellion paradisaic redenzvous lie ahead

3 Likes

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Holuwarsweun(m): 3:29pm
Rip
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:29pm
Na waa o.

Den don' plant am, jus like dat!

Dis guy wey like 2 weeks ago dey rock life no even tink about tomorrow, see am now?

Here today, gone tomorrow.

That's a sobering thought..........

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Cladez(m): 3:29pm
But op wait first who invited you?

RIP THOUGH
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by morikee(m): 3:29pm
30B for the account rip man
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by MissChievous199(f): 3:30pm
Chei... So Davido and Co couldn't show up?? Issorait

2 Likes

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by agarawu23(m): 3:30pm
Rip
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by SLOVFO: 3:30pm
I wonder where his soul is now?
Did he accept God's gift, Jesus Christ, before death?
The living should take this to heart.

3 Likes

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by yeyerolling: 3:30pm
LUGBE:
So painful, Rip

Davido, Hmmmm
what has davido got to do with dis na

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Ukwunu: 3:30pm
RIP painful
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by ObamaOsama: 3:30pm
I sorry for the poor boy

R. I. P
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by benuejosh(m): 3:31pm
May God give his family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

1 Like

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Banter1: 3:31pm
Rest on Chime.
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by annnikky(f): 3:31pm
Birthday party gone wrong... Rest in peace cry

1 Like

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by TheControversy: 3:32pm
Rip, if this was a poor man's son, no one would give a Bleep though.
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by numerouno01(m): 3:32pm
RIP Dude

He's gone now and nothing will bring him back.

but just investigate what killed him sha
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by oshiiteoku: 3:33pm
Rest in peace
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 3:34pm
May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by OmoDavido(m): 3:36pm
LUGBE:
So painful, Rip

Davido, Hmmmm

To stone your flat head just dey hungry me....

5 Likes

Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:36pm
AlfaWaleFatai:
lalasticlala obinoscopy seun
are they the killers?

Na question I ask o,no take vex ban me o tongue tongue
Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by MuyiRano(m): 3:36pm
I'm alws pained whenever young guys just died like that
Repent now cos tomorrow might be too late.
RIP Chime

2 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

