₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,311 members, 3,852,484 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 04:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) (11582 Views)
Obituary: Chime Amaechina To Be Buried On October 14th (Photo) / Imohimi Edgar Speaks On Tagbo, DJ Olu & Chime Amaechina's Death (Video) / Video From DJ Olu Abiodun & Chime Amaechina's Last Night With Money In Car Boot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by AlfaWaleFatai: 2:51pm
was there live at umuanugo village ifitedunu Anambra state
didn't know the guy na ifitedunu guy
RIP dude
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOvrzJPKwa8
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by AlfaWaleFatai: 2:58pm
lalasticlala obinoscopy seun
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by phintohlar(f): 2:59pm
God is indeed great, in everything we just have to thank him.
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by LUGBE: 3:02pm
So painful, Rip
Davido, Hmmmm
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:28pm
May his soul rest in peace. I really wanna know the cause of his death and that of DJ Olu.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by rosy1992(f): 3:28pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 3:28pm
Keep Resting In Peace brother
Uwa bu pawpaw mehn
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Valindazz(m): 3:29pm
For davido, I think he was at the wrong place at the wrong time...
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by flawlessT(f): 3:29pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by mcayomind(m): 3:29pm
Rest in peace chime..... ascellion paradisaic redenzvous lie ahead
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Holuwarsweun(m): 3:29pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:29pm
Na waa o.
Den don' plant am, jus like dat!
Dis guy wey like 2 weeks ago dey rock life no even tink about tomorrow, see am now?
Here today, gone tomorrow.
That's a sobering thought..........
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Cladez(m): 3:29pm
But op wait first who invited you?
RIP THOUGH
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by morikee(m): 3:29pm
30B for the account rip man
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by MissChievous199(f): 3:30pm
Chei... So Davido and Co couldn't show up?? Issorait
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by agarawu23(m): 3:30pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by SLOVFO: 3:30pm
I wonder where his soul is now?
Did he accept God's gift, Jesus Christ, before death?
The living should take this to heart.
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by yeyerolling: 3:30pm
LUGBE:what has davido got to do with dis na
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Ukwunu: 3:30pm
RIP painful
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by ObamaOsama: 3:30pm
I sorry for the poor boy
R. I. P
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by benuejosh(m): 3:31pm
May God give his family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Banter1: 3:31pm
Rest on Chime.
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by annnikky(f): 3:31pm
Birthday party gone wrong... Rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by TheControversy: 3:32pm
Rip, if this was a poor man's son, no one would give a Bleep though.
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by numerouno01(m): 3:32pm
RIP Dude
He's gone now and nothing will bring him back.
but just investigate what killed him sha
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by oshiiteoku: 3:33pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 3:34pm
May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by OmoDavido(m): 3:36pm
LUGBE:
To stone your flat head just dey hungry me....
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by enemyofprogress: 3:36pm
AlfaWaleFatai:are they the killers?
Na question I ask o,no take vex ban me o
|Re: Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) by MuyiRano(m): 3:36pm
I'm alws pained whenever young guys just died like that
Repent now cos tomorrow might be too late.
RIP Chime
2 Likes 1 Share
Richard Mofe Damijo Plans Returns To Acting Soon / Is Mark Zuckerberg's Wife's Wedding Ring Too Cheap? / Premiere Of 'On Bended Knees' By Chioma Akpotha (Photos)
Viewing this topic: fadasam, kitaatita, HOLYDICK(m), Lanretoye(m), Jman06(m), Vehon, roofbrown123, fidalgo19, joeboy744, remecy(f), Hardfacts234(m), Quoran, Ebony2390, Mykellio, kachimighty0000, Tobescol(m), chidexman(m), dancewith, Dollyweberslick, WilliamKhan(m), CMH7, kaykaylevel, Chatlaury(f), Onyi4live(m), ceasarho(m), teaandteea, rhymaholic, Salisville, JohnsonEmma(m), Harkyn92(m), terrymason(m), Nnamdiojukwu, natehis, cruzz664(m), DreamChaser101, KingOvoramwen1(m), Mantee(m), dotman10(m), tegax(m), kibbutz123, Sharplakezy(m), Afam4eva(m), udosoft(m), veleta, wehgunit, Edgewise, Dreamwaker(m), boldking(m), code9(m), azeezhy(m), mathew247, Donchinex(m), SMUAG(m), straighttalk(m), zara24(f), Aroboi(m), macuno88, chickso43(m), ginajet(f), jimlat77, denuda, Rotiix(m), Jonjerrie(m), ossybluez(m), DeSepiero(m), Otapipia, cupid4ig(m), McINoWell, bignene(m), EROMS38(m), Abeycityng, okeagbe92(m), addikt(m), chigodo(m), Pastorayojide(m), Antonblack(m), Ensho, Laslim(m), francislin(m), frozenvictor(m), emamos, justpeehay(m), coolhamid(m), RaaGhu, Femiii, prince2pac(m), idowuswap, invectives(m), Emekayoung(m), LUGBE, neptuneearth(f), trustworthy1, chaliebee(m), signz, iberrylee(m), ogb12(m), GentleYoung(m), purpledandelion, Larryton(m), tunechidope(m), TheArchangel(f), AWONEYAN(m), michoade, swtdrms(m), TOMTOM15(m), Donbigi2(m), sydelle(f), Obascoetubi, Timilehin94, Pierced(f), Decapo, AbiodunHaruna, Maybelconor, Briteiyobo1(m), bluesky30(f), Dantee005(m), etosly, jwizzy(m), Iefosa(m), Hellshalldie, kesprime(m), PHENOMCHICKSON, Uceegal, Ay92(m), risky369(m), Jerryjabani(m), awa(m), Pavore9, colizee(m) and 231 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24