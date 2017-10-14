Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Of Chime Amaechina In Anambra. His Corpse Pictured (Video, Photos) (11582 Views)

didn't know the guy na ifitedunu guy



RIP dude







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOvrzJPKwa8 was there live at umuanugo village ifitedunu Anambra state

God is indeed great, in everything we just have to thank him. 4 Likes

So painful, Rip



Davido, Hmmmm

May his soul rest in peace. I really wanna know the cause of his death and that of DJ Olu. 3 Likes 3 Shares

Rest in peace

Keep Resting In Peace brother



Uwa bu pawpaw mehn

For davido, I think he was at the wrong place at the wrong time... 5 Likes

Rest in peace

Rest in peace chime..... ascellion paradisaic redenzvous lie ahead 3 Likes

Na waa o.



Den don' plant am, jus like dat!



Dis guy wey like 2 weeks ago dey rock life no even tink about tomorrow, see am now?



Here today, gone tomorrow.



That's a sobering thought.......... 8 Likes 2 Shares

But op wait first who invited you?



30B for the account rip man

Chei... So Davido and Co couldn't show up?? Issorait 2 Likes

I wonder where his soul is now?

Did he accept God's gift, Jesus Christ, before death?

The living should take this to heart. 3 Likes

Davido, Hmmmm what has davido got to do with dis na what has davido got to do with dis na 6 Likes 1 Share

I sorry for the poor boy



May God give his family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss. 1 Like

Rest on Chime.

Birthday party gone wrong... Rest in peace 1 Like

Rip, if this was a poor man's son, no one would give a Bleep though.

He's gone now and nothing will bring him back.



but just investigate what killed him sha

May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace

Davido, Hmmmm

To stone your flat head just dey hungry me.... To stone your flat head just dey hungry me.... 5 Likes

lalasticlala obinoscopy seun are they the killers?



Na question I ask o,no take vex ban me o are they the killers?Na question I ask o,no take vex ban me o