Nigeria's economic meltdown seem to bite harder beyond the ordinary citizens let alone helpless NYSC members posted to different states especially with the Federal Government slow response to their monthly allowance. Across different states student graduates serving their father land lamented bitterly over the delay in paying their allowances beyond the expected dates of month ends as reporters interacted with some of them during the world cancer day events held in Abuja and other states.



Speaking a corp member who is addressed as John Udoka in Anambra, posted at the outskirt of city ‎said " honestly, it has not been easy ooo, with this recession and new location... I have been on my phone every time expecting alert, today is 4th and even weekend, how I go take survive"? The NYSC member for stressed on the need for the government to always pay them on time".



As the country experience different economic challenges, several youths and Nigerians are expected to storm the national stadium for the Tuface rally, with the situation of non payment of allowances of corp members more youths will obviously see reason to join the protest. Though, Esther Ezenwoye serving at Bwari area council, Abuja rather had optimistic view. According to her " I can not say the it has to do with the recession, it might just be a delay somewhere besides, corp members in Rivers , Akwa Ibom states and fews other have been paid" when asked about joining the 2face protest on Monday she said " well, there are different ways to express their displeasure am not in the position to talk about this issue, am serving my country not an administration"



‎As at writing this report, some states have not even paid the corp members serving in their states, the small stipends for the month. Ezenwoye who refused to grant interview on issues of NYSC ‎has gone ahead to confirm partnership with Big Church Foundation for her Charity CDS. She would embark to Kano State with the foundation team to financially support a poor Kano resident who gave birth to treplets. They will also offset her medical bills and commence building a new house for her immediately. The graduate of Elizada university would be unveiled alongside Praiz, Mamuzee twins as ambassadors of the Big Church Found owned by a billionaire philanthropist Dr. Olakunle Churchill.

