Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Afro3: 9:34pm On Feb 04
Nigeria's economic meltdown seem to bite harder beyond the ordinary citizens let alone helpless NYSC members posted to different states especially with the Federal Government  slow response to their monthly allowance. Across different states student graduates serving their father land lamented bitterly over the delay in paying their allowances beyond the expected dates of month ends as reporters interacted with some of them during the world cancer day events held in Abuja and other states.

Speaking a corp member who is addressed as John Udoka in Anambra, posted at the outskirt of  city ‎said " honestly, it has not been easy ooo, with this recession and new location... I have been on my phone every time expecting alert, today is 4th and even weekend, how I go take survive"? The NYSC member for stressed on the need for the government to always pay them on time".

As the country experience different economic challenges, several youths and Nigerians are expected to storm the national stadium for the Tuface rally, with the situation of non payment of allowances of corp members more youths will obviously see reason to join the protest. Though, Esther Ezenwoye serving at Bwari area council, Abuja rather had optimistic view. According to her " I can not say the it has to do with the recession, it might just be a delay somewhere besides, corp members in Rivers , Akwa Ibom states and fews other have been paid" when asked about joining the 2face protest on Monday she said " well, there are different ways to express their displeasure am not in the position to talk about this issue, am serving my country not an administration"

‎As at writing this report, some states have not even paid the corp members serving in their states, the small stipends for the month. Ezenwoye who refused to grant interview on issues of NYSC ‎has gone ahead to confirm partnership with Big Church Foundation for her Charity CDS. She would embark to Kano State with the foundation team to financially support a poor Kano resident who gave birth to treplets. They will also offset her medical bills and commence building a new house for her immediately. The graduate of Elizada university would be unveiled alongside Praiz, Mamuzee twins as ambassadors of the Big Church Found owned by a billionaire philanthropist Dr. Olakunle Churchill.

http://www.abujapress.com/2017/02/ghen-ghen-corp-members-lament-over_4.html?m=0

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Afro3: 9:35pm On Feb 04
Sad

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by darfay: 10:08pm On Feb 04
Who else thinks Nigeria is a failed state unfit for human habitation

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Hades2016(m): 10:08pm On Feb 04
So sad ..... Nigeria is fvcked up cry

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by darfay: 10:08pm On Feb 04
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Ruggedpen: 10:09pm On Feb 04
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by pawesome(m): 10:09pm On Feb 04
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by ephi123(f): 10:09pm On Feb 04
Buhari is chilling in London while recession is biting Nigerians harder *claps hands

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by visijo(m): 10:09pm On Feb 04
plenty graduates, yet a little work space..

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by ijaw1stson(m): 10:09pm On Feb 04
Nigeria is in coma

na when I pass out last October my eye clear

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Bunker1(m): 10:09pm On Feb 04
the money is not even enough

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Maziebuka01(m): 10:10pm On Feb 04
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Oildichotomy(m): 10:10pm On Feb 04
The idea behind this wack NYSC scheme has outlived its usefulness already and I don't think it is serving any sane purpose apart from suffering and the misguided pride the corp members display.

What is delaying the scrapping?

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by obembet(m): 10:11pm On Feb 04
Check this out

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by MrPresident1: 10:11pm On Feb 04
There is no recession in Nigeria, it is a lie from the pit of hell. 'Recession' is the word that is being used to enslave you wicked people.

You Nigerians are in trouble because you rejected God's anointed ruler over you, and chose a cruel and satanic one for yourselves.

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by nwakibie3(m): 10:12pm On Feb 04
" The Presidential jets are still under-going routine maintenance. President Buhari may likely not make it back to the country tomorrow " - Lai Mohammed

" If what I heard is true about the condition of the Presidential jets. I shall send a private jet to convey Mr. President tomorrow. No sacrifice is too big to have our President back to the country " - Atiku Abubakar

Hmmmmmm let's be watching.

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by dupzy05: 10:15pm On Feb 04
make God save us in dis country
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by samx4real(m): 10:16pm On Feb 04
Naija don cast...





Corpers should join 2baba in his Upcoming protest...
#IStandWithNaija

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Zane2point4(m): 10:17pm On Feb 04
Nonsense corpers, join protest u no fit na to talk say u dey serve your fatherland.
Thunder wey carry 1000volts strike una diaa.. .

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Babatunde501: 10:20pm On Feb 04
plenty graduates, yet a little work space [ grin

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Anticorruption: 10:20pm On Feb 04
later some silly zombies will come here and preach how akpabio is sponsoring a protest aginst incompetence

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by auntysimbiat(f): 10:21pm On Feb 04
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by onyxo76(m): 10:21pm On Feb 04
My sister in law serving in Edo has been complaining bitterly concerning this development, i had to give her a months' allawe last week , she has not gotten allawe since November last year.

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Badge1: 10:24pm On Feb 04
dem don pay us here in Akwa Ibom shaaaa....... grin
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Nicepoker(m): 10:24pm On Feb 04
Let's blame baba.
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Ezechinwa(m): 10:24pm On Feb 04
Nigeria why?
Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by BUHARImyDOG: 10:24pm On Feb 04
AND SOME OF THEM VOTED FOR MY DOG .....










MYDOGTILL 3015

Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by CosmeticChemist(m): 10:26pm On Feb 04
onyxo76:
My sister in law serving in Edo has been complaining bitterly concerning this development, i had to give her a months' allawe last week , she has not gotten allawe since November last year.

November last year? I don't believe your story. How does she survive?

