₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,153 members, 3,346,971 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 12:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder (7001 Views)
Why I Can't Save My "Allawee" As A Corper / Rivers State Corpers' Pain: A Plea to Gov. Nyesom Wike to Fulfil Allawee Promise / When Allawee Refuse To Enter And You Have To Go For CDS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Afro3: 9:34pm On Feb 04
Nigeria's economic meltdown seem to bite harder beyond the ordinary citizens let alone helpless NYSC members posted to different states especially with the Federal Government slow response to their monthly allowance. Across different states student graduates serving their father land lamented bitterly over the delay in paying their allowances beyond the expected dates of month ends as reporters interacted with some of them during the world cancer day events held in Abuja and other states.
http://www.abujapress.com/2017/02/ghen-ghen-corp-members-lament-over_4.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Afro3: 9:35pm On Feb 04
Sad
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by darfay: 10:08pm On Feb 04
Who else thinks Nigeria is a failed state unfit for human habitation
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Hades2016(m): 10:08pm On Feb 04
So sad ..... Nigeria is fvcked up
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by darfay: 10:08pm On Feb 04
Red
2 Likes
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Ruggedpen: 10:09pm On Feb 04
U
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by pawesome(m): 10:09pm On Feb 04
R
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by ephi123(f): 10:09pm On Feb 04
Buhari is chilling in London while recession is biting Nigerians harder *claps hands
5 Likes
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by visijo(m): 10:09pm On Feb 04
plenty graduates, yet a little work space..
3 Likes
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by ijaw1stson(m): 10:09pm On Feb 04
Nigeria is in coma
na when I pass out last October my eye clear
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Bunker1(m): 10:09pm On Feb 04
the money is not even enough
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Maziebuka01(m): 10:10pm On Feb 04
next
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Oildichotomy(m): 10:10pm On Feb 04
The idea behind this wack NYSC scheme has outlived its usefulness already and I don't think it is serving any sane purpose apart from suffering and the misguided pride the corp members display.
What is delaying the scrapping?
4 Likes
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by obembet(m): 10:11pm On Feb 04
Check this out
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by MrPresident1: 10:11pm On Feb 04
There is no recession in Nigeria, it is a lie from the pit of hell. 'Recession' is the word that is being used to enslave you wicked people.
You Nigerians are in trouble because you rejected God's anointed ruler over you, and chose a cruel and satanic one for yourselves.
2 Likes
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by nwakibie3(m): 10:12pm On Feb 04
" The Presidential jets are still under-going routine maintenance. President Buhari may likely not make it back to the country tomorrow " - Lai Mohammed
" If what I heard is true about the condition of the Presidential jets. I shall send a private jet to convey Mr. President tomorrow. No sacrifice is too big to have our President back to the country " - Atiku Abubakar
Hmmmmmm let's be watching.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by dupzy05: 10:15pm On Feb 04
make God save us in dis country
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by samx4real(m): 10:16pm On Feb 04
Naija don cast...
Corpers should join 2baba in his Upcoming protest...
#IStandWithNaija
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Zane2point4(m): 10:17pm On Feb 04
Nonsense corpers, join protest u no fit na to talk say u dey serve your fatherland.
Thunder wey carry 1000volts strike una diaa.. .
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Babatunde501: 10:20pm On Feb 04
plenty graduates, yet a little work space [
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Anticorruption: 10:20pm On Feb 04
later some silly zombies will come here and preach how akpabio is sponsoring a protest aginst incompetence
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by auntysimbiat(f): 10:21pm On Feb 04
hmmmm
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by onyxo76(m): 10:21pm On Feb 04
My sister in law serving in Edo has been complaining bitterly concerning this development, i had to give her a months' allawe last week , she has not gotten allawe since November last year.
1 Like
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Badge1: 10:24pm On Feb 04
dem don pay us here in Akwa Ibom shaaaa.......
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Nicepoker(m): 10:24pm On Feb 04
Let's blame baba.
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by Ezechinwa(m): 10:24pm On Feb 04
Nigeria why?
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by BUHARImyDOG: 10:24pm On Feb 04
AND SOME OF THEM VOTED FOR MY DOG .....
MYDOGTILL 3015
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Corpers Lament Over Delay Of Monthly Allawee, As Recession Bites Harder by CosmeticChemist(m): 10:26pm On Feb 04
onyxo76:
November last year? I don't believe your story. How does she survive?
Delta Bound C14 Corpers / Corper Offers Free Surgery To Adamawa Indigenes / Things Needed For Nysc Orientation Camp (batch B)
Viewing this topic: teamv, jadakiss213(m), highbee02, manchester1, darfay, henryhco(m), gregyboy(m), marvola(m), VitoCorleone, uvie66, jearile(m), donstevee(m) and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16