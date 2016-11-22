Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder (6037 Views)

They are visibly Hungry and angered from the photo above.



A nearly finished Lion at Jos Zoo in Plateau State is also pictured below.



Recession at work.



Wike why?



Governor Wike, you are called the "LION OF OBINMA" and i feel it is not right for you to leave your name sakes to be starving in the Zoo. Who is Rivers State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism? this is so very wrong.

haa!! decode55 come and see oh

This zoo use to bubble those days. Every Sunday come and see people.





Hope those crocodiles are still there op?.

..

This is bad, governments should do more to save those jewels.



Hmmm



What a country!



That means all the animals, birds and reptiles are in dire need of immediate help in that zoo.

recession reach their side too or someone just diverted money meant for their feeding. This is Naija anything can happen.

Please stop telling lies that's not Port Harcourt zoo please... As we don't presently have a zoo in ph 2 Likes

Person neva chop, na lion go come chop? 2 Likes

Too Bad

Google is your friend.

Maybe some calabar people are starving them apparently so they die and be used up for suya







Human beings will eat any animal that will be thrown in to feed those lions



Sai Buhari!! Even d animals are not exempted from receiving dis wind of change

chai, displaying your illiteracy in a public forum

Eat Anybody! Who dem help.

HungerBaD

U are a bloody liar and a desperate yeye blogger..There is no existing zoo currently in Ph...Dont post nonsense here and deceive people...Fvck off!

meanwhile, see our lions here at Agodi Zoo, Ibadan having their largesse.



4 live goats in a week for each of the 2 lions

That's not jos zoo. Lions there are well fed. Been there

heyahh. psalm 34:10 fulfilment heyahh. psalm 34:10 fulfilment