|Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Naijahelm: 7:32am
Photo of hunger riven Lions at a Zoo in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
They are visibly Hungry and angered from the photo above.
A nearly finished Lion at Jos Zoo in Plateau State is also pictured below.
Recession at work.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/photo-of-lions-at-port-harcourt-zoo-in.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by HungerBAD: 7:33am
Wike why?
Governor Wike, you are called the "LION OF OBINMA" and i feel it is not right for you to leave your name sakes to be starving in the Zoo. Who is Rivers State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism? this is so very wrong.
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Tapout(m): 7:34am
haa!! decode55 come and see oh
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by sekundosekundo: 7:35am
This zoo use to bubble those days. Every Sunday come and see people.
Hope those crocodiles are still there op?.
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by xstry: 7:35am
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Donjasdeblest(m): 7:39am
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:44am
Ewooooo.
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by juman(m): 7:45am
This is bad, governments should do more to save those jewels.
Hmmm
What a country!
That means all the animals, birds and reptiles are in dire need of immediate help in that zoo.
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by sekundosekundo: 7:49am
juman:
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by gbenga4sure(m): 7:50am
recession reach their side too or someone just diverted money meant for their feeding. This is Naija anything can happen.
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by mrvitalis(m): 7:55am
Please stop telling lies that's not Port Harcourt zoo please... As we don't presently have a zoo in ph
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by thesicilian: 7:59am
Person neva chop, na lion go come chop?
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Rick9(m): 8:02am
Too Bad
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Naijahelm: 8:03am
mrvitalis:
Google is your friend.
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by TINALETC3(f): 8:03am
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by TeamSimple(m): 8:04am
HungerBAD:Baddest
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Yarduni: 8:05am
Maybe some calabar people are starving them apparently so they die and be used up for suya
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by BlackSeptember: 8:05am
Human beings will eat any animal that will be thrown in to feed those lions
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by thuggCheetah(m): 8:05am
Even d animals are not exempted from receiving dis wind of change
Sai Buhari!!
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Yarduni: 8:05am
mrvitalis:
chai, displaying your illiteracy in a public forum
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by BlackSeptember: 8:06am
HungerBAD:Stale
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by BlackSeptember: 8:06am
mrvitalis:Then tell us where ikechukwu
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Sisqoman(m): 8:07am
Eat Anybody! Who dem help.
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by bsideboii(m): 8:07am
HungerBAD:Lion of Obinma nor lion of Obinna ni
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by bsideboii(m): 8:07am
HungerBAD:Lion of Obinma kor lion of Obinna ni
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Omotayor123(f): 8:08am
HungerBaD
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by GreatMahmud: 8:08am
Naijahelm:
U are a bloody liar and a desperate yeye blogger..There is no existing zoo currently in Ph...Dont post nonsense here and deceive people...Fvck off!
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by kayswag100(m): 8:08am
meanwhile, see our lions here at Agodi Zoo, Ibadan having their largesse.
4 live goats in a week for each of the 2 lions
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by chrisifeanyi: 8:09am
That's not jos zoo. Lions there are well fed. Been there
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by Sanuzi(m): 8:09am
Naijahelm:
heyahh. psalm 34:10 fulfilment
|Re: Photo Of Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo As Recession Bites Harder by veekid(m): 8:09am
Animals are also feeling the change
