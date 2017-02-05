₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today (2222 Views)

Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 7:51am
Tiwatope Savage-Balogun (born 5 February 1980), better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and actress. She is currently signed to Sony/ATV Music Publishing as a songwriter.

Savage signed a recording contract with Mavin Records in 2012. Savage also signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation in June 2016, which she later confirmed via Instagram.

She co-wrote the track "Collard Greens & Cornbread" off Fantasia Barrino's Grammy-nominated album, Back to Me.[8] Savage was featured on Solar Plexus, a compilation album released by Mavin Records. Her debut studio album, Once Upon a Time, was released on 3 July 2013. It was supported by the singles "Kele Kele Love", "Love Me (3x)", "Without My Heart", "Ife Wa Gbona", "Folarin", "Olorun Mi" and "Eminado". Savage's second studio album, R.E.D, was released on 19 December 2015.

It produced the singles "My Darlin'", "African Waist" and "If I Start To Talk". Savage sings in English and Yoruba. As a singer, her achievements include one MTV Africa Music Award, two The Headies Awards, one Channel O Music Video Award, one Nigeria Music Video Award, and two City People Entertainment Awards, among others.

Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by xstry: 7:52am
Tch
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by INTROVERT(f): 7:53am
Happy birthday Tiwa
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by darbeelicous(f): 7:53am
wow, she's still looking young!
Power of money.....hbd to her.

Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by decatalyst(m): 7:58am
Happy birthday to one of the best female vocalists in Nigeria. May God restructure and uphold her home. Amen

Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by veekid(m): 7:59am
Happy baiday mumy jam jam

Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by thuggCheetah(m): 7:59am
Not our bizness
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:00am
SO THIS WOMAN AND ADEKUNLE GOLD ARE D SAME AGE GROUP
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by emkad(m): 8:01am
Happy birthday tiwa
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by kharyode(m): 8:01am
Willnp jah bless tiwa
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by inourcare: 8:04am
happy birthday Tiwa
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by nuelzy: 8:04am
Tiwa over yemi.... She is a mother.. Yet she manages to keep her position in the music industry intact... Not easy...!!


Happy bufday mummy jam jam.... Keep it up
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Omotayor123(f): 8:04am
Happy womb escape Day!!
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Sisqoman(m): 8:04am
R I P!
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Omotayor123(f): 8:05am
Sisqoman:
R I P!
Why na undecided
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Sanuzi(m): 8:08am
lalasticlala:


Congrats Baby
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by ufuosman: 8:10am
HBD.
Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Greenbuoy(m): 8:11am
Aunty tiwa, dakun je ki'n gbenu si

Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by TrapQueen77(f): 8:34am
grin



She's beautiful as always... cheesy

