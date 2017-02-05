₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 7:51am
Tiwatope Savage-Balogun (born 5 February 1980), better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and actress. She is currently signed to Sony/ATV Music Publishing as a songwriter.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by xstry: 7:52am
Tch
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by INTROVERT(f): 7:53am
Happy birthday Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by darbeelicous(f): 7:53am
wow, she's still looking young!
Power of money.....hbd to her.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by decatalyst(m): 7:58am
Happy birthday to one of the best female vocalists in Nigeria. May God restructure and uphold her home. Amen
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by veekid(m): 7:59am
Happy baiday mumy jam jam
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by thuggCheetah(m): 7:59am
Not our bizness
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:00am
SO THIS WOMAN AND ADEKUNLE GOLD ARE D SAME AGE GROUP
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by emkad(m): 8:01am
Happy birthday tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by kharyode(m): 8:01am
Willnp jah bless tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by inourcare: 8:04am
happy birthday Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by nuelzy: 8:04am
Tiwa over yemi.... She is a mother.. Yet she manages to keep her position in the music industry intact... Not easy...!!
Happy bufday mummy jam jam.... Keep it up
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Omotayor123(f): 8:04am
Happy womb escape Day!!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Sisqoman(m): 8:04am
R I P!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Omotayor123(f): 8:05am
Sisqoman:Why na
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Sanuzi(m): 8:08am
lalasticlala:
Congrats Baby
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by ufuosman: 8:10am
HBD.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by Greenbuoy(m): 8:11am
Aunty tiwa, dakun je ki'n gbenu si
|Re: Tiwa Savage Celebrates Her 37th Birthday Today by TrapQueen77(f): 8:34am
She's beautiful as always...
