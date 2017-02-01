₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by Kolababe: 9:32am
This is a sad video to watch. A man was a victim of a hit and run accident somewhere in Lagos yesterday. Usually Nigerians are scared of helping in such incidents because they fear the case might be turned against them afterwards. But for a police van to drive past such a man who desperately needs help is quite sad. Watch the video which was shared by OAP Do2dtun. According to what the OAP wrote:
This happened this night. Hit and Run. Nobody go wait!... This is a typical example of what a good number of people are, in this country. If I relate this to the @official2baba cancelled protest, this is an example of what will happen if something bad happens, people will pass, castigate you and change mouth, even police no go help you instead they will catch you. Naija we are not loyal, we hate the truth, we can't help each other and when someone decides to do something unprecedented, we won't help instead, we criticize and we can't do one thing good when we have the chance. Tuface, did the right thing. We are the hardest people to fight for. Believe that!
Watch the video>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/video-police-van-drives-past-hit-and.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKeTOlltFGY
too bad
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by omogidi234(m): 9:38am
Video is not popping up.
Modified: video seen.
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by subtlemee(f): 9:48am
I lost faith in NPF since when I was a foetus
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by DonCortino: 10:05am
They wont make any roger from it, so......
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by darbeelicous(f): 10:07am
the police is ur friend.....
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by cummando(m): 11:35am
How are we so sure its the police in the vehicle?
It could be anybody!!!! This is 9ja
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by veekid(m): 2:24pm
Useless force; as useless as the president of a zoo
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by favourmic(m): 2:24pm
Not for sales
Beware of 419
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by ChuzzyBlog(m): 2:25pm
damn
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by miqos02(m): 2:25pm
Na wa
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by Mouthgag: 2:25pm
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by Ayoswit(f): 2:25pm
imagine that
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by sonofluc1fer: 2:25pm
subtlemee:Ah ah, did they seize your umbilical cord?
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by jamesbridget13(f): 2:25pm
Its well
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by mccoy47(m): 2:26pm
The country we live in. I won't be surprised if a pastor drove past that to his church(business center) to preach(hustle)
#Sad indeed
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by thornapple(f): 2:26pm
.OMG!!, how did we get to this point?...
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by ELPablochapo: 2:26pm
Tuface just chicken out, enough of this double face
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by MakeADifference: 2:28pm
Not the first time.
Okada hit and run an elderly 70+ mum. Police patrol passed. They left her there.
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by cold(m): 2:28pm
Hmmm..they even swerved to avoid the body. What if the man had some life left in him and required immediate medical attention to save him? Naija is one messed up country i swear down. There's no saving Nigeria. It's a hopeless case
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by pweshboi(m): 2:29pm
what a sad country... our institutions are failing us, our leaders are failing us.... not just baba up there but all the people surrounding him and all those thief's called senators, house of representatives members and governors as well. they've all failed us. the truth must be told, our police force as become a laughing stock to even the citizens they are to protect. OMA SE OOO
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by otipoju(m): 2:34pm
Nigeria my beloved country...
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by cloudyskygrind(m): 2:34pm
I've always asked what the Duties of the police force are in Nigeria, because they're more corrupt than anything i can think of.
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by deolu2000(m): 2:34pm
Our sense of lack of concern for one another in this country is basically because of the faith in our govt and law enforcement agencies. Jst ysdy we read of a man pushed dwn frm a moving bus and lying unconscious for several hrs at the side of the road t iyana-iba n nw this case again. I won't blame the poor man that is walking pass and not doing anythg, because in NG d reporter of such offences becomes the first suspect wc shouldn't be. Now even the NPF that u would expect any good samaritan to call unto when you want to assist an unknown fellow, look they just drove pass, so wc way my ppl? I just hope we hv a psycological revolution someday and soonest at that.
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by mecussey(m): 2:35pm
for 9ja, the easiest life to live is to mind your business. Very difficult country to run
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by nNEOo(m): 2:35pm
#nationalStaduim #ProtestnNEOo,Protesr
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by Sisqoman(m): 2:35pm
They won't stop! if to say nah money now, them go wait! thanks God there is no police man in my family.
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by seangy4konji: 2:35pm
shameless people.
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by LordofNairaland: 2:36pm
subtlemee:
Really
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by Kaxmytex(m): 2:36pm
Naija no get police nah...
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by sekem: 2:41pm
Is true.
For dis we country eh seriously speaking, people prefer to be lied to.
Na why dem dey elect corrupt officials all the time wey go dey lie to dem all the time.
Okechukwu Ofili of Ofilispeaks.com pictured it very well with this his article: The Truth Shall Set You Free, Except In Nigeria.
|Re: Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended by gypsey(m): 2:41pm
Thank goodness i don't Reside in that shiit hole called nigaarea! Full with zombies
