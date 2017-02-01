Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Van Drives Past A Hit & Run Accident Victim In Lagos, Tuface Defended (24865 Views)

This happened this night. Hit and Run. Nobody go wait!... This is a typical example of what a good number of people are, in this country. If I relate this to the @official2baba cancelled protest, this is an example of what will happen if something bad happens, people will pass, castigate you and change mouth, even police no go help you instead they will catch you. Naija we are not loyal, we hate the truth, we can't help each other and when someone decides to do something unprecedented, we won't help instead, we criticize and we can't do one thing good when we have the chance. Tuface, did the right thing. We are the hardest people to fight for. Believe that!



Watch the video>>







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKeTOlltFGY This is a sad video to watch. A man was a victim of a hit and run accident somewhere in Lagos yesterday. Usually Nigerians are scared of helping in such incidents because they fear the case might be turned against them afterwards. But for a police van to drive past such a man who desperately needs help is quite sad. Watch the video which was shared by OAP Do2dtun. According to what the OAP wrote:Watch the video>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/video-police-van-drives-past-hit-and.html 4 Likes 1 Share





SEE PICS FROM THE SCENE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/video-police-van-drives-past-hit-and.html too bad 3 Likes 1 Share

Video is not popping up.



Modified: video seen.

I lost faith in NPF since when I was a foetus 43 Likes 1 Share

They wont make any roger from it, so...... 2 Likes 1 Share

the police is ur friend..... 4 Likes

How are we so sure its the police in the vehicle?

It could be anybody!!!! This is 9ja 1 Like

Useless force; as useless as the president of a zoo 9 Likes 2 Shares

I lost faith in NPF since when I was a foetus Ah ah, did they seize your umbilical cord? Ah ah, did they seize your umbilical cord? 8 Likes

The country we live in. I won't be surprised if a pastor drove past that to his church(business center) to preach(hustle)













#Sad indeed 16 Likes 4 Shares

Tuface just chicken out, enough of this double face 1 Like

Not the first time.

Okada hit and run an elderly 70+ mum. Police patrol passed. They left her there. 1 Like

Hmmm..they even swerved to avoid the body. What if the man had some life left in him and required immediate medical attention to save him? Naija is one messed up country i swear down. There's no saving Nigeria. It's a hopeless case 5 Likes

what a sad country... our institutions are failing us, our leaders are failing us.... not just baba up there but all the people surrounding him and all those thief's called senators, house of representatives members and governors as well. they've all failed us. the truth must be told, our police force as become a laughing stock to even the citizens they are to protect. OMA SE OOO 2 Likes

I've always asked what the Duties of the police force are in Nigeria, because they're more corrupt than anything i can think of.

Our sense of lack of concern for one another in this country is basically because of the faith in our govt and law enforcement agencies. Jst ysdy we read of a man pushed dwn frm a moving bus and lying unconscious for several hrs at the side of the road t iyana-iba n nw this case again. I won't blame the poor man that is walking pass and not doing anythg, because in NG d reporter of such offences becomes the first suspect wc shouldn't be. Now even the NPF that u would expect any good samaritan to call unto when you want to assist an unknown fellow, look they just drove pass, so wc way my ppl? I just hope we hv a psycological revolution someday and soonest at that. 1 Like

for 9ja, the easiest life to live is to mind your business. Very difficult country to run 1 Like 1 Share

They won't stop! if to say nah money now, them go wait! thanks God there is no police man in my family.

For dis we country eh seriously speaking, people prefer to be lied to.



Na why dem dey elect corrupt officials all the time wey go dey lie to dem all the time.



Okechukwu Ofili of Ofilispeaks.com pictured it very well with this his article: The Truth Shall Set You Free, Except In Nigeria. Is true.For dis we country eh seriously speaking, people prefer to be lied to.Na why dem dey elect corrupt officials all the time wey go dey lie to dem all the time.Okechukwu Ofili of Ofilispeaks.com pictured it very well with this his article: