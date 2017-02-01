



According to reports,ongoing renovation by the new landlord of the facility turn soar as fire razed the entire relaxation resort.The fire outbreak was said to have started when the welder neglected safety procedure while putting together some fabrications in the new center.Fire fighters who saw the alarm came in handy to prevent an escalation of the disaster to neighboring compounds.





