|Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by chie8: 12:11pm
Hope of former Lounge Uno located at Dominic Utuk Avenue to be brought back to live was dashed yesterday's afternoon..
According to reports,ongoing renovation by the new landlord of the facility turn soar as fire razed the entire relaxation resort.The fire outbreak was said to have started when the welder neglected safety procedure while putting together some fabrications in the new center.Fire fighters who saw the alarm came in handy to prevent an escalation of the disaster to neighboring compounds.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/february-fire-ravages-hospitality.html
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by chie8: 12:12pm
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by xstry: 12:14pm
Tch
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by monlawal(m): 12:15pm
Ghen ghen
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by psucc(m): 12:31pm
'Tis serious.
What an additional loss to recession.
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Vision4God: 12:42pm
It is well o
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Jalubarika(m): 12:43pm
Lounge Uno is cursed. Every attempt to revive it always get smashed The greediness of the Property Owner paid him well. I'm not surprised
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by uviesa(m): 3:44pm
I pledge to Nigeria my country
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by jonahsunday97: 3:46pm
#it is well
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 3:50pm
What's there to put off again, this one don burn finish na
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Mryallo: 3:51pm
Sad
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by smackimorn(m): 3:51pm
Fire fighters putting on black to fight heat, just curious
1 Like
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Anticorruption: 3:52pm
Jalubarika:
yea.. te place is dead and buried.. they shud build apartments there instead
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Tycike: 3:54pm
This used to be the best spot back in the days.
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 3:54pm
Wow! In this recession?? I pity the owner
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by ginajet(f): 3:55pm
How e take happen?
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 3:59pm
The owner should see it as a fresh start.
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by shammah1(m): 4:02pm
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by IrradiatoR: 4:03pm
smackimorn:I wonder o, they should have put on heat resistant clothing and NOT one that easily absorbs heat
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Pavore9: 4:03pm
Carelessness!
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:05pm
This is serious. It is well.
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 4:11pm
Not again pls!
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by favourmic(m): 4:23pm
You people are blaming welder how about the fire fighters see the way they dress do you think is safe?
|Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by hoyo: 4:25pm
Fire fighter without helmet, face shield or breathing apparatus.... it's well with naija
