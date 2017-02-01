₦airaland Forum

Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by chie8: 12:11pm
Hope of former Lounge Uno located at Dominic Utuk Avenue to be brought back to live was dashed yesterday's afternoon..

According to reports,ongoing renovation by the new landlord of the facility turn soar as fire razed the entire relaxation resort.The fire outbreak was said to have started when the welder neglected safety procedure while putting together some fabrications in the new center.Fire fighters who saw the alarm came in handy to prevent an escalation of the disaster to neighboring compounds.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/february-fire-ravages-hospitality.html

Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by chie8: 12:12pm
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by xstry: 12:14pm
Tch
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by monlawal(m): 12:15pm
Ghen ghen
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by psucc(m): 12:31pm
'Tis serious.
What an additional loss to recession.
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Vision4God: 12:42pm
It is well o
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Jalubarika(m): 12:43pm
Lounge Uno is cursed. Every attempt to revive it always get smashed The greediness of the Property Owner paid him well. I'm not surprised
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by uviesa(m): 3:44pm
I pledge to Nigeria my country
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by jonahsunday97: 3:46pm
#it is well
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 3:50pm
What's there to put off again, this one don burn finish na shocked
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Mryallo: 3:51pm
Sad
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by smackimorn(m): 3:51pm
undecided Fire fighters putting on black to fight heat, just curious

1 Like

Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Anticorruption: 3:52pm
Jalubarika:
Lounge Uno is cursed.
Every attempt to revive it always get smashed
The greediness of the Property Owner paid him well.
I'm not surprised

yea.. te place is dead and buried.. they shud build apartments there instead
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Tycike: 3:54pm
This used to be the best spot back in the days.
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 3:54pm
Wow! In this recession?? I pity the owner
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by ginajet(f): 3:55pm
How e take happen?
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 3:59pm
The owner should see it as a fresh start.
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by shammah1(m): 4:02pm
cry
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by IrradiatoR: 4:03pm
smackimorn:
undecided Fire fighters putting on black to fight heat, just curious
I wonder o, they should have put on heat resistant clothing and NOT one that easily absorbs heat
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Pavore9: 4:03pm
Carelessness! angry
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:05pm
This is serious. It is well.
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 4:11pm
Not again pls!shocked
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by daniska3yaro(m): 4:21pm
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by favourmic(m): 4:23pm
You people are blaming welder how about the fire fighters see the way they dress do you think is safe?
Re: Fire Destroyed Akwa Ibom Resort & Relaxation Centre (Photos) by hoyo: 4:25pm
Fire fighter without helmet, face shield or breathing apparatus.... shocked shocked it's well with naija

