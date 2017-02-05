₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,653 members, 3,348,471 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 10:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily (2966 Views)
Free E-book On How To Begin Your Bitcoin Money Making Business For 2017 / Get Any These Free Money Making Ebooks / US Stock Market, Even Playing Ground, Learn To Trade And Better Your Life. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:14pm
Everyone is looking for financial options to cushion up the effect of economic recession. This has led to many to become “investors” overnight all in a bid to earn where from where they never sowed. I will be explaining briefly to those who are still yet “invest” into the money-making ways I am about to explain in this article. There are several money-making ventures that help you achieve wealth and there are some that ruins your life totally without remorse. Here are them below;
Ponzi schemes
This money making venture has created more debtors than rich men. Ponzi was named after a man called Charles Ponzi. He was an Italian immigrant that perpetrated a lot of scams. He was so good at it that the scheme of robbing peter to pay was coined after his name. Many people in a bid to acquire fast Return of investment dive into Ponzi schemes and at the end, they are left with sad tales. The growth of Ponzi schemes in the country has become so wide spread that anyone with a good knowledge of website design can easily spring up a Ponzi scheme website a con greedy people off their hard gotten money. No doubt that it pays, but the ratio of those who benefited to the number of losses is of a wide margin. We have a lot of them in the country with various names, and everyday more keeps springing up and leaving tales of woe behind it.
Crypto currencies
The world is changing and technology is the driving force. Everything has changed including MONEY. Crypto-currency is known as digital money. You can see it but you can’t touch it. It has made hundreds of people millionaires and has left millions of people as beggars. A digital currency can be introduced today, and tomorrow it vanishes not to be seen again. The question remains “what happens to those that invested in it?” This money making venture can make you poorer than you met it, even when you claim to have a good knowledge of the market. This happens because it has no central account and it is tossed around by so many factors you have no control about. The popular Crypto-currency invoke remains Bitcoins as it is called. Some months back, it sold for 550 Naira/$ and now it is sold for less than 450 Naira/$. Why take such risk?
Gambling
This money making venture needs no explanation. Like a wise man said “I have never seen anyone become a millionaire by gambling.” Gambling has made rich men become beggars. Popular of such example remains Mike Tyson. You might be lucky today and remain unlucky for the next few years to come around. Gambling works on probability, which makes it very difficult for you to predict the outcome of it. No matter how encouraging it may sound, nobody makes profit from gambling. I have seen students drop out of school; parents abandon their children, all because of gambling. It should never be a venture any serious minded fellow should indulge in. The only winners in the gambling world are the owners of the owners of the business. Unless you own the gambling company, desist from it.
Yahoo-Yahoo
This is popularly known as G- game. Where a con man operates electronically. It has been considered one of the fastest means of living an affluent live in a country undergoing recession. The rate of such crime is now on the increase and frustrated citizen especially the young ones are looking forward to such business to help their short term goals. There are lots of dangers you expose yourself too when you participate in such fraudulent act.
The financial agencies will be after you. When caught, you might face a long term jail term.
When your victim discovers that you scammed him/her, they will go any length to make you pay
Curses that will follow you
It is a short term plan for a long term future.
Laziness to undertake noble jobs because you have found a shorter cut.
There are so many ways of investing and making money apart from the ventures I explained above. The four money making ventures I explained above may seems profitable but at the end, it is not such a good story to discuss about. Thanks for reading and you can equally add yours!
Mike Bush.
Source: http://topwritersden.com/5-money-making-ventures-that-destroys-you/
cc: lalasticlala let's enlighten youths.
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by crown08(m): 1:45pm
Continue wasting your time
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:04pm
crown08:
How sir?
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by veekid(m): 10:11pm
This OP is an attention seeker; of all your listed nonsense above; na yahoo yahoo sure pass. Olodo
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by dfrost: 10:12pm
but you mentioned only 4 else I'm not seeing clearly.
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by LecciGucci: 10:12pm
C
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by cremedelacreme: 10:12pm
You forgot to mention mini importation
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by Igbaba2: 10:13pm
I'm nt a customer to any of dem.
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by momodub: 10:13pm
Mmm
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by amiablesystems: 10:13pm
crown08:
what a great waste of time by a blinded optimist.. this dude aint any different from the buharideens of 2015..
1 Like
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by Mpeace(m): 10:13pm
My brother even legitimate businesses like poultry, stocks, private companies etc can ruin one easier than those things mentioned. One just have to be cautious and prayerful to succeed in lyf.
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by Niceguy123: 10:13pm
Guy please engage ur time to write more meaningful articles.
Thanks
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by psyqs(m): 10:13pm
On point
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by auntysimbiat(f): 10:13pm
coool
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by AKMoney1(m): 10:13pm
Cum again, abeg remove that bitcoin from your list. Are you a learner?
1 Like
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by ponzihater: 10:13pm
God bless
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by joshing(m): 10:14pm
What of armed robbery & drugs; those dont ruin ba?. OP u dont just like MMM. Possibly u lost money to MMM sef
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by spydken(m): 10:14pm
All correct sir
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by Flexherbal(m): 10:14pm
Money matter nor let people think twice.
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by omokoladele(m): 10:14pm
buroda Watin concern you ?
its our money oooo
1 Like
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by 7Alexander(m): 10:15pm
OP, your statement that NOBODY makes a profit from gambling shows how inept you are.
No rich man will ever tell you how he makes his money, I know Nigerian multimillionaire who is a serial gambler.
Tyson is just an isolated example
1 Like
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by ednut1(m): 10:15pm
betting surely ruined the life of this guy below. B911WZZPQECEQ-926907
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by ffrreeee(f): 10:15pm
GOLD RUSH too
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by importexpert(m): 10:15pm
bro that was a lovely one you got up their. nice one and keep it up
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by Donald3d(m): 10:16pm
Not bad, check my signature guys, you might need it!
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by Obere4u: 10:16pm
crown08:Hahaha.... baba you harsh
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by eezeribe(m): 10:16pm
Sports betting =Gambling
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by bush112(m): 10:16pm
crown08:bad man
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by yinkson(m): 10:16pm
Runs nko
Gurls
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by Sebastine1994: 10:17pm
My people protest is not the answer to nigeria problem. There are many ways to kill a rat. Even if the Feb 6th protest happened. The outcome will be nothing. Just a group of nigeria gathering together for breathing exercise. The government are just too powerful. So there should be a strong equal organisation to check the excesses of the government. One that doesn't approve of the governments action. That will speak out against injustice. Unite the citizens.
Nigeria must make an enemy. A strong enemy inspires you to do better. If you dont have look for one. America has an enemy. Iran. India has an enemy Pakistan. Israel have an enemy Palestine. Check out any developed country. Noticed who their enemy was.
|Re: 5 Money Making Ventures That Ruin Your Life Easily by dessz(m): 10:17pm
like if u play nairabet or bet9ja. don't be ashamed of it.
Merrybet Out With A System That Generates Games For You With 100% Winning Chance / Invested Wisely: Be A Distributor Of Lemonade Fruit Drinks / Make $1000 Or More In 6-10weeks Using What U Have!!!
Viewing this topic: iykepromotions, sagitariusbaby(m), Ayokunle36(m), Freshkidavid(m), emmyw(m), Danbam(m), talk2emma, elrony(m), Emmitex, benremi6647, Ezemarcel(m), 48noble(m), kinxlink(m), bykebyke(m), yemikush, bestpunterever, chamber2(m), Hasmos(m), perkcare(m), mrjerrfrac(m), ericessien24, stywo(m), free2blast(m), GreatHorizon, kenneth6901, Sulybayus(m), drix128, oluchiukeh, ketty007(m), DonWale(m), murphyrichy(m), idee91, doubleportion, Walelavender(m), Elvidence(m), chillex8, ganasy, Anijay1212(m), Addme, Goahead(m), topecole, djlaqua91(m), Darey00(m), papae1(m), Iriruaga100(m), Femsmart(m), johnson11(m), cashlurd(m), linkers, chantman, Mucokey(m), rasazee(m), joeNL, Mrval20(m), mailalaba, Trippledee(m), mikky94(m), Pressea(m), y0rmee, barlazio(m), ladySuperb(f), vickvan(m), Archmed, naijatoonz, slimkay83(m), buzquet(m), justicesky24(m), NigeriaKitchen, Optimist4life, Olamyyde(m), sheantip(m), VivaDeAngelo, Ajehswag, richyblink1(m), Flame4chi(m), eazyfocus, tunde2222, coldsummer, ItsUncleDee(m), Bathuayi(m), ceaser500, primax07(m), gayman99, Olanna45(f), mayorjosh(m), dmostcheerful(f), Godson1988(m), Rozaay, slimmaintenance(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9