|Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by broseme: 1:43pm
I don't how true is this story but according to Victor who lives in Nnewi that shared the story,a pastor was killed in Anambra on Feb 3 by unknown men after he finished night vigil.Below is what he wrote....
'WAT KIND OF WORLD ARE WE LIVING INTO. Jus today ,around 5am . This pastor was killed in front of his church along fidelity bank nnewi .
He jus finish night vigil yesterday and was stoned to death (killed) by unknowned people.
May his soul rest in peace'.
Please our readers in Nnewi should confirm the authenticity of the story.Thanks
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/pastor-killed-by-unknown-men-after.html?m=1
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 1:46pm
Na wao
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by kabrud: 1:53pm
Hmm
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 1:56pm
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 1:59pm
What could this man have done, to deserve this
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:05pm
Too bad with our handicapped and ill equipped police, those behind this devilish act might never be caught.
In this country, once you arent cought with your hand in the cookie jar "red handed", you are rest assured you'd walk free.
God rest his soul.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 2:28pm
Just what is wrong with Nigeria, just what is dis?, no conscience anymore?
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 2:41pm
I don't understand why someone people will copy stories from Facebook and post the comments too.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:43pm
Not good
Not good at all
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Hardeywunmy(m): 3:01pm
This a very bad calamity all those unknown men may have thought he had tempered with them in using that topic and might think that they've taken judgement to their hands.
R.I.P
I pray God touch the heart of those men so they can know of how to differentiate between right from wrong IJN
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Brown14(m): 4:39pm
God forbid!
Who would do this to a 'man of God'?
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by AntiWailer: 4:47pm
RIP.
Thank God it is not in Kaduna.
I hope they find the wicked souls .
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Osibanjokess: 4:48pm
This is man of God
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 4:48pm
Oyedepo, Adeboye, Oyakhilome, fireman, Lazarus, T.B Joshua etc they will never condemn acts like this. they will keep licking dirty asses because of money. just a sell out to christianity
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by donfemo(m): 4:48pm
Nigeria and bad news
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by lollmaolol: 4:49pm
End time congregation
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Dandsome: 4:49pm
This is personal beef with someone
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by tellwisdom: 4:49pm
Who is pastor nnewi??
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by omooba969: 4:49pm
Nnewi people especially the ones from Uruagwu...big sigh.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by jiinxed: 4:49pm
Religion-themed war brewing in the background.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by jiinxed: 4:50pm
Nigeria is on the brink.
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by nurusystem(m): 4:50pm
Am suspecting that guy that tear bible last month..
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Daviestunech(m): 4:50pm
donfemo:are like
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 4:51pm
whaaaaaaaaat?!!?
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by omanifrank(m): 4:51pm
chai
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by omofunaab(m): 4:51pm
These people are wicked
|Re: Pastor Killed In Nnewi After Vigil, Thrown Into Gutter, Tied With Rope (Photos) by davodyguy: 4:53pm
There's obviously more to this.
Its either he offended some people or he's a cult member
They just don't kill pastors anyhow. Its either its a deal or something else fishy
