'WAT KIND OF WORLD ARE WE LIVING INTO. Jus today ,around 5am . This pastor was killed in front of his church along fidelity bank nnewi .

He jus finish night vigil yesterday and was stoned to death (killed) by unknowned people.

May his soul rest in peace'.



Please our readers in Nnewi should confirm the authenticity of the story.Thanks





broseme:

More more more

Na wao

Hmm

What could this man have done, to deserve this

Too bad with our handicapped and ill equipped police, those behind this devilish act might never be caught.



In this country, once you arent cought with your hand in the cookie jar "red handed", you are rest assured you'd walk free.



God rest his soul. 3 Likes 1 Share

Just what is wrong with Nigeria, just what is dis?, no conscience anymore?

I don't understand why someone people will copy stories from Facebook and post the comments too. 11 Likes

Not good

Not good at all

This a very bad calamity all those unknown men may have thought he had tempered with them in using that topic and might think that they've taken judgement to their hands.

R.I.P

I pray God touch the heart of those men so they can know of how to differentiate between right from wrong IJN

God forbid!





Who would do this to a 'man of God'? 1 Like 1 Share

RIP.



Thank God it is not in Kaduna.





I hope they find the wicked souls . 4 Likes 2 Shares

This is man of God

Oyedepo, Adeboye, Oyakhilome, fireman, Lazarus, T.B Joshua etc they will never condemn acts like this. they will keep licking dirty asses because of money. just a sell out to christianity

Nigeria and bad news

End time congregation 1 Like 1 Share

This is personal beef with someone 4 Likes

Who is pastor nnewi??

Nnewi people especially the ones from Uruagwu...big sigh. especially the ones from Uruagwu...big sigh.

Religion-themed war brewing in the background. 1 Like

Nigeria is on the brink. 1 Like

Am suspecting that guy that tear bible last month..

donfemo:

Nigeria and bad news are like are like

whaaaaaaaaat?!!?

chai

These people are wicked