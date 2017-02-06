Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health (2524 Views)

8 - His Excellency, Mr President should pray for his health, I see him traveling out for an unscheduled health checkup. But this time, it will be more serious. He should pray for his health, God will keep him.



9 There will be serious attempt to frustrate the Vice President . This attempt will be so strong. There are some cabals that will want him out of the seat. This attempt would not just be by political measures but an attempt through striking of his life as well. He should pray and be careful but the Lord will keep him.

Nigerians should brace up for what is coming. The Northern governors have been aware, hence the sever al meetings holding at nights in Kaduna and Abuja.



Osibanjo must be verrrrry careful. He must not eat anything from anyone.



He should beef up his security as he risks being kidnapped.



The Northern hegemony will do anything this time to ensure power doesn't return to the South but no be we. Na God.



Lalasticlala. ..They have blocked the VP from speaking to his boss just so that we don't get the true picture. Are you aware that Abuja airpot hosted an array of police men who waited for the president for hours but he never showed up. Even the IG of police is in the dark.



In Dora akunyili's 2010 voice. A cabal has hijacked our country. They will be looting now. #IstandWithOsibanjo# 13 Likes 1 Share

We have not heard from the VP concerning his Boss, since.

God pls let your will be done, let Nigeria be great again. Amen 1 Like

Maybe not all that are called"FAKE" are fake 2 Likes

one of the true prophets of God.. 1 Like

Ugggggh I don't want to say what's on my mind.





Well, the president is gone TB Joshua still doing IT in prophecy collegeWell, the president is gone

At that age. It is the easiest guess.



And for conspiracy theorists, if Buhari dies, Osinbajo will be the Next President of The Federal Republic.



It is as simple as ABC.





Stop heating up the polity unnecessarily. 1 Like

Jacksonville:

one of the true prophets of God..



Abbeggy make I hear word

Someone just said Wat everyone else can think of and he automatically becomes a true man of God



Wat happened to d remaining 9 prophecies Abbeggy make I hear wordSomeone just said Wat everyone else can think of and he automatically becomes a true man of GodWat happened to d remaining 9 prophecies

Coffin for Head of State .... Fela 1985 Coffin for Head of State .... Fela 1985

ok sir we don hear.



let's wait n see how it turns

I saw this event coming!!!

RIP Buhari

May God be with the family he left behind

Hmmmmm, this may nt b a fake prophesy after all.

To me VP osinbanjo is as good as president ... To me VP osinbanjo is as good as president ...

i think the wind of change is abt to blow.....God is abt to take over

My wish for him is to come back and do the most honourable thing



RESIGN.