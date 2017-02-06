₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Kenneth4u205(m): 10:21pm On Feb 05
8 - His Excellency, Mr President should pray for his health, I see him traveling out for an unscheduled health checkup. But this time, it will be more serious. He should pray for his health, God will keep him.
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Built2last: 10:24pm On Feb 05
Nigerians should brace up for what is coming. The Northern governors have been aware, hence the sever al meetings holding at nights in Kaduna and Abuja.
Osibanjo must be verrrrry careful. He must not eat anything from anyone.
He should beef up his security as he risks being kidnapped.
The Northern hegemony will do anything this time to ensure power doesn't return to the South but no be we. Na God.
Lalasticlala. ..They have blocked the VP from speaking to his boss just so that we don't get the true picture. Are you aware that Abuja airpot hosted an array of police men who waited for the president for hours but he never showed up. Even the IG of police is in the dark.
In Dora akunyili's 2010 voice. A cabal has hijacked our country. They will be looting now. #IstandWithOsibanjo#
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Flexherbal(m): 10:54pm On Feb 05
We have not heard from the VP concerning his Boss, since.
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Sunnymatey(m): 10:56pm On Feb 05
God pls let your will be done, let Nigeria be great again. Amen
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by marshalcarter: 11:07pm On Feb 05
Maybe not all that are called"FAKE" are fake
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Jacksonville: 6:44am
one of the true prophets of God..
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by brunofarad(m): 10:35am
Ok
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Shortyy(f): 10:35am
Ugggggh I don't want to say what's on my mind.
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Papikush: 10:35am
TB Joshua still doing IT in prophecy college
Well, the president is gone
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by AntiWailer: 10:35am
Mchewwwww.
At that age. It is the easiest guess.
And for conspiracy theorists, if Buhari dies, Osinbajo will be the Next President of The Federal Republic.
It is as simple as ABC.
Stop heating up the polity unnecessarily.
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by etenyong(m): 10:36am
Ok
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by bobo65(m): 10:36am
Jacksonville:
Abbeggy make I hear word
Someone just said Wat everyone else can think of and he automatically becomes a true man of God
Wat happened to d remaining 9 prophecies
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by emeijeh(m): 10:36am
G
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by izzou(m): 10:36am
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:36am
Coffin for Head of State .... Fela 1985
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by ibietela2(m): 10:36am
One day visitors will be flooding www.healthable.org that the server will crash
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by sexyjuly(f): 10:36am
ok sir we don hear.
plz join me in this prayer:
morning prayer- Oh God of single girls, boo of the
booless, boyfriend of the boyfriend less do not let
this people intimidate and oppress us with their
red and white dresses on 14th February, Amen!
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by lilskipo(m): 10:37am
let's wait n see how it turns
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Ololanla: 10:37am
Hmm
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by emmanuel1990: 10:37am
U said so sir....
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by NoBetterNigeria: 10:37am
watching in HD
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by knightsTempler: 10:37am
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by uchebest2006(m): 10:37am
I saw this event coming!!!
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by knockturnal(m): 10:37am
RIP Buhari
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by vadeonly(m): 10:37am
May God be with the family he left behind
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by 2dugged(f): 10:37am
Built2last:all I know is that they can't hide it forever, even after burying yaradua elsewhere and hiding his death for months, UT still came out in the open, our prayers now should be for the safety of the acting president, cos I don't trust northerners
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Nickymezor(f): 10:38am
Hmmmmm, this may nt b a fake prophesy after all.
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by Carmal90(m): 10:38am
Built2last:
To me VP osinbanjo is as good as president ...
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by BrightEye(m): 10:38am
k
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by joliyp(f): 10:38am
i think the wind of change is abt to blow.....God is abt to take over
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by lordcornel(m): 10:38am
My wish for him is to come back and do the most honourable thing
RESIGN.
|Re: Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health by shaddoww: 10:39am
Many have said Buhari isn't the messiah, he is just to pave way for the messiah, so if that is d wish of God, so be it.
But they should ask Tinubu where he went to n what he was doing while away. I remember dis statement "I will show him the true meaning of Asiwaju"
