|TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by khalifjgusau(m): 11:54am
Prophet T.B. Joshua in a new prophecies to his congregation at The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) called for prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/tb-joshua-speaks-on-buharis-health-naira-to-hit-650-us1.233480/
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Benikuuse(m): 12:03pm
Enemies Of This Country Will Soon Be Put To Shame. Some Nigerians When They Come Online, They Start Predicting Doom For This Country While They Are Her Citizen. I Stand With You Preophet, By Fire Or By Anything President Buhari Will Stay Alive And Finish What He Has Started
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by chiefolododo(m): 12:05pm
ALL IZ WELL
2 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by orisa37: 12:08pm
Satanic target before Buhari exhausts his health is N1000:$1.
1 Like
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by onatisi(m): 12:09pm
chiefolododo:Nothing can stop it. By the time it reaches 650,then they will start planing how to change the currency
4 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Cityfirstborn(m): 12:14pm
This prophet again!
'I see a woman sworn in as the new Us president'
Everybody knws exchange rate of naira to dollar ill soon reach 600naira, and we definitely knw it ill get better. So go and rest sir!
7 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by CallmeGlad(f): 12:19pm
"Your president"......so he isnt your president too?
As for the dollar we know it can get to 1000/1$.Its not rocket science jare
Abeg talk another thing
12 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Chilug(m): 12:21pm
God heal our president, give him strength to accomplish what he started, guide him in the right path, give him knowledge and wisdom for there is no power but your power, every power must be subject to your power because you ordained all powers.
4 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by SalamRushdie: 12:36pm
Even my little dog Bruno knows that naira will soon hit 600 to a dollar..This prophet needs to do better
4 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by mekaboy(m): 12:39pm
Where is the female US president?
4 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by chynie: 1:11pm
y didnt he forsee Buhari's bedridden condition
y didnt he give date when the dollar will hit the N650
I believe prophesies
am just asking questions
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by wizzlyd(m): 1:11pm
;DHy
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Tokziby: 1:11pm
What is prophecy in this one now? I can authoritatively tell you that before naira hits 600 it will not jump to 600 in one nite, it will first move up then come down and move up again but it may not get there until September as its reaching its saturation point. It will hover between 505-550 for about 3 months all na economics and financial market theories and this will happen all things being equal. But (God forbid) if anything like natural disaster or crises happen to any of own essential commodities, N1000 will be stepping stone.
As for Buhari's health, we can only pray and hope, what will be will be, whether we pray or not. But the fact remains that he's seriously ill and might be in critical condition judging from the body languages of the Presidency office.
I dont know if we are caused in this country or some bad people just tanda for one corner dey frustrate every effort to make it better for us. Why is it that when anybody that meant well for this country no dey last. from Tafawa Balewa to Murital Muhammed, to Abiola, Abacha (He meant well for this country but only went the wrong way of doing it by killing oppositions his economic results should attest to that for those who knew), Idagbon, down to Yar 'adua. Now Bubu is in unknown condition. We seriously need prayers in this country. God Please come to our aid. God Bless Naija ooo
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by unclezuma: 1:12pm
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by lincolnj88: 1:12pm
[color=#990000][/color] I foresee a female us president
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Jessicaseth(f): 1:12pm
Same person who failed in presidential election?
2 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by olaolulazio(m): 1:12pm
K
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Ncanpresident(m): 1:12pm
False prophet
1 Like
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Icecomrade: 1:12pm
These prophets are funny.
I don't understand.
Is he asking me to pray for a Buhari with the looming 650 - 1dollar.
I rather pray for a person who will be available to Marshall policies that would arrest this ugly trend.
3 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by 0b10010011: 1:12pm
Nigerian "Gods of men" only prophesy evil. They can never tell you any certain positive.
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:12pm
khalifjgusau:No be 2017 we dey
The last one wey him predict for US election no even happen, him don dey predict again. No apology nothing.
Na wa oooooooo.
2 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Nma27(f): 1:13pm
It will hit 1k by next week... Atleast no more annoying crowd in shoprite and co
1 Like
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Tos87(m): 1:13pm
cant wait for 2019. this is how i will kick them out.
10 Likes
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by MrPeterson(m): 1:14pm
God bless Nigeria
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by ELPablochapo: 1:15pm
Who does not know that naira will hit 1000/$ with this wicked change of govt?
Be careful what you wish for others, GEJ right now
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by officialJP: 1:15pm
ppl still listen to tb Joshua after US saga lol wake up my fellow nairaland
1 Like
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Thobiy(m): 1:16pm
This Man Phrophecy can sometimes be funny
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by ibnidris(m): 1:16pm
If those drugs pusher catch you....
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by Chikelue2000(m): 1:16pm
Hmm
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by ednut1(m): 1:16pm
as long as oil prices dont rise and avenger keep bombing it will reach 1000, so nothing new here. he can go to abuja house london and heal the president , instead of forming stunts
1 Like
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by mymadam: 1:16pm
mekaboy:
Coming soon!
|Re: TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ by larbphil: 1:16pm
i
