Prophet T.B. Joshua in a new prophecies to his congregation at The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) called for prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.



Prophet Joshua on Sunday said: “I have some burning issues which I want to share with you,” Joshua began before breaking his silence on the tensions currently engulfing Nigeria in the wake of Buhari’s prolonged absence on medical leave in the United Kingdom.



“Your president has good intentions. Good intentions cannot be carried out alone without good followers”.

“The priority of every Nigerian citizen now is the good health of your President because it can be anyone’s turn tomorrow. What you wish for others, God makes happen to you.”



“More importantly, we also have to rise up and pray that the Lord should give us the grace to sustain democracy. Pray for an uninterrupted democracy,” he said, much to the surprise of the congregation.

Calling on congregants to rise up in prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari, he prayed specifically for “strength where there is weakness.”



On foreign exchange crisis, the Prophet said the Naira would reach a ratio of 650 to one US Dollar on the black market before it stabilises “if the system agrees with Divine will.”



Joshua said these issues would continue to plague the country till June 2017.







https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/tb-joshua-speaks-on-buharis-health-naira-to-hit-650-us1.233480/

Enemies Of This Country Will Soon Be Put To Shame. Some Nigerians When They Come Online, They Start Predicting Doom For This Country While They Are Her Citizen. I Stand With You Preophet, By Fire Or By Anything President Buhari Will Stay Alive And Finish What He Has Started 14 Likes 1 Share

ALL IZ WELL 2 Likes

Satanic target before Buhari exhausts his health is N1000:$1. 1 Like

chiefolododo:

ALL IZ WELL Nothing can stop it. By the time it reaches 650,then they will start planing how to change the currency Nothing can stop it. By the time it reaches 650,then they will start planing how to change the currency 4 Likes

This prophet again!

'I see a woman sworn in as the new Us president'



Everybody knws exchange rate of naira to dollar ill soon reach 600naira, and we definitely knw it ill get better. So go and rest sir! 7 Likes





As for the dollar we know it can get to 1000/1$.Its not rocket science jare



Abeg talk another thing "Your president"......so he isnt your president too?As for the dollar we know it can get to 1000/1$.Its not rocket science jareAbeg talk another thing 12 Likes

God heal our president, give him strength to accomplish what he started, guide him in the right path, give him knowledge and wisdom for there is no power but your power, every power must be subject to your power because you ordained all powers. 4 Likes

Even my little dog Bruno knows that naira will soon hit 600 to a dollar..This prophet needs to do better 4 Likes

Where is the female US president? 4 Likes



y didnt he give date when the dollar will hit the N650



I believe prophesies

am just asking questions y didnt he forsee Buhari's bedridden conditiony didnt he give date when the dollar will hit the N650I believe prophesiesam just asking questions

What is prophecy in this one now? I can authoritatively tell you that before naira hits 600 it will not jump to 600 in one nite, it will first move up then come down and move up again but it may not get there until September as its reaching its saturation point. It will hover between 505-550 for about 3 months all na economics and financial market theories and this will happen all things being equal. But (God forbid) if anything like natural disaster or crises happen to any of own essential commodities, N1000 will be stepping stone.



As for Buhari's health, we can only pray and hope, what will be will be, whether we pray or not. But the fact remains that he's seriously ill and might be in critical condition judging from the body languages of the Presidency office.

I dont know if we are caused in this country or some bad people just tanda for one corner dey frustrate every effort to make it better for us. Why is it that when anybody that meant well for this country no dey last. from Tafawa Balewa to Murital Muhammed, to Abiola, Abacha (He meant well for this country but only went the wrong way of doing it by killing oppositions his economic results should attest to that for those who knew), Idagbon, down to Yar 'adua. Now Bubu is in unknown condition. We seriously need prayers in this country. God Please come to our aid. God Bless Naija ooo 2 Likes 2 Shares

I foresee a female us president [color=#990000][/color]I foresee a female us president

Same person who failed in presidential election? 2 Likes

False prophet 1 Like







These prophets are funny.



I don't understand.



Is he asking me to pray for a Buhari with the looming 650 - 1dollar.



I rather pray for a person who will be available to Marshall policies that would arrest this ugly trend.



Nigerian "Gods of men" only prophesy evil. They can never tell you any certain positive.

Joshua said these issues would continue to plague the country till June 2017.



https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/tb-joshua-speaks-on-buharis-health-naira-to-hit-650-us1.233480/ No be 2017 we dey

The last one wey him predict for US election no even happen, him don dey predict again. No apology nothing.

Na wa oooooooo. No be 2017 we deyThe last one wey him predict for US election no even happen, him don dey predict again. No apology nothing.Na wa oooooooo. 2 Likes

It will hit 1k by next week... Atleast no more annoying crowd in shoprite and co 1 Like

cant wait for 2019. this is how i will kick them out. 10 Likes

God bless Nigeria





Be careful what you wish for others, GEJ right now Who does not know that naira will hit 1000/$ with this wicked change of govt?Be careful what you wish for others, GEJ right now

ppl still listen to tb Joshua after US saga lol wake up my fellow nairaland 1 Like

This Man Phrophecy can sometimes be funny

If those drugs pusher catch you....

as long as oil prices dont rise and avenger keep bombing it will reach 1000, so nothing new here. he can go to abuja house london and heal the president , instead of forming stunts 1 Like

mekaboy:

Where is the female US president?

Coming soon! Coming soon!