|8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by autojosh: 10:19am
Lets have some quick hacks ! .
1.Block Hole Or Crack In Tank
When faced with a leaking or cracked fuel tank,you can temporarily block the leakage with a chewing gum.Please patronize your nearest aboki and give it a proper fix as soon as you can .
2.Quick Fix For Scratches
Have a scratch on the body of your car ,or on the glass ?.Use a nail polish to make amendments,please make sure you ask your wife or sister for permission first I don’t want wahala .
3.Fixing Small Dents
So that Danfo driver dented your car slightly ?.Head over to your toilet and get the plunger to fix it ! .
4.Cleaning Headlights
Have foggy or dirty headlights ? .
Make your headlights shine again ,by making use of toothpaste .
5.Getting Rid Of Bad Odors
Take that foul smell out of your car,by making use of charcoal or silica gel .This substances are good for absorbing moisture,one of the major causes of foul smells in cars.
6.Boost Your Car Remote Range
Trying to unlock or lock your car from quite some distance ?.According to experts you can improve the signal by holding the remote close to your head.It works because of the fluids in your head,even though they are poor conductors,they still help boost signal .
7.How To Know Location of Fuel Tank
So you just got a new car or borrowed someone’s,and you are trying to figure out the location of the fuel tank.On your fuel gauge there is usually an arrow ,whichever direction it points tells you where the tank is .If the arrow isn’t present just take note where the fuel gauge is on the dashboard, that is -left or right .
8.Cool Car Down In Hot Weather
You can cool your car fast without AC easily, after packing in the sun for a long time .All you have to do is roll down one of the windows ,head over to the other side of the car and close and open the door like 7 times,this should cool the inside of the car pretty fast.
Know a hack you would like to add ?,kindly comment .
Thank You..
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/8-quick-car-hacks-know/
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by diportivo: 10:24am
7......my Nissan xterra is d direct opposite of what u r proposing
8....tinylight users will swear for u.handle breaks like there's no tmr
All in all,I hope these works for someone out there
2 Likes
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by veekid(m): 10:25am
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by brunofarad(m): 10:25am
For scratches
Use hydraulic and gently wipe
Thank me later
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by AKMoney1(m): 10:26am
Bookmarked
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by Ekakamba: 10:29am
For average life-span: don't shine kongo in your car.
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by dgr8truth(m): 10:29am
quick hacks for the present Nigerian problem.
1) Join the protest! Be a part of history.
2) Impeach Buhari
3) If you saw something you don't like, say it aloud.
4) 2019, tell yourself, I will not be fooled again.
5) Use condom always, the population of zombies needs to be reduced to its minimum.
Know any quick hack for Nigerian problems, say it.
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by maxiuc(m): 10:30am
Am hungry oooooo
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by ajimotoke(m): 10:31am
useful information thanks for that.....
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by INTROVERT(f): 10:32am
;Dok
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by mailingdgreat: 10:32am
brunofarad:Hydraulic will wash off the car default paint faster. Instead use thinner(that colourless liquid that sprayers mix with the paint to spray ur car), thereafter pour water on the affected surface. You will be glad u did.
Thank you!
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by Momoh7(m): 10:33am
make i buy small land here
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by lonelydora(m): 10:33am
My fuel gauge is on the right side of dashboard, and the fuel tank is on the left side of the car.
Point 7 is not general
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by seunlly(m): 10:33am
Do I need all this when jazz still dey work.
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by Papikush: 10:34am
Thanks for the info
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by gentility411(m): 10:37am
Well, I never get car yet...... but, anyway, nice tips. Op.......welldone
|Re: 8 Quick Car Hacks You Should Know by obafemee80(m): 10:37am
Add dis:
Removing the car battery to clean corroded terminals
