|Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by AmuDimpka: 11:24am On Feb 06
Nigeria being one of the biggest smartphone markets in Africa continues to appreciate smartphone innovations, especially with the reception ‘Infinix Note 3’ received after launch in 2016.
According to Google’s year in search 2016 Infinix Note 3 was the most searched for Android smartphone in Nigeria. The smartphone following the lead of Apple’s Iphone 7, Infinix Note 3 beat Samsung Galaxy S7 on the top search mobile phones list amongst other smartphones.
Infinix Mobility successfully launched 5 major smartphones last year in Nigeria with increased demand from customers and the open market. Two of the smartphones made it to the ‘Top 10 most searched mobile phone list’ in Nigeria in 2016 ‘Infinix Note 3 & HOT 4’ other Infinix phones on the list includes, Infinix Zero 3, the 4th generation of the Zero series ‘Zero 4’ was launched in December 2016 and Infinix Hot 2 which was launched with Google in 2015.
Infinix continues to excite customers with unbeatable smartphone features and the Infinix Note 3 is still currently high in demand. All Infinix partners have the Infinix Note 3 online and offline.
https://etimesafrica.wordpress.com/2017/02/06/infinix-note-3-the-most-searched-android-smartphone-of-2016-in-nigeria/#more-4344
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by MizMyColi(f): 11:37am On Feb 06
Buh is nuh only Infinix nau
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by oluFELAxy(m): 7:13am
Everybody likes infinix
1 Like
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by talk2archy: 7:13am
i told my neighbour to but it from Jumia but she dissagreed with me and went to computer village and bought the fake one then she was like.........
1 Like
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Debaddest(m): 7:14am
All android are the same, what differentiate it from others are Ram, storage, Megapixel
1 Like
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Geonigga: 7:14am
Is too early to comment.
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Correspondence(m): 7:14am
It is a nice phone
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Babzilla: 7:14am
oluFELAxy:ALMOST everybody likes....
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 7:14am
I neva searched for this fone Google is lying
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Mynd44: 7:14am
That phone sold a lot last year too. They must have done one heck of a PR campaign
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Frosti(m): 7:15am
Infinix has strong durable phones.
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Proffdada: 7:15am
It doesn't make it the best
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Chidizman(m): 7:15am
Gionee M6 anytime anyday
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by somehowpenis(m): 7:15am
The phone followed the lead of iphone 7, why were Nigerians searching for iphone 7?
1 Like
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by kings09(m): 7:15am
Ok but can it seek out our missing president?
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Youngzedd(m): 7:16am
Why not give us the data for all to see.
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Harkinyemi(m): 7:16am
I just can't get my eyes off the phone. It's a beast, really.
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by kings09(m): 7:18am
Cos their iphone 7 loss.
somehowpenis:
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Vickiweezy(m): 7:19am
Okay good to know.
But how many buy am after them search am.
Most probably searched it because they were in an argument. (Stating my reason for searching it though)
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by oluFELAxy(m): 7:19am
Babzilla:That's how the 'not part of the almost' will be pretending...
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by information1: 7:20am
....
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Bigsteveg(m): 7:21am
How much does this infinix note 3 go for? Anybody with an idea of the price?
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by henryobinna(m): 7:22am
cool...
these are the things to check before buying that infinix note 3 http://www.droidpost.com/2015/11/features-to-watchout-for-when-buying-smartphone.html
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by simplemach(m): 7:22am
China fone na china fone joor
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by dayus444: 7:23am
What is the current price of infinix note 3?
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Bigsteveg(m): 7:24am
Chidizman:
Gionee M6 goes for like how much now? Thanks
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Xzbit91: 7:24am
somehowpenis:
Who no like better thing? If they can't afford it, at least they can can dream about it.
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by seangy4konji: 7:24am
i don hear.
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by jomboliski(m): 7:27am
Infinix all the way
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by siraj1402(m): 7:28am
I'm really enjoying the phone only that my note 2 pic is better than my note3.
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Coldfeets: 7:29am
People sef!!!
Bikonu, which one come be amu dimkpa?
|Re: Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria by Thisis2raw(m): 7:30am
oluFELAxy:They are my favorite phone maker
