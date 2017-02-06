Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Infinix Note 3: The Most Searched Android Smartphone Of 2016 In Nigeria (1648 Views)

According to Google’s year in search 2016 Infinix Note 3 was the most searched for Android smartphone in Nigeria. The smartphone following the lead of Apple’s Iphone 7, Infinix Note 3 beat Samsung Galaxy S7 on the top search mobile phones list amongst other smartphones.



Infinix Mobility successfully launched 5 major smartphones last year in Nigeria with increased demand from customers and the open market. Two of the smartphones made it to the ‘Top 10 most searched mobile phone list’ in Nigeria in 2016 ‘Infinix Note 3 & HOT 4’ other Infinix phones on the list includes, Infinix Zero 3, the 4th generation of the Zero series ‘Zero 4’ was launched in December 2016 and Infinix Hot 2 which was launched with Google in 2015.







Infinix continues to excite customers with unbeatable smartphone features and the Infinix Note 3 is still currently high in demand. All Infinix partners have the Infinix Note 3 online and offline.



Buh is nuh only Infinix nau

Everybody likes infinix 1 Like

i told my neighbour to but it from Jumia but she dissagreed with me and went to computer village and bought the fake one then she was like......... 1 Like

All android are the same, what differentiate it from others are Ram, storage, Megapixel 1 Like

Is too early to comment.

It is a nice phone

oluFELAxy:

Everybody likes infinix ALMOST everybody likes.... ALMOST everybody likes....

Google is lying I neva searched for this foneGoogle is lying

That phone sold a lot last year too. They must have done one heck of a PR campaign

Infinix has strong durable phones.

It doesn't make it the best

Gionee M6 anytime anyday

The phone followed the lead of iphone 7, why were Nigerians searching for iphone 7? 1 Like

Ok but can it seek out our missing president?

Why not give us the data for all to see.

I just can't get my eyes off the phone. It's a beast, really.

somehowpenis:

The phone followed the lead of iphone 7, why were Nigerians searching for iphone 7? Cos their iphone 7 loss.

Okay good to know.

But how many buy am after them search am.

Most probably searched it because they were in an argument. (Stating my reason for searching it though)

Babzilla:

ALMOST everybody likes.... That's how the 'not part of the almost' will be pretending... That's how the 'not part of the almost' will be pretending...

....

How much does this infinix note 3 go for? Anybody with an idea of the price?





these are the things to check before buying that infinix note 3 cool...these are the things to check before buying that infinix note 3 http://www.droidpost.com/2015/11/features-to-watchout-for-when-buying-smartphone.html

China fone na china fone joor

What is the current price of infinix note 3?

Chidizman:

Gionee M6 anytime anyday

Gionee M6 goes for like how much now? Thanks Gionee M6 goes for like how much now? Thanks

somehowpenis:

The phone followed the lead of iphone 7, why were Nigerians searching for iphone 7?

Who no like better thing? If they can't afford it, at least they can can dream about it. Who no like better thing? If they can't afford it, at least they can can dream about it.

i don hear.

Infinix all the way

I'm really enjoying the phone only that my note 2 pic is better than my note3.





People sef!!!



Bikonu, which one come be amu dimkpa?



People sef!!!Bikonu, which one come be amu dimkpa?