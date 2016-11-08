Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) (9419 Views)

The Comedienne took to a lonely street to protest! her placard reads "One Voice Ogba"



Tuface cancelled his planned protest . Buhari cancelled his returned to the country. Today is the day of cancellation. Pls if I had promised u anything pls forget it. It is CANCELLED. February salaries cancelled. Even the good morning i said is cancelled ! And may God cancel all your sins. #cancellationofsins She wrote in a vidoe she posted on instagram below:





Its not neccessary we go to national stadium to protest.

The #bringbackourgirls comes to mind. 2 Likes

Lolzz.. see lashes like umbrella. 4 Likes 1 Share

She thinks this is funny? >: 2 Likes

Yh. That scam comes to mind.

This month is a month of cancellation Please if I had promised you anything, forget it, IT IS CANCELLED. Even the valentine gifts i promised is Cancelled 1 Like

Truly, I'm missing Mr. President 1 Like

Smh pathetic, this is one of the problems with Nigeria when serious issues are joked about 1 Like

Her heavy eyelashes can sweep Lagos clean

Abego,na ask I say ma ask o! I heard the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, also protested today... Was it the same anti-government that was originally supposed to be championed by FUFUFACE?? Cos me nor understand again o! I heard there were lots of protests today,including the pro-government protests. A lot of niggas might have wrongly joined the pro- protests thinking it was the anti- protests

She thinks this is funny? >: When you get tired of all this and give up on Nigeria, everything will become funny.



To think that we foresaw this coming, but people chose to be blinded by propaganda. When you get tired of all this and give up on Nigeria, everything will become funny.To think that we foresaw this coming, but people chose to be blinded by propaganda.

Nonsense. #istandwithnaija See as the joke dry like her face.Nonsense. #istandwithnaija 1 Like