|#IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by Ifexxy(m): 2:26pm
The Comedienne took to a lonely street to protest! her placard reads "One Voice Ogba"
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/istandwithnigeria-see-photo-of.html
Tuface cancelled his planned protest . Buhari cancelled his returned to the country. Today is the day of cancellation. Pls if I had promised u anything pls forget it. It is CANCELLED. February salaries cancelled. Even the good morning i said is cancelled ! And may God cancel all your sins. #cancellationofsinsShe wrote in a vidoe she posted on instagram below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQK7_vKg5vM/?taken-by=itshelenpaul&hl=en
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by durubrian(m): 2:30pm
You no get sense o
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by Dildo(m): 2:34pm
Its not neccessary we go to national stadium to protest.
The #bringbackourgirls comes to mind.
2 Likes
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by Bari22(m): 2:34pm
aha
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by ckmayoca(m): 2:37pm
Lolzz.. see lashes like umbrella.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by warlordz(m): 2:40pm
She thinks this is funny? >:
2 Likes
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by josephine123: 2:59pm
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by Lasskeey: 2:59pm
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by DrayZee: 3:00pm
Love Machine:Yh. That scam comes to mind.
5 Likes
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by JustAwesome: 3:00pm
Nice
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by Lasskeey: 3:00pm
5 Likes
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by ollah1: 3:00pm
Yorubas are FEARLESS MEN. It's obvious
1
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by ajalawole(m): 3:00pm
This month is a month of cancellation Please if I had promised you anything, forget it, IT IS CANCELLED. Even the valentine gifts i promised is Cancelled
1 Like
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by godpunishthedev(f): 3:00pm
Una own better
Truly, I'm missing Mr. President
1 Like
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:00pm
she don yellow
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:00pm
Ok
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 3:00pm
Smh pathetic, this is one of the problems with Nigeria when serious issues are joked about
1 Like
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by olayinka807: 3:01pm
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by nabegibeg: 3:01pm
na Ogba your mate dey protest
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by Proffdada: 3:01pm
Lobatan
Her heavy eyelashes can sweep Lagos clean
3 Likes
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by ExpiredNigeria: 3:01pm
Hmmm!
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by Hemanwel(m): 3:01pm
Abego,na ask I say ma ask o! I heard the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, also protested today... Was it the same anti-government that was originally supposed to be championed by FUFUFACE?? Cos me nor understand again o! I heard there were lots of protests today,including the pro-government protests. A lot of niggas might have wrongly joined the pro- protests thinking it was the anti- protests
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by 0b10010011: 3:01pm
Protesting from her street
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by sahapost: 3:01pm
She is protesting peacefully...
Omg! Drunk Man burns down church...his reason will shock you>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2016/11/08/omg-drunk-man-burns-down-church-his-reason-will-shock-you/
I Caught My Mother-in-Law Peeping at Us While I was Having S*x with My Wife - Man Cries Out>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2016/12/03/i-caught-my-mother-in-law-peeping-at-us-while-i-was-having-sx-with-my-wife-man-cries-out/
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by canalily(m): 3:01pm
I will then cancel my trip to America
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by DrayZee: 3:01pm
warlordz:When you get tired of all this and give up on Nigeria, everything will become funny.
To think that we foresaw this coming, but people chose to be blinded by propaganda.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by 2sydoflyf(m): 3:01pm
Na so she com be?
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by MARYchiells(f): 3:01pm
ckmayoca:
Hahahahah, bad mouth
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by lordcornel(m): 3:01pm
See as the joke dry like her face. Nonsense. #istandwithnaija
1 Like
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by mary001: 3:02pm
Nigerians got balls, with or without 2face
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by ola1982(m): 3:02pm
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria: Comedienne Helen Paul Protesting (Video, Photo) by GreenMavro: 3:02pm
