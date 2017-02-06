Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. (13812 Views)

TOYOTA: This has been the undisputed champion but was recently overtaken by Volkswagen.



TOYOTA: This has been the undisputed champion but was recently overtaken by Volkswagen.

VOLKSWAGEN: Volkswagen has been falling short in Nigeria but still at the forefront globally. Not only did they take the No.1 world title from Toyota, they also beat Volvo to it in their home country 2 Likes

FORD: Even Nigerians have now become so crazy about this brand from (Dearborn) Detroit, Michigan, USA. 3 Likes

HYUNDAI :Hyundai Motor Group is definitely one of the top 5 automakers in the world in terms of sales volume. 2 Likes

HONDA: Honda is not just a name to reckon with in the automobile sphere, they are also industry leaders in garden equipment, marine engines, personal watercraft, generators etc.. 1 Like

well said bt mercedes nko?especially all these 4matic

Give me Toyota

Tesla

Where is my Benz ..

Where's Mercedes?.

My love for hyundai knows no bounds... But really, everyone loves Ferrari, Lamborghini, BMW, Bugatti... They just don't have the money for it!.

Mercedes

OP you forget Nissan micra

well said bt mercedes nko?especially all these 4matic





All mentioned without venza is in vain

Innoson nko



OP must be high on ewedu leaf

OP must be high on ewedu leaf

Most Europeans uses Benz and BMW

We can't do without Mercedes .

No mercedes and no BMW... My friend your list is incomplete and misleading

Busybody Which one u don buy

the list is a big scam if the almighty Mercedes no dey there!!!!!

Where's the remaining 1? I guess it should be M benz

Innoson nko

Bro datz in nigeria not all over the world.

What about Bajaj.... Love in Nigeria, especially its Keke version

Suzuki nko

Its benz, benz, benz. benz & benz

Lol...Venza is Toyota product naah Team Venza shaaa

No Mercedes...

List no complete be that

Plus where do you place BMW car?



Let the truth be told, BM is a car that you are sure you can speed with and get stable at any level of speedometer.

Most loved and most patronized are different things. I love the BMW brand but as money nor reach I settle for Toyota.

You will know this list is compiled by a novice, probably haven't been outside Nigeria. 5 most loved car brands in the world and neither BMW, Mercedes or Audi is there. You can know more than what you're exposed to