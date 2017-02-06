₦airaland Forum

5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by autojosh: 4:21pm
If you are auto savvy, you must have observed that the trend of launching new models of cars every year is more frequent now as compared to the past. The motive is obvious; the sale of cars has been increasing and the customers demand for the latest technology, comfort and enhanced speed in their cars. This competition leads us to share the 5 most loved car brands in the world:

TOYOTA: This has been the undisputed champion but was recently overtaken by Volkswagen.

https://autojosh.com/5-most-loved-cars-brand/

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by autojosh: 4:21pm
VOLKSWAGEN: Volkswagen has been falling short in Nigeria but still at the forefront globally. Not only did they take the No.1 world title from Toyota, they also beat Volvo to it in their home country

2 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by autojosh: 4:22pm
FORD: Even Nigerians have now become so crazy about this brand from (Dearborn) Detroit, Michigan, USA.

3 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by autojosh: 4:22pm
HYUNDAI :Hyundai Motor Group is definitely one of the top 5 automakers in the world in terms of sales volume.

2 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by autojosh: 4:23pm
HONDA: Honda is not just a name to reckon with in the automobile sphere, they are also industry leaders in garden equipment, marine engines, personal watercraft, generators etc..

1 Like

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by newyorks(m): 5:12pm
well said bt mercedes nko?especially all these 4matic

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by Realali(m): 5:45pm
Give me Toyota

7 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by tdayof(m): 5:46pm
Tesla cheesy

2 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by Damilare5882(m): 5:46pm
Where is my Benz ..

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by Tonydeeb(m): 5:46pm
Where's Mercedes?.
My love for hyundai knows no bounds... But really, everyone loves Ferrari, Lamborghini, BMW, Bugatti... They just don't have the money for it!.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by ayoola648(m): 5:46pm
Mercedes

3 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by andre5000(m): 5:47pm
OP you forget Nissan micra grin

7 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by Cyriloha(m): 5:47pm
newyorks:
well said bt mercedes nko?especially all these 4matic



All mentioned without venza is in vain

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by holluwai(m): 5:47pm
Innoson nko

9 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by seunny4lif(m): 5:47pm
Where is Mercedes product
OP must be high on ewedu leaf grin
Most Europeans uses Benz and BMW

8 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by JoNach: 5:48pm
We can't do without Mercedes .

3 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by fabuloz1(m): 5:48pm
No mercedes and no BMW... My friend your list is incomplete and misleading

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by Sultty(m): 5:48pm
Which one u don buy Busybody

16 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by Gozzzy(m): 5:48pm
the list is a big scam if the almighty Mercedes no dey there!!!!!

2 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by Modishguy(m): 5:48pm
Where's the remaining 1? I guess it should be M benz
Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by seunny4lif(m): 5:48pm
grin grin
holluwai:
Innoson nko

8 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by 3KINGZ18: 5:49pm
Bro datz in nigeria not all over the world.
Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by 2kass(m): 5:49pm
What about Bajaj.... Love in Nigeria, especially its Keke version cheesy
Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by GindoX(m): 5:49pm
Suzuki nko grin

1 Like

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by demarc001: 5:49pm
Its benz, benz, benz. benz & benz

1 Like

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by fabuloz1(m): 5:49pm
Cyriloha:




All mentioned without venza is in vain
Lol...Venza is Toyota product naah grin Team Venza shaaa grin
Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by profmsboi(m): 5:50pm
No Mercedes...
List no complete be that

2 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by reyscrub(m): 5:50pm
Plus where do you place BMW car?

Let the truth be told, BM is a car that you are sure you can speed with and get stable at any level of speedometer.

3 Likes

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by d33types: 5:50pm
Most loved and most patronized are different things. I love the BMW brand but as money nor reach I settle for Toyota.

1 Like

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by NameChecker: 5:50pm
Hmmmm

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by slurryeye: 5:51pm
You will know this list is compiled by a novice, probably haven't been outside Nigeria. 5 most loved car brands in the world and neither BMW, Mercedes or Audi is there. You can know more than what you're exposed to

1 Like

Re: 5 Most Loved Car Brands In The World.. by SEOManiac: 5:51pm
Bluff

Autojosh just revealed he writes for traffic.

How can you forget Mercedes?

BMW should even come before Hyundai.

Mercedes should take number one spot.

2 Likes 1 Share

