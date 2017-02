Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) (3876 Views)

Wonders, they say, shall never end. While Nigerians are crying about the activities of Fulani herdsmen, no one can envisage people are also at the mercy of their cows. According to a story shared on Facebook by Swamp Area News, this is the also the case, when a man rammed his car into a herd of cows, sustaining injuries. Here is the post:



No fewer than five cows lost their lives and two others badly injured last night at the Opolo area of Sani Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa, when a car accidentally rammed into hundreds of cows that were freely occupying the highway.



An unconfirmed report has it that the driver of the car who also sustained several injuries managed to remove his car which still has shattered pieces of it on the accident scene, & is now responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.



It could be recalled that the Governor of Bayelsa State recently inaugurated a Cattle Management Committee to check the movement of cattle in the State, and provided hectares of land for cattle rearers, but herdsmen are still roaming the street freely with their cattle. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/06/man-escapes-death-after-car-rams-into-a-herd-of-cows-in-yenagoa/

Fulani herdsmen will not like this 8 Likes

What? My brother's wife just gave birth and we are still struggling to buy fish and some Pomon ijebu. and that one just wasted meats of life? Oh my oh my! 1 Like

Same way the herdsmen have been ramming into humans. 3 Likes

karma is a b!tch. Kill all the cows abeg. Heartless herdsmen. 3 Likes

Herdsmen attack on Bayelsa loading... Herdsmen attack on Bayelsa loading... 1 Like 1 Share

OP,please correct the Heading. Cattle,not Cows. 3 Likes

Later they will be shouting Herdsmen Herdsmen

Those people ehn.



We are considering putting up a gate and a fence in my house because of them. They would just enter our compound and eat my mum's vegetables that she waters every day and her pawpaw that is still growing.



After begging them to stop bringing their cattle to our compound, she started being hard on them when they didn't listen.



My neighbours were thankful the day my mum traveled. They said the chief herdsman came with their whole cattle and entered my compound while I was at work. He sat down somewhere and brought out his knife waiting for who would confront him.



If not for the fact that their Father is now the olori oko, since when did herdsmen have the effrontery to enter people's compound?



Well, we done dey build fence, na gate remain. 1 Like

ghen ghennnnnnn!!!!!!! undisclosed hospital abi. Hope they'll not find him.

Let's see how this ends





Mr Man, don't forget to remember to run for your life!

Hope the man did not die or get injured? Cos his life is more important than 100000 dead cows.

The man must pay. That is someone investment, what will he tell the owners?.

They should quickly put those animals out of their misery.

Now I'm concerned for the safety of the people living in that community

U don invite falani herdsmen again,, people of DAT community should run for their lives 1 Like

Were is the said car?

That's bad of the man.

nawa fulani everywhere

where is sarki

hope the guy is not dead oh