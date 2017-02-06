₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 06 February 2017 at 07:47 PM
Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:56pm
Wonders, they say, shall never end. While Nigerians are crying about the activities of Fulani herdsmen, no one can envisage people are also at the mercy of their cows. According to a story shared on Facebook by Swamp Area News, this is the also the case, when a man rammed his car into a herd of cows, sustaining injuries. Here is the post:
No fewer than five cows lost their lives and two others badly injured last night at the Opolo area of Sani Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa, when a car accidentally rammed into hundreds of cows that were freely occupying the highway.
An unconfirmed report has it that the driver of the car who also sustained several injuries managed to remove his car which still has shattered pieces of it on the accident scene, & is now responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.
It could be recalled that the Governor of Bayelsa State recently inaugurated a Cattle Management Committee to check the movement of cattle in the State, and provided hectares of land for cattle rearers, but herdsmen are still roaming the street freely with their cattle.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:58pm
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Omagago(m): 7:00pm
Fulani herdsmen will not like this
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:35pm
wow! Gobe!
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Techguyz: 7:35pm
Oboi.. see meat
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 7:35pm
oboi... See meat
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by empress101(f): 7:35pm
see meat..
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Dezzx(m): 7:35pm
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by LuckyLadolce(m): 7:35pm
What? My brother's wife just gave birth and we are still struggling to buy fish and some Pomon ijebu. and that one just wasted meats of life? Oh my oh my!
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Thewrath(m): 7:35pm
Same way the herdsmen have been ramming into humans.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by HenryDion(m): 7:36pm
karma is a b!tch. Kill all the cows abeg. Heartless herdsmen.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 7:36pm
All i zee izz suya and asun....
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by davibid: 7:36pm
Omagago:
Herdsmen attack on Bayelsa loading...
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Asey(f): 7:36pm
OP,please correct the Heading. Cattle,not Cows.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Dezzx(m): 7:36pm
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by mhigs: 7:36pm
Later they will be shouting Herdsmen Herdsmen
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by kennygee(f): 7:36pm
Those people ehn.
We are considering putting up a gate and a fence in my house because of them. They would just enter our compound and eat my mum's vegetables that she waters every day and her pawpaw that is still growing.
After begging them to stop bringing their cattle to our compound, she started being hard on them when they didn't listen.
My neighbours were thankful the day my mum traveled. They said the chief herdsman came with their whole cattle and entered my compound while I was at work. He sat down somewhere and brought out his knife waiting for who would confront him.
If not for the fact that their Father is now the olori oko, since when did herdsmen have the effrontery to enter people's compound?
Well, we done dey build fence, na gate remain.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:36pm
Ok soup don ready...
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by alegbeleye(m): 7:36pm
ghen ghennnnnnn!!!!!!! undisclosed hospital abi. Hope they'll not find him.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 7:36pm
Let's see how this ends
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by midolian(m): 7:36pm
Mr Man, don't forget to remember to run for your life!
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Hemanwel(m): 7:36pm
Hope the man did not die or get injured? Cos his life is more important than 100000 dead cows.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 7:36pm
The man must pay. That is someone investment, what will he tell the owners?.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 7:36pm
They should quickly put those animals out of their misery.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by 7Alexander(m): 7:37pm
Now I'm concerned for the safety of the people living in that community
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:37pm
U don invite falani herdsmen again,, people of DAT community should run for their lives
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by josephine123: 7:37pm
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by sirugos(m): 7:37pm
Were is the said car?
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Benita27(f): 7:37pm
That's bad of the man.
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by Cutezt(m): 7:37pm
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by todayboy: 7:38pm
nawa fulani everywhere
where is sarki
hope the guy is not dead oh
Re: Man Rams Into A Herd Of Cows In Yenagoa With His Car (Photos) by dessz(m): 7:38pm
hmmm glad the man still has his life intact. the fulani people have been showing themselves. now, karma is a bit¢h.
