No fewer than five cows lost their lives and two others badly injured last night at the Opolo area of Sani Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa, when a car accidentally rammed into hundreds of cows that were freely occupying the highway.



An unconfirmed report has it that the driver of the car who also sustained several injuries managed to remove his car which still has shattered pieces of it on the accident scene, & is now responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.



It could be recalled that the Governor of Bayelsa State recently inaugurated a Cattle Management Committee to check the movement of cattle in the State, and provided hectares of land for cattle rearers, but herdsmen are still roaming the street freely with their cattle.