This is heartening and highly commendable.



Source: Despite economic recession,many Nigerians are still honest.Mrs Abu Queen Ejura, a teacher with a secondary school in Idah,Kogi state was overpaid to the tune of 130,000 naira. She wrote to the screening staff screening committee to report the overpayment.This is heartening and highly commendable.cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/secondary-school-teacher-returns-n130k.html?m=1 1 Like

Is she normal? 2 Likes 1 Share

Dino Melaye come and see this woman oh

Integrity would take you far no matter what! 6 Likes

Another GREAT Nigerian..... 1 Like

She favoured herself. 1 Like

These are the people whose names ought to be forwarded to the Presidency for national awards. 6 Likes

Thank God she did if not those guys at the bursary department would have dealt with her if she goes away with it and refuse to give them their share.

for this recession 1 Like

#ISTANTWITHBUHARI

for this recession

Some people go see Miracle them no go know am.

She deserves National honor. 4 Likes

Thats the best thing to do.... 1 Like

When will politicians return monies like this... 3 Likes

this is what happens when you stand with the people.

#IstandWithThePeople 3 Likes

I commend her, she's s good patriot 3 Likes

To some what she did is wrong, but to her she is at peace with her self, honestly your honestly will be rewarded soon keep it up. 2 Likes

Worthy of emulation 3 Likes

Y can't u just see it as bonus you deserve much more than that Na deeperliferY can't u just see it as bonus you deserve much more than that

Returned 130k?





In this bloody recession?





Well, I believe some good Nigerians still exist.

OP, did u she is a "Teacher"? With all that grammatical blunder enof to kill Buhari? No wonder Idris Wada is an agbero

OP, did u she is a "Teacher"? With all that grammatical blunder enof to kill Buhari? No wonder Idris Wada is an agbero your own grammar can bring Buhari back to life your own grammar can bring Buhari back to life









She only played safe cos if they eventually found out through auditing then, she would pay that 130k either by spreading it across 6 months or more LolShe only played safe cos if they eventually found out through auditing then, she would pay that 130k either by spreading it across 6 months or more

another "deeper life" teacher spotted another "deeper life" teacher spotted

GOOD TO KNOW PEOPLE STILL HAVE THE FEAR OF GOD IN THEM.

.....how much is 130k tho...if we were talking abt a million or two,she would prolly have bn "guilty" for returning it

....buh here,she could even get promoted...which will prolly change her status....so in my opinion, welldone to her

What she did is really commendable. However, I am extremely baffled by the errors in the said letter. A secondary school teacher you say?

another person go chop the money

Because it will be announced, we heard it

That is not a miracle