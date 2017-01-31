₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,385 members, 3,350,785 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 07:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi (1859 Views)
Abia Teachers Can’t Cash Cheques Issued By Govt For July Salary / Akwa Ibom Contractor Returns N1.8m Overpaid To Him By Government (pics) / My Salary Bank Statement In Kogi For 2015 & Last Promotion Letter (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by chie8: 6:19am
Despite economic recession,many Nigerians are still honest.Mrs Abu Queen Ejura, a teacher with a secondary school in Idah,Kogi state was overpaid to the tune of 130,000 naira. She wrote to the screening staff screening committee to report the overpayment.
This is heartening and highly commendable.
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/secondary-school-teacher-returns-n130k.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by xstry: 6:20am
Is she normal?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by pyyxxaro: 6:21am
Dino Melaye come and see this woman oh
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by hilaomo(m): 6:24am
chie8:Integrity would take you far no matter what!
6 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by 9jakohai(m): 6:36am
Another GREAT Nigerian.....
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Davinex(m): 6:36am
She favoured herself.
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Tifemide2017: 6:36am
These are the people whose names ought to be forwarded to the Presidency for national awards.
6 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by asuustrike2009: 6:44am
Thank God she did if not those guys at the bursary department would have dealt with her if she goes away with it and refuse to give them their share.
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:54am
for this recession
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Oladimejyy(m): 6:58am
#ISTANTWITHBUHARI
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by TINALETC3(f): 7:07am
fuckingAyaya:
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by loadedvibes: 7:07am
Some people go see Miracle them no go know am.
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by madridguy(m): 7:07am
She deserves National honor.
4 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by oluFELAxy(m): 7:08am
Thats the best thing to do....
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by dingbang(m): 7:08am
When will politicians return monies like this...
3 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Stuntkid172(m): 7:09am
this is what happens when you stand with the people.
#IstandWithThePeople
3 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by sammyj49: 7:09am
I commend her, she's s good patriot
3 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by LEOSIRSIR(m): 7:09am
To some what she did is wrong, but to her she is at peace with her self, honestly your honestly will be rewarded soon keep it up.
2 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by lustychima: 7:09am
Worthy of emulation
3 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by awoo47: 7:09am
Na deeperlifer Y can't u just see it as bonus you deserve much more than that
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Harkinyemi(m): 7:10am
Returned 130k?
In this bloody recession?
Well, I believe some good Nigerians still exist.
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by DavidEsq(m): 7:11am
OP, did u she is a "Teacher"? With all that grammatical blunder enof to kill Buhari? No wonder Idris Wada is an agbero
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Proffdada: 7:11am
DavidEsq:your own grammar can bring Buhari back to life
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Bisjosh(f): 7:11am
Lol
She only played safe cos if they eventually found out through auditing then, she would pay that 130k either by spreading it across 6 months or more
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by officialfestus(m): 7:11am
chie8:another "deeper life" teacher spotted
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by axeman2(m): 7:12am
GOOD TO KNOW PEOPLE STILL HAVE THE FEAR OF GOD IN THEM.
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Deeypeey(m): 7:14am
.....how much is 130k tho...if we were talking abt a million or two,she would prolly have bn "guilty" for returning it
....buh here,she could even get promoted...which will prolly change her status....so in my opinion, welldone to her
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by Damsonkc(m): 7:15am
What she did is really commendable. However, I am extremely baffled by the errors in the said letter. A secondary school teacher you say?
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by tizzle(m): 7:16am
another person go chop the money
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by simplemach(m): 7:18am
Because it will be announced, we heard it
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by ibkgab001: 7:19am
That is not a miracle
|Re: Secondary School Teacher In Kogi Returns N130k After She Was Overpaid By Govt(pi by KINGwax007(m): 7:19am
Lol, seriously?
If she spend am, she go vomit am. Her next salaries would be graciously deducted.
Ask her na... She knws
1 Like
Please Is A Job In Standard Flour Mills Worth It? / Bankers Warehouse Successful Candidates / What Would You Do Based On Your Likes.
Viewing this topic: wizzypiece, roland2rule(m), halimatokunade, vickybee007(m), DrTims(m), Godsfavour001(m), noeloge82(m), Iphone5, TurboBuilder, oladotun007(m), lightblazingnow(m), danjudchi, uchman48(m), annie74(f), naijablood, segzyogondus(m), Jaymaxxy(m), dantori(m), oluaries01(m), pipsguru, daniella04, Fadelex(m), omophunky(m), enionos42(m), Chukwq(m), Spaconblaze, lambinkin, unDAREYted(m), olunuthegreat(m), Eaa247(m), kings09(m), Mznaett(f), AdamuUcheOla, Bossontop(m), doskie(m), niceprof, Mrteju(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13