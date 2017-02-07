₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,385 members, 3,350,785 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 07:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School (2983 Views)
7 Reasons Why Nigerian Youths Do Not Go To Church - EDUREGARD / 9 Reasons Why Nigerian Polytechnics Are Better Than Universities / Convocation Ceremony Of Nigerian Beauty Queen,who Bags 1st Class From UK School (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by apogeez(m): 6:25am
Certificates obtained outside Nigeria will continue to be more valued and considered over those obtained in the country due to some factors, the United Kingdom-based Metropolitan School of Business and Management, has said.
Among the reasons adduced for the value placed on foreign certificates by the institution include “use of dynamic and relevant practice-based approaches” and the combination of corporate experience with “interactive teaching methodology with live case studies”.
The Assistant Country Director of MSBM (Nigeria), Mosisiye Kayode, stated this in Abuja during the Enterprise 101 workshop organised for business managers, young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.
She said, “We have affiliations with schools in the UK but anyone participating in our school in Abuja has worked, studied and lived in the UK at a particular time because you cannot give what you do not have. So anyone who is going to teach in our class is someone who has studied, worked and lived in the UK .
“If you have a certificate from the UK, it is more appreciated because they know that we don’t just give you the teaching, we give you the real life scenario.
“Enterprise 101 has always been a vision of ours; we have actually been looking forward to bringing in people and entrepreneurs in Abuja to come around because most of them have things they will want to share with other young people just for young aspiring entrepreneurs to actually gain from.”
A civil servant and one of the participants, Chukwugozim Melekwe, said that regardless of his exposure to business from an early age and a successful job, the workshop was a platform to further learn and network to broaden his scope in business.
He said, “Even though I have some sort of safety net by working right now, it has always been a part of me to make things happen. We need knowledge to be successful. As a professional and aspiring business person, there are questions that I need answers for, there are things I need to know.”
Another participant, Yinka Lanre, said that businesses in Abuja were recording turnovers in billions.
He explained that MSBM is a UK institution that had come into Nigeria to bring cutting edge innovations to ensure strategic ideas that could be applied to businesses to attain more profit.
Source: http://punchng.com/nigerian-certificates-lose-value-uk-school/
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by ArcFresky(m): 6:35am
So everybody should leave Nigeria and go and school in UK....
No maa.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by hisgrace090: 6:38am
Nigeria and certificate!
The quest for certificate in Nigeria is going out of hand.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by 40kobo77: 7:08am
Some days ago.
One young boy put a story here which made front page praising UNILAG. Laff catch me, if only that boy know say na tissue paper be UNILAG Certificate once you cross Murtala Airport.
This is not a derailer, but has anybody seen the picture of this lady using the Moniker Adesewa4uyahoo? OHH BOY THAT GIRL FINE OHH.
Chisos. You fine. Saw your picture and i fell in love with you immediately.
Adesewa4uyahoo i know there is a reason God guided me like Joseph to Nairaland this morning.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by TINALETC3(f): 7:08am
K
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by ct2(m): 7:08am
what do u expect when the Naira as lost it value
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by talk2archy: 7:08am
come and force me out to UK schools, idiots.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by pautex: 7:08am
3rd
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by 735i(m): 7:09am
Lool...
Of all the universities in the UK...na this useless school get opinion.
Mtchew....I'm sure no reasonable Nigerian employer will take a certificate issued by this "institution" seriously..
3 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by memeguy: 7:09am
TINALETC3:
This is exactly what this post needs.
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by Deeypeey(m): 7:10am
All this story too long jae....just simply put "...because they are given by useless worthless schools"
that'd be a better explanation...
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by Debaddest(m): 7:10am
Summary : Nigerian certificate loose value cos our Presido is an Illiterate (dullardino).
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by Soreza(m): 7:10am
ANYTHING THAT is ASSOCIATED WITH THE NAME NIGERIA IS BOUND FOR FAILURE 100%,BEFORE U SUFFERING AND SMILING little thinking Nigerians quote me give me anything done in the name of Nigeria since 1960 that was and still successful till date?? ofcourse NON. My father's Nigeria was better than mine and the way things are going am scared my children may say so too, so the only option for me is to support BIA.RA
#noban#truth
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by iluvpomo: 7:10am
Don't mind them jare, even for that U.K. dem get plenty useless schools that just know how to collect money eg London Metropolitan, Cardiff Metropolitan etc
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by oluFELAxy(m): 7:10am
How can certificate have value in this country?
Plsz when student graduate let them start giving them 'connection' not certificate....that thing is Pali
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by Tokziby: 7:11am
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by 1Rebel: 7:11am
Simply put, nigerian schools are useless.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by Promismike(m): 7:11am
When are we going to start promoting our education, culture and language like China, Italy and France? When are we going to stop relegating our education, culture and language to the background? So one must study in UK now to be relevant in Nigeria? Nigeria and africa who has done this to you.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by dingbang(m): 7:11am
Coming here to advertise her business... Iffa slap her now
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by zombies: 7:12am
Lai Mohammed
Minister for Information and Culture
Phone number: 08034301111
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by ironheart(m): 7:12am
Pure lies to gain more patronage. Our schools teaches us great sense n thats why we can outsmart them, we are the best all over the world be it science, accademic even crime
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by Integrityfarms(m): 7:14am
How will our certificates not lose value when we still have profs teaching us with lecture notes of the 90's?
Expecting us to write verbatim their lecture notes in the exams?
No case studies and real life scenarios of applied knowledge.
Indeed, we are valueless
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by dermmy: 7:14am
hisgrace090:i taya o
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by wizjaybee(m): 7:15am
Oya,come and close down all the Nigerian universities,since our certificates are irrelevant
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by simplemach(m): 7:15am
I pity naija
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by Mologi(m): 7:17am
oga.... the man Okada that carried me yesterday is a Uni. of Hull graduate.... so tell me another thing...
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by KINGwax007(m): 7:18am
Yeah, and many people still got admitted to further their education in the UK.
Just tell us u're advertising your yeye school...
Waka!!!
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by seguno2: 7:18am
ArcFresky:
If our president can leave Nigeria for the UK to get treatment why should ordinary citizens not go there fro education?
Buhari banned government officials from going abroad for treatment.
He budgeted more for Aso Rock clinic than all teaching hospitals combined.
Yet he claims to be fighting corruption.
Which sensible Nigerian would believe such rubbish, hypocritical lies?
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by lollmaolol: 7:18am
Obsolete teaching techniques driving Nigeria certificate backwards.
Some graduate can not pronounce certificate. I still hear cerfiticate
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by kings09(m): 7:19am
Oya com n force me into the UK then. I may not go @first but will consider it if u insist
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by information1: 7:20am
...
|Re: Why Nigerian Certificates Lose Value — UK School by seguno2: 7:21am
Integrityfarms:
....including that yeye professor who said we should not protest with Tuface.
Useless teachers.
Women: A Chemical Analysis / Jamb Is Now Out / Novena University Is Kinda Cool
Viewing this topic: tmgtreasure(m), IMO22(m), OluwabuqqyYOLO(m), StateReportersng(m), Wised, tweetsme(m), imustsaymymindo, Adeoba10(m), hisgrace090, kinglee007(m), silkdude, ahmedisah(m), freshyoladipupo(m), Soteriahascome, BSF, cornel9297, EGCA, Vcojuro, emeraldo56(m), Xzbit91, jericco1(m), Username189, dadah04(m), Andyg(m), Lord3point5, edogu(m), TaiwoChris(m), ddone, bi0nics, worworgirl(f), benuejosh(m), vladhillz(m), Obaconcept, Guruboi(m), chizillar, IZUKWU(m), algorithmz(m), memeguy, Johnsown1(m), scoobs, ehikwe22, Oluperfect(m), imitateMe(m), ala122, Logosclose(m), jeff2010(m), Melonny(m), jerseyboy, TeejayMaya(m), hardywaltz(m), Anoymous(m), Xano(m), datola, Ego2(f), iyobs7(m), Lorax(f), AnnyEssien(m), oprime(m), umulobi, tosinjay(m), iamsparrow(m), Truthisit, oluphilip2008(f), jagabanjbl(m), seunfape(m), fairytale(f), relevanteism, Tigold01(m), Prestigious1, Avatar(m), CzarChris(m), olatunji21(m), DavidEsq(m), web4africa, Qasim6(m), Guze101, Jeel, Usernamesucks and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6