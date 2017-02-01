Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). (3607 Views)

naptu2:

Africa 2-1 Europe (January 2nd, 1997).



(Abedi Pele and Mustapha Hadji scored for Africa and Vincent Guerin scored for Europe).



The match, which was UEFA and CAF's contribution to the European Year Against Racism, was held at Benfica's Stadium of Light in honour of Eusebio, the first African to be named European player of the year (He was from Mozambique, but he played for Portugal). Eusebio was the guest of honour and he took the ceremonial kickoff.



Two African legends that I loved to hate played important roles in this game. Algerian, Rabah Madjer scored a fantastic backheel goal to win the 1987 European Champions Cup for Porto. I hated him because of what happened at the 1990 Nations Cup.



Nigeria went to the Algeria 1990 Nations Cup with a team of Africa based players. Our Europe based professionals couldn't make it because their clubs refused to release them. The first match of the tournament was between Nigeria and Algeria. Rabah Madjer scored two goals for Algeria and Emmanuel Okocha (Jay Jay's elder brother) scored for Nigeria as Algeria beat us 5-1. Algeria also beat us in the final 1-0. Rabah Madjer was the coach of this African side.



Abedi "Pele" Ayew is a Ghanaian legend. A fantastic Nigerian side played against Ghana in the semi-final of Senegal '92. Abedi Pele admitted on the BBC (years later) that they knew that Nigeria was better than them (he then went on to list all the stars in the Super Eagles at that time), so they decided to defend, frustrate the Nigerians and hit them with counter attacks. It worked. Abedi Pele and Prince Opoku Polley scored for Ghana and Mutiu Adepoju as Ghana beat Nigeria 2-1.



The shock and heartbreak from that match was unbelievable. I left home before the final whistle to take a walk and clear my head and I witnessed one of the bloodiest fights I've ever seen. A guy beat up and stabbed a much bigger guy because of an argument over the match. He almost killed him.(Abedi Pele was the player of the tournament, while Yekini was the highest goal scorer. Abedi also won the 1993 European Champions League with Olympique Marseille). Watch out for Abedi's wonder goal in the video below



German super wingback Mathias Sammer captained Europe, while Abedi Pele captained Africa.





Abedi Pele, Mawade Wade and Rabah Madjer hold the Meridian Cup trophy.



There were lots of Nigerians and South Africans in this team (Nigeria won Tunisia '94 and Atlanta '96, while South Africa won SA '96) and lots of Germans, AC Milan and Ajax players in the European team (Germany won Euro '96, Ajax won the '95 champions league and came second in '96, while AC Milan was still the biggest club in the world at that time). There were no English players due to the Premier League Christmas programme.



Africa



GK 20 Andre Arendse (South Africa)



DF 2 Frank Amankwah (Ghana)

DF 16 Taribo West (Nigeria)

DF 5 Mark Fish (South Africa)



MF 7 Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria)

MF 12 Radwan Yasser (Egypt)

MF 14 Moussa Saïb (Algeria)

MF 10 Abedi Pele (c) (Ghana)



FW 3 Tijani Babangida (Nigeria)

FW 8 Ahmed Ouattara (Ivory Coast)

FW 9 Paulão (Angola)



substitutes



GK 1 Abiodun Baruwa (Nigeria)

MF 6 Mustapha Hadji (Morocco)

FW 4 Chiquinho Conde (Mozambique)

FW 11 Quinzinho (Angola)

FW 15 Souleyman Sané (Senegal)



Coaches:

Rabah Madjer (Algeria)

Mawade Wade (Senegal)







Europe



GK 20 Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)



2 Zvonimir Boban (Croatia)

4 Frank de Boer (Netherlands)

5 Ronald de Boer (Netherlands)

7 Vincent Guérin (France)

9 João Pinto (Portugal)



10 Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany)

11 Jürgen Kohler (Germany)

14 Paulinho Santos (Portugal)



15 Rui Costa (Portugal)



16 Matthias Sammer (c) (Germany)



Substitutes



GK 1 Stanislav Cherchesov (Russia)

DF 6 Stéphane Henchoz (Switzerland)

MF 12 Andreas Möller (Germany)

MF 13 Pavel Nedvěd (Czech Republic)

FW 3 Pierluigi Casiraghi (Italy)

FW 6 Domingos Paciência (Portugal)



Coaches :

Berti Vogts (Germany)

Rinus Michels (Netherlands)





Part 1



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuyJ52OGCu8





Part 2



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1o1tbuHGdg 3 Likes

nice hope to see more on current days 1 Like

Good one, wish such can be played again in this time of ours and it was nice to know that even then the NPFL was represented in the person of "GK 1 Abiodun Baruwa (Nigeria)", who was playing that time for 3SC of Ibadan, making the Africa list, and kept the whole 2nd half with wonderful safes.



The NPFL would be great again! 3 Likes

Gotaya:

Good one, wish such can be played again in this time of ours and it was nice to know that even then the NPFL was represented in the person of "GK 1 Abiodun Baruwa (Nigeria)", who was playing that time for 3SC of Ibadan, making the Africa list, and kept the whole 2nd half with wonderful safes.

The NPFL would be great again!



The NPFL would be great again!

He kept for Shooting Stars in the 1996 African Champions Cup. They lost to Zamalek in the final. He kept for Shooting Stars in the 1996 African Champions Cup. They lost to Zamalek in the final. 3 Likes

nice game, i was there live in benfica that night.



some will quote and say its a lie

MxtaMichealz:

Lol....



k

issokay...

Nice one OP

i remember that time.... when we scored...

we celebrated thoughh out the street drumming...

not now that everyyhing is flop

Funny how time flies!





Imagine say we repeat that feature now... We go chop goals till we say we no dey do again





And Mustapha Hadji went on to be African footballer of the year in 1998 afterwards flooring Jay Jay Okocha.



I was a toddler when the '97 game took place... Just barely 5... Hmmm... Took place in 1997 and M. Hadji scored...And Mustapha Hadji went on to be African footballer of the year in 1998 afterwards flooring Jay Jay Okocha.I was a toddler when the '97 game took place... Just barely 5...

I remember this game very well. Was 14, in JSS 3

Who loves Rui Costa here? I love that dude. Him and mustapha hadji were great midfielders





Mustapha Hadji!!

I think na Moroccan him be,



That time Morocco dey play ball o, infact, anytime naija met a North Africa country in afcon, the match dey always tough,



But na Cameroon i fear pass, shooo, Cameroon was naija's kryptonite that time o.



The good old days shaa Choi,Mustapha Hadji!!I think na Moroccan him be,That time Morocco dey play ball o, infact, anytime naija met a North Africa country in afcon, the match dey always tough,But na Cameroon i fear pass, shooo, Cameroon was naija's kryptonite that time o.The good old days shaa

Vintage

naptu2:





He kept for Shooting Stars in the 1996 African Champions Cup. They lost to Zamalek in the final.

That Shooting Stars side was an awfully good side at the time. I saw the 1st leg of that final at a pub in Ota, Ogun State and the pub was filled to the brim! The atmosphere was no less than an AFCON final or UEFA champs league setting!!



Can't rem most of the lads in that side by name now but Duke Udi, Abiodun Baruwa, Gbenga Okunnowo et al shone like million stars. shame they lost the cup. That Shooting Stars side was an awfully good side at the time. I saw the 1st leg of that final at a pub in Ota, Ogun State and the pub was filled to the brim! The atmosphere was no less than an AFCON final or UEFA champs league setting!!Can't rem most of the lads in that side by name now but Duke Udi, Abiodun Baruwa, Gbenga Okunnowo et al shone like million stars. shame they lost the cup. 1 Like

naptu2:





He kept for Shooting Stars in the 1996 African Champions Cup. They lost to Zamalek in the final.

Omo' Alhaja Omo' Alhaja

Zvonimir Boban.



One of the guys I adored so much



Matthias Summer was a CentreHalf not a WingBack

Iphone5:

Which kain rubbish be this ur brain is paining u ur brain is paining u