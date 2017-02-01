₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by naptu2: 7:58am
naptu2:
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by robosky02(m): 8:14am
nice hope to see more on current days
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by Gotaya: 11:49am
Good one, wish such can be played again in this time of ours and it was nice to know that even then the NPFL was represented in the person of "GK 1 Abiodun Baruwa (Nigeria)", who was playing that time for 3SC of Ibadan, making the Africa list, and kept the whole 2nd half with wonderful safes.
The NPFL would be great again!
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by naptu2: 1:37pm
Gotaya:
He kept for Shooting Stars in the 1996 African Champions Cup. They lost to Zamalek in the final.
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by gabazin080(m): 6:15pm
nice game, i was there live in benfica that night.
some will quote and say its a lie
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by gabazin080(m): 6:15pm
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by hushshinani(m): 6:18pm
k
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by holysainbj(m): 6:18pm
issokay...
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by Validuser(m): 6:18pm
Nice one OP
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by hushshinani(m): 6:18pm
i remember that time.... when we scored...
we celebrated thoughh out the street drumming...
not now that everyyhing is flop
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by permsec: 6:19pm
Funny how time flies!
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by Ebookmathswaec: 6:20pm
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by MostHated: 6:21pm
Imagine say we repeat that feature now... We go chop goals till we say we no dey do again
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by TheSuperNerd(m): 6:22pm
Hmmm... Took place in 1997 and M. Hadji scored...
And Mustapha Hadji went on to be African footballer of the year in 1998 afterwards flooring Jay Jay Okocha.
I was a toddler when the '97 game took place... Just barely 5...
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by Jarus(m): 6:22pm
I remember this game very well. Was 14, in JSS 3
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by SWG25: 6:22pm
Who loves Rui Costa here? I love that dude. Him and mustapha hadji were great midfielders
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by AlexCk: 6:24pm
Choi,
Mustapha Hadji!!
I think na Moroccan him be,
That time Morocco dey play ball o, infact, anytime naija met a North Africa country in afcon, the match dey always tough,
But na Cameroon i fear pass, shooo, Cameroon was naija's kryptonite that time o.
The good old days shaa
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by livinus009: 6:24pm
Vintage
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by kjhova(m): 6:24pm
naptu2:
That Shooting Stars side was an awfully good side at the time. I saw the 1st leg of that final at a pub in Ota, Ogun State and the pub was filled to the brim! The atmosphere was no less than an AFCON final or UEFA champs league setting!!
Can't rem most of the lads in that side by name now but Duke Udi, Abiodun Baruwa, Gbenga Okunnowo et al shone like million stars. shame they lost the cup.
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by IVORY2009(m): 6:24pm
naptu2:
Omo' Alhaja
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by Iphone5: 6:25pm
Which kain rubbish be this
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by rawpadgin(m): 6:27pm
n
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by jnrbayano(m): 6:31pm
Zvonimir Boban.
One of the guys I adored so much
Matthias Summer was a CentreHalf not a WingBack
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by Silva79(f): 6:32pm
Iphone5:ur brain is paining u
|Re: Africa Vs Europe Football Match In 1997 (Throwback Video). by jnrbayano(m): 6:32pm
Iphone5:
Show me the rubbish and will show you an 18year old boy...
