Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract (2313 Views)

Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup / Kelechi Iheanacho In 2010 And Now. / Kanu Nwankwo Visits Kelechi Iheanacho In Manchester (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Iheanacho In Hot Water With Man City Coach After Refusing To Sign Representation Contract









Kelechi Iheanacho has fallen out of favour with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and it has been suggested by a City insider that the Nigeria international refused to sign a representation contract with one of the most

powerful agencies in the world, Pere Guardiola’s

Media Base Sports.





The Taye Academy product has been frozen out

of the Citizens squad, and has not been included on their 18-man roster for the last four matches in all competitions.





It was earlier claimed by Chidiebere Nwakali’s

camp that Pere Guardiola now looks after the

former Flying Eagles midfielder, and the Spanish agent also manages another Man City talent Brahim Díaz, who was rewarded with a new deal in September.



When asked why Iheanacho is no more getting

game time, a Manchester City staff told

allnigeriasoccer.com : “Kelechi refused to sign

a contract with Pere Guardiola, that’s why he is

out of the team. ”



Iheanacho is thought to be represented by

Gareth Bale’s agency, Stellar Group, but it is

being contested by the company that brokered

the deal that took him to Manchester City in

2014, First Eleven Management.









Cc: Dominique, Lalasticlala, Robosky02, Joseph1013, TheGoodJoe, Safarigirl...



Source: Kelechi Iheanacho has fallen out of favour with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and it has been suggested by a City insider that the Nigeria international refused to sign a representation contract with one of the mostpowerful agencies in the world, Pere Guardiola’sMedia Base Sports.The Taye Academy product has been frozen outof the Citizens squad, and has not been included on their 18-man roster for the last four matches in all competitions.It was earlier claimed by Chidiebere Nwakali’scamp that Pere Guardiola now looks after theformer Flying Eagles midfielder, and the Spanish agent also manages another Man City talent Brahim Díaz, who was rewarded with a new deal in September.When asked why Iheanacho is no more gettinggame time, a Manchester City staff toldallnigeriasoccer.com : “Kelechi refused to signa contract with Pere Guardiola, that’s why he isout of the team. ”Iheanacho is thought to be represented byGareth Bale’s agency, Stellar Group, but it isbeing contested by the company that brokeredthe deal that took him to Manchester City in2014, First Eleven Management.Cc: Dominique, Lalasticlala, Robosky02, Joseph1013, TheGoodJoe, Safarigirl...Source: http://allnigeriasoccer.com/read_news.php?nid=21983

What is important is discovering if Pere threw a chance to Iheanacho to join his agency. If he did, I think Iheanacho should have signed the deal. Guardiola is talking of staying for a long time and that would have secured Iheanacho's place in the team. However, I do not think Pere would stoop that low to sign Iheanacho who is in court because two agencies claim ownership.





cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44

village people @ work 2 Likes





iheanacho lets go there...iheanacho

This has to be investigated if it is true, you can't dim a promising young career because of his choice of management.

Boy use your brain. There's no need to be loyal to any white man. Join where you get a chance to advance your career. 1 Like

At the end of the day was is salary paid to me, fp

pep guardiola dun become freezer now

It is o. k., next?

the witches for him village go dey sing soft work

yeah, its our work o 1 Like

Pep Guardiola is a racist, we saw it coming 1 Like

Some people will call him " my brother " and if na all those kidnappers, robbers, drug biz, 419, rape.. They will deny them. NCAN pple

Hmmmm

So Guardiola don change na to "Pere Guardiola"?

Pep guardiola na wa oh,corrupting a nigerian.....case of nepotism if you ask me,this is a serious allegation

Iheanacho, raise your hand and say....



All the enemies of my progress, fall down and die.



Gbadura!!!!!

TheGoodJoe:

What is important is discovering if Pere threw a chance to Iheanacho to join his agency. If he did, I think Iheanacho should have signed the deal. Guardiola is talking of staying for a long time and that would have secured Iheanacho's place in the team. However, I do not think Pere would stoop that low to sign Iheanacho who is in court because two agencies claim ownership.





cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44 Just listen to yourself. Isn't this the same corruption that we're trying to fight in Nigeria? How can someone be told to register with a particular agency so that he will have more playing time. If it's true that Kelechi refused then i hail his bravery. I think it's high time he lokked elsewhere afterall, Man city hasn't really been good to him. Just listen to yourself. Isn't this the same corruption that we're trying to fight in Nigeria? How can someone be told to register with a particular agency so that he will have more playing time. If it's true that Kelechi refused then i hail his bravery. I think it's high time he lokked elsewhere afterall, Man city hasn't really been good to him. 1 Like

I disagree

They have started pinging his career from Benin! 1 Like

Simple case. Nacho has already made a name for himself, finding another club won't be a hard task for him.

In fact, if i were to be in his shoe, i will simply demand to leave and look for a mid table team that will guarantee me steady first team action even if it will amount to a pay cut.

If he stays focused, train hard, and play well, he will get a bumper deal with big clubs before he turns 25.





Nacho use your head, age is on your side.

who iheanacho go bench for mancity ....sane ,Jesus or aguero ?

I Dont get it. He has a free will to choose

blackaxe78:

They have started pinging his career form Benin!

don't be stupid. don't be stupid.

gurunlocker:

So Guardiola don change na to "Pere Guardiola"?

PERE IS THE ELDER BROTHER OF PEP. HE OWNS A SPORT MEDIA AGENCY PERE IS THE ELDER BROTHER OF PEP. HE OWNS A SPORT MEDIA AGENCY

Hmmm

NIGERIAN JOURNALISTS AND LIES

obembet:

Hmmm BIG FOOL BIG FOOL