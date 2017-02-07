₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by TheSuperNerd(m): 10:13am
Iheanacho In Hot Water With Man City Coach After Refusing To Sign Representation Contract
Kelechi Iheanacho has fallen out of favour with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and it has been suggested by a City insider that the Nigeria international refused to sign a representation contract with one of the most
powerful agencies in the world, Pere Guardiola’s
Media Base Sports.
The Taye Academy product has been frozen out
of the Citizens squad, and has not been included on their 18-man roster for the last four matches in all competitions.
It was earlier claimed by Chidiebere Nwakali’s
camp that Pere Guardiola now looks after the
former Flying Eagles midfielder, and the Spanish agent also manages another Man City talent Brahim Díaz, who was rewarded with a new deal in September.
When asked why Iheanacho is no more getting
game time, a Manchester City staff told
allnigeriasoccer.com : “Kelechi refused to sign
a contract with Pere Guardiola, that’s why he is
out of the team. ”
Iheanacho is thought to be represented by
Gareth Bale’s agency, Stellar Group, but it is
being contested by the company that brokered
the deal that took him to Manchester City in
2014, First Eleven Management.
Source: http://allnigeriasoccer.com/read_news.php?nid=21983
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by Erngie(f): 10:17am
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by TheGoodJoe(m): 10:18am
What is important is discovering if Pere threw a chance to Iheanacho to join his agency. If he did, I think Iheanacho should have signed the deal. Guardiola is talking of staying for a long time and that would have secured Iheanacho's place in the team. However, I do not think Pere would stoop that low to sign Iheanacho who is in court because two agencies claim ownership.
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:29am
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by robosky02(m): 10:36am
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by dominique(f): 2:30pm
This has to be investigated if it is true, you can't dim a promising young career because of his choice of management.
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by seXytOhbAd(m): 3:10pm
Boy use your brain. There's no need to be loyal to any white man. Join where you get a chance to advance your career.
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by Hidhupz: 3:10pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by teemanbastos(m): 3:10pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by foody(f): 3:10pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by dessz(m): 3:11pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by mary001: 3:11pm
Pep Guardiola is a racist, we saw it coming
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by obembet(m): 3:11pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by dogstyle007(m): 3:11pm
So Guardiola don change na to "Pere Guardiola"?
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by nedu2000(m): 3:12pm
Pep guardiola na wa oh,corrupting a nigerian.....case of nepotism if you ask me,this is a serious allegation
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by olaolulazio(m): 3:12pm
Iheanacho, raise your hand and say....
All the enemies of my progress, fall down and die.
Gbadura!!!!!
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by Afam4eva(m): 3:12pm
TheGoodJoe:Just listen to yourself. Isn't this the same corruption that we're trying to fight in Nigeria? How can someone be told to register with a particular agency so that he will have more playing time. If it's true that Kelechi refused then i hail his bravery. I think it's high time he lokked elsewhere afterall, Man city hasn't really been good to him.
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by akraym(m): 3:13pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by blackaxe78: 3:14pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by BabaCommander: 3:14pm
Simple case. Nacho has already made a name for himself, finding another club won't be a hard task for him.
In fact, if i were to be in his shoe, i will simply demand to leave and look for a mid table team that will guarantee me steady first team action even if it will amount to a pay cut.
If he stays focused, train hard, and play well, he will get a bumper deal with big clubs before he turns 25.
Nacho use your head, age is on your side.
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by Kingsley1000(m): 3:15pm
who iheanacho go bench for mancity ....sane ,Jesus or aguero ?
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by Desdola(m): 3:16pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by ritababe(f): 3:17pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by originally(m): 3:17pm
PERE IS THE ELDER BROTHER OF PEP. HE OWNS A SPORT MEDIA AGENCY
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by obembet(m): 3:17pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by mayoor15(m): 3:19pm
Re: Fact Or Fallacy: Iheanacho In Hot Water For Refusal To Sign Reps. Contract by airmark(m): 3:20pm
He is pep's brother and he is luis suarez agent.
