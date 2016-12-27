₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,110 members, 3,276,454 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 10:09 AM

Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup (7964 Views)

Man City Replies A Fan Over His Comment On Kelechi Iheanacho / Kelechi Iheanacho To Buy A House For Ogbodo, His Best Friend [PICS] / Kanu Nwankwo Visits Kelechi Iheanacho In Manchester (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KingEbukasBlog(m): 10:15pm On Dec 26
Whether it's Alex Song thinking he was being asked to lift a trophy, or Mathieu Flamini shocked that he wasn't man of the match, we've all seen our fair share of awkward moments in post-match presentations.

But Yaya Toure and Kelechi Iheanacho topped that with their mix-up at the end of Manchester City's win over Hull.

Toure was named man of the match, after an all-action display which culminated in him scoring the first, and decisive, goal from the penalty spot.

Iheanacho, who had added the second of City's three was also invited to give his post-match thoughts, and both men seemed to be giving the TV cameras the sort of platitudes expected after a hard-fought, but expected, Premier League win.

But then came the awkward moment as Toure, who had earlier in the interview mentioned that it was his son's birthday on Christmas Day, was handed the award.

'Oh nice, thank you very much, I will give it to my boy then,' said the Ivorian midfielder.

Iheanacho, however, had presumably not been listening to the heart-warming tale of Toure Jnr telling his father he was destined to score a Boxing Day goal, and assumed that 'my boy' was simply a term of endearment for Toure Snr's Nigerian team-mate.

The striker reached out to take the award he thought he was being given, only for Yaya to start laughing, slap his hand away and say 'No, it's not you, my boy!'

Toure than wandered off, laughing along with the interviewer, as Iheanacho looked confused and, let's face it, a little hurt.

Still, as the young forward had told us three times in his interview beforehand, the most important gift for City was the three points, so maybe he won't be too disappointed to have missed out on the personal award.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4066912/Yaya-Toure-embarrasses-Kelechi-Iheanacho-man-match-mix-up.html

Watch video here :https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/813470752934543360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

cc : lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by ayoolar011(m): 10:21pm On Dec 26
grin my boy
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by kamatofeelz(m): 11:15pm On Dec 26
iheanacho fit senior u sef. lol my Boy!

3 Likes

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by EVILFOREST: 12:01am
I was so happy when I watched that scene....

AFRICA has hope, if we can prevent eediots from leading the reasonable people.
LEADERSHIP is never meant for DULL PEOPLE.

REASONABLE PEOPLE should start vying for political seats....
GHANA and TANZANIA should be examples for other Black Nations to follow.
Most GHANAIAN presidents are sound upstairs.
Highly cerebral people.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by ikp120(m): 12:28am
EVILFOREST:
I was so happy when I watched that scene....

AFRICA has hope, if we can prevent eediots from leading the reasonable people.
LEADERSHIP is never meant for DULL PEOPLE.

REASONABLE PEOPLE should start vying for political seats....
GHANA and TANZANIA should be examples for other Black Nations to follow.
Most GHANAIAN presidents are sound upstairs.
Highly cerebral people.

Take this from me as a Christmas gift:
"No human being on this earth is dull. The people we call dull, most of the time, are simply very brilliant and gifted fellows whose brilliance and gifting have left confused. But given the right atmosphere, mentorship and coaching, they will prove their critics wrong" --- Ikp120

15 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by truthspeaks: 9:35am
Ok
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KissChrix: 9:36am
Something like Wizkid's snub at the headies embarassed
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by falcon01: 9:37am
angry
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Chikelue2000(m): 9:37am
Kelechi should scoop dis award pls
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KellyKertz: 9:37am
grin grin

At least He is better than RASHFORD!!

1 Like

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by dukeolumde(m): 9:37am
tongue
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by emeijeh(m): 9:38am
G
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by osaslord500(m): 9:38am
cheesy
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by falcon01: 9:38am
ikp120:


Take this from me as a Christmas gift:
"No human being on this earth is dull. The people we call dull, most of the time, are simply very brilliant and gifted fellows whose brilliance and gifting have left confused. But given the right atmosphere, mentorship and coaching, they will prove their critics wrong" --- Ikp120
walai. Some dull can never learn anything the brain is already locked
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by teaseryoh: 9:39am
Lol awkward indeed
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by eurekacan: 9:40am
cheesy

1 Like

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by joshlegend02(m): 9:40am
.
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:41am
The earlier Toure realizes that Iheanacho is the star manning city...the better
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Freedom2016: 9:41am
Afonja abiakwa ozo..to spoil the name of our only Ihenacho. Of all the embarrassment by Buhari in Germany, this made front page?
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by 0b10010011: 9:42am
If Kelechi Iheanacho had graced the Headies award, he definitely would have the "Best upcoming act"
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by daddyyo(m): 9:42am
For Ihenancho mind now

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by LastMumu: 9:43am
Probably one of the biggest ela of thr season. grin
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:43am
grin grin grin
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by iammdshola: 9:43am
OK
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by fortunechy(m): 9:43am
Thank God MMM is finally back.. He is my uncle Mazi Mathias Mmaduabuchi , so we call him MMM. He has been abroad for like 10 years without providing help or gotten help, anyway he came back last night.

6 Likes

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by paschal47(m): 9:44am
.
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Cubeet: 9:45am
Both laughed over it.
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by chimah3(m): 9:46am
Yaya 2 Ray


If they were women now... lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:46am
Cubeet:
Both laughed over it.

Not really
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Janitoh2: 9:47am
Too funny grin
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Nedu1982(f): 9:48am
See twins grin my darling nacho
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Montaque(m): 9:48am
Nacho. You have been in contest with the best in a tough turf like the etihad. Our chi is with you, and like all true obi around the world, you will trounce ur equals and come out the best.
They will soon beg u to take better awards. Just keep on keeping on. We love ur efforts yesterday, I felt proud of a brother like u

(0) (1) (Reply)

England Crowned In South Africa. / Rio De Jenerio Won 2016 Olympic Right. / Nigerians, Koreans Join The Party

Viewing this topic: Wadosky(m), hisroyalrealnes, mzteemarh(f), ushera, Chidoskey59(m), CuteMorriz, Peroti, Lagishan, slenderdude, leeshog, lebrotin, HopeAtHand, gibson81(m), oyewale15, salveoP(m), limelighttee(m), Patented, MadJay, batim234(f), Molake94(m), Raymonbell(m), intelligentvolt, farihafaheemah(m), mbjsuki(m), aigjoe(m), kizolo(m), papazizii(m), ehis010(m), beejayio(m), F22RAPTOR(m), Benqozenero(m), THEREALLIFE, Capableben(m), peeparty(m), KingRex1, omenpetrol, vvvbobby205(m), oyenco(m), ElNur1, AdetayoS(m), BolaAdeyemo, luvola(m), tenry(m), SUMIC247(m), Capnd143(m), LessFlawz(f), oluezekiel(m), 3rdlegxxx(m), JerryOJerry, Caleycash(m), herolamy1, deathmen12, debque(m), rowlex7(m), Afribell(m), Freiden(m), dboy07, TeleboiZ005(m), adexin, ochukwuma15(m), makhu007, soaksman, Acjohn, momodub, KingEbukasBlog(m), cowardSeun, princedmiayer(m), ernie4life(m), ifevictor, Greenlandncom(m), Ceefexy(m), kinkells(m), nature2abdul, codemarshal08(m), Stdaviding(m), emma4eva(m), pallybrown(m), taurus21, arcnomec(m), felix281(m), smalls001, omaolowo(m), fmlala, KillerFrost, badman007, akinsdeji, Elder4sure(m), emmanuel2015, zeekeyboy, mcocolok(m), engrfemi(m), kayfrenzy, afolayanto(m), HOTsnow(m), Afolayan337(m), obimyman(m), rudyislife, JFT24(m), ndcide(m), sapientia1(m), kingsleyjando(m), Victortee1, colossus91(m), Money4passion, ELIJAHARMONICA(m), chinwezdasilva, oprime(m), 9free(m), ayindejimmy(m), 2muchopoTBdope(m), royaldok, abbeyty(m), kellartemmy, Zaha(m), ASBEE(m), Desyree, iamanswer(m), johnugwu, brightballer(m), kessydaddy(m), Lionhearted, Sezua(m), ozoneboy, annexworld(m), Vicyace, sheunsheun(m), PrincessBilly, tspunk(m), babz007(m), blinkmoneyo(m), papiwater, NnamdiN(m), abes(m), ojemglo(m), DeBigFab, vanunu, uhalauju(f), flames007(m), 9ousky, Chinatownm(m), tete7000(m), flexindon(m), rummmy(m), Vello(m), asodane, gleaf, bankable, Lifestone(m), fasterwell, Jayuba(m), edochie(m), rocoh(m), gensteejay(m), Ryan99, louisoneh19(m), tnerro, condralbede(m), gboyetade, Jokerman(m), Laaj123, Gido, ideynl1, shegz1, id2010(m), androsurf, GoggleB(m), enm(m), ayedunbunmi(m), rallymento(m), Dayoade92(m), Saturdency(m), Wasila85, Nonsiho(m), Vikkie14, fados4sure(m), myrrtle(m), Uchentaorton, kaka22(m), Jaymaestro, jospepper(m), Horbar, BOYILO, femojie(m), Gods300men, Endybest2424(m), dojumav, princebabados, Airee, blackedwin, Austeeenxx, aygafsam11(m), Lokooneone(m), mrcrabs(m), Daveed4Jesus(m), tonero263(m), Asaye77, nairalandfreak, Donelli, emeviks(m), babyvoice1990(m), Asagna1(m), oputaemma, Joeld1, 7agaza(m), RaggedyAnn(f), westbee, fabrista(m), dedoz, najoke, LeslieChow(m), slimpoet11, dalaman, ShakurM(m), TizaBaibe(m), tinashi, rinze, Crownofwealth(m), bagger293, yotomitayo, segedoo(m), emmanuel596(m), Luper123 and 295 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.