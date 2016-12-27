₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KingEbukasBlog(m): 10:15pm On Dec 26
Whether it's Alex Song thinking he was being asked to lift a trophy, or Mathieu Flamini shocked that he wasn't man of the match, we've all seen our fair share of awkward moments in post-match presentations.
But Yaya Toure and Kelechi Iheanacho topped that with their mix-up at the end of Manchester City's win over Hull.
Toure was named man of the match, after an all-action display which culminated in him scoring the first, and decisive, goal from the penalty spot.
Iheanacho, who had added the second of City's three was also invited to give his post-match thoughts, and both men seemed to be giving the TV cameras the sort of platitudes expected after a hard-fought, but expected, Premier League win.
But then came the awkward moment as Toure, who had earlier in the interview mentioned that it was his son's birthday on Christmas Day, was handed the award.
'Oh nice, thank you very much, I will give it to my boy then,' said the Ivorian midfielder.
Iheanacho, however, had presumably not been listening to the heart-warming tale of Toure Jnr telling his father he was destined to score a Boxing Day goal, and assumed that 'my boy' was simply a term of endearment for Toure Snr's Nigerian team-mate.
The striker reached out to take the award he thought he was being given, only for Yaya to start laughing, slap his hand away and say 'No, it's not you, my boy!'
Toure than wandered off, laughing along with the interviewer, as Iheanacho looked confused and, let's face it, a little hurt.
Still, as the young forward had told us three times in his interview beforehand, the most important gift for City was the three points, so maybe he won't be too disappointed to have missed out on the personal award.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4066912/Yaya-Toure-embarrasses-Kelechi-Iheanacho-man-match-mix-up.html
Watch video here :https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/813470752934543360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by ayoolar011(m): 10:21pm On Dec 26
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by kamatofeelz(m): 11:15pm On Dec 26
iheanacho fit senior u sef. lol my Boy!
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by EVILFOREST: 12:01am
I was so happy when I watched that scene....
AFRICA has hope, if we can prevent eediots from leading the reasonable people.
LEADERSHIP is never meant for DULL PEOPLE.
REASONABLE PEOPLE should start vying for political seats....
GHANA and TANZANIA should be examples for other Black Nations to follow.
Most GHANAIAN presidents are sound upstairs.
Highly cerebral people.
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by ikp120(m): 12:28am
EVILFOREST:
Take this from me as a Christmas gift:
"No human being on this earth is dull. The people we call dull, most of the time, are simply very brilliant and gifted fellows whose brilliance and gifting have left confused. But given the right atmosphere, mentorship and coaching, they will prove their critics wrong" --- Ikp120
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by truthspeaks: 9:35am
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KissChrix: 9:36am
Something like Wizkid's snub at the headies
Kelechi should scoop dis award pls
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KellyKertz: 9:37am
At least He is better than RASHFORD!!
ikp120:walai. Some dull can never learn anything the brain is already locked
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by teaseryoh: 9:39am
Lol awkward indeed
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by eurekacan: 9:40am
The earlier Toure realizes that Iheanacho is the star manning city...the better
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Freedom2016: 9:41am
Afonja abiakwa ozo..to spoil the name of our only Ihenacho. Of all the embarrassment by Buhari in Germany, this made front page?
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by 0b10010011: 9:42am
If Kelechi Iheanacho had graced the Headies award, he definitely would have the "Best upcoming act"
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by daddyyo(m): 9:42am
For Ihenancho mind now
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by LastMumu: 9:43am
Probably one of the biggest ela of thr season.
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:43am
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by iammdshola: 9:43am
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by fortunechy(m): 9:43am
Thank God MMM is finally back.. He is my uncle Mazi Mathias Mmaduabuchi , so we call him MMM. He has been abroad for like 10 years without providing help or gotten help, anyway he came back last night.
Both laughed over it.
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by chimah3(m): 9:46am
Yaya 2 Ray
If they were women now...
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by KingEbukasBlog(m): 9:46am
Cubeet:
Not really
See twins my darling nacho
Re: Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup by Montaque(m): 9:48am
Nacho. You have been in contest with the best in a tough turf like the etihad. Our chi is with you, and like all true obi around the world, you will trounce ur equals and come out the best.
They will soon beg u to take better awards. Just keep on keeping on. We love ur efforts yesterday, I felt proud of a brother like u
