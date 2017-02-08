₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by autojosh: 12:30pm On Feb 07
Pretty easy I guess!
https://autojosh.com/car-names/
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by hushshinani(m): 12:31pm On Feb 07
1. Audi
2.
3.
4. Mercedes Benz
5.
6. Toyota
7. Porsche
8. Honda
At least i try small...
FTC thoh!!!!
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by autojosh: 12:31pm On Feb 07
.
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by xstry: 12:36pm On Feb 07
3.Audi
4.Benz
6.Toyota
8.Honda
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by amSTARboy: 12:50pm On Feb 07
1 Audi A8
2 Toyota Yaris
3 Range rover Vogue
4 Mercedes Benz E Class
5 Rolls Royce Phantom
6 Toyota Avalon
7 Porshe Panamera
8 Honda Accord
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by mammanbawa: 6:00pm On Feb 07
Audi A8
Toyota Yaris
Range rover vogue
Mercedes Benz e class
Rolls Royce Phantom
Toyota Avalon
Porsche cayenne
Honda Accord
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by oluwanoni: 7:06pm On Feb 07
Is it me or the answer are on the steering wheel, how is it a quiz.. . Lol
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by GreenMavro: 2:25pm
1 KEKE NAPEP
2 OKADA
3 DANFO
4 MOLUE
5 PICK UP
6 J5
7 TIPPER
8 911
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by SIRKAY98(m): 2:26pm
No
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by Ontarget: 2:27pm
OP you should have covered the logos on the steering. If you had done that we would have separated boys from men.
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by mmb: 2:27pm
We pray to God to give good health to our president and long life. Ameen
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by dayleke(m): 2:28pm
Lol
The answers dey the steering wheels na..
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by Lighthammer: 2:28pm
?
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by 9jakohai(m): 2:28pm
amSTARboy:
mammanbawa:
Let me sit down and learn from thee....Sensei!
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by smartmey61(m): 2:28pm
GreenMavro:JESU
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by Kizyte(m): 2:28pm
She said I ain't going nowhere...
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by Lorechino(m): 2:29pm
Yes I Can ... All na car
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:29pm
Picanto
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by czaratwork: 2:29pm
so you just go window shopping for berger.na wa you.
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by 9jakohai(m): 2:30pm
GreenMavro:
Grade : G10 (this one don pass F9...na special category of grade)
Go and read hard!
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by cr7lomo: 2:30pm
1 Audi
2toyota yaris 2008
3 range e vouge
4 Benz e 350 2012 model
5 Rolls Royce
6 Toyota Avalon 2005
7 Porsche panamera
8 Honda accord 2008
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by sunshyne20(m): 2:31pm
8- Honda evil spirit
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by chasteman(m): 2:34pm
Go ask dangote son if e go know am. Talkless of me wey i never get bicycle u con dey ask me car name..
Abegii
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by flyca: 2:34pm
You should have covered the logos on the steerings.
Even me, I don't know much about cars but I can identify the logos.
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by kentoplash(m): 2:34pm
1) Audi
2) Toyota Yaris
3)
4) Mercedes Benz
5) Rolce Royce
6) Toyota Avalon
7) Porsche
Honda Accord (evil spirit)
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by bettercreature(m): 2:34pm
You shouldnt have snapped the stearing
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by itsik(m): 2:35pm
Audi A8
Toyota Yaris
Range rover vogue
Mercedes Benz e class
Rolls Royce Phantom
Toyota Avalon
Porsche cayenne
Honda crosstour
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by Yinkatolu: 2:36pm
.
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by dust144(m): 2:37pm
I don't know
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by naptu2: 2:37pm
1) Audi
2) Toyota
3) Range Rover
4) Mercedes-Benz
5) Rolls Royce
6) Toyota
7) Porsche
8 ) Honda
|Re: Car Quiz: Tell Us The Names Of These 8 Cars By Their Interior by princeonx: 2:41pm
mmb:Take that to religion or Obituary section abeg!
