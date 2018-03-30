₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by AutoJoshNG: 8:31pm
Let’s see how well you know the logos of car brands. Tell us the names of these cars brands using their logos only and let's see who will have the highest score.
List the names of the cars according to their respective numbers..
Let’s see if there is any Automotive Grandmaster in the house who can solve this car puzzle..
https://autojosh.com/car-logo-game/
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Sunymoore(m): 8:46pm
2. BENZ
5. Toyota
7. Jaguar
9. Chevrolet
11. Audi
13. Mazda
14. Honda
16. Volkswagen.
19. Pontiac
20. Hyundai
21. Lamborghini
22. Accura
23. Peugeot
24 Lexus
27. BMW
34. Ferrari
37. Bentley
I try..
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Donald3d(m): 8:50pm
Where is Innoson
I dey come , I dey type my answer
1.Infinity
2.Mercedes
3.Mitsubishi
4.Buick
5.Toyota
6.Mazda
7.Jaguar
8.RAM
9.Chevrolet
10.Escalade/Cadillac
11.Audi
12.Volvo
13.Opel
14.Honda
15.Porsche
16.VolksWagen
17. Its very popular I dont know why my mind is skipping it(Hunger is a bad thing )
18.Subaru
19.
20.Hyundai
21.Lambo
22.Acura
23.Peugeot
24.Lexus
25.Maseratti
26.
27.BMW
28.SAAB
29.Suzuki
30.
31.
32.
33.Chrysler
34.Ferrari
35. Nissan
36.
37.Bentley
38.Daewoo
39.Alfa Romeo
40.
41.Aston Martin
42.
43. My Legedis benz . Na wetin we dey cruise for now, Oya just take style look my signature
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by iHart(m): 9:00pm
I couldn't find IVM, isn't that a car logo too?
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by SmartToyota(m): 9:08pm
1 infiniti
4 buick
6 TOYOTA
10 Cadillac
12 volvo
15 porsche
17 renault
18 subaru
21 Lamborghini
24 LEXUS
25 maserati
28 saab
35 nissan
39 alfa romeo
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by valarinz: 9:14pm
1. Infiniti
2. Mercedes-Benz
3. Mitsubishi
4. Buick
5. Toyota
6. Mazda
7. Jaguar
8. Ram
9. Chevrolet
10.
11. Audi
12 . Volvo
13. Opel
14. Honda
15. Porsche
16. Volkswagen
17. Renault
18. Subaru
19.
20. Hyundai
21.
22. Acura
23. Peugeot
24. Lexus
25.
26.
27. BMW
28. Saab
29. Suzuki
I don tire Abeg
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by MrImole(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Crieff(m): 9:24pm
17 Renault
32 Citroen
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Amirullaha(m): 9:24pm
Me that I did not know a real car name, na logo I go con know abi...
Na only popular brands I know and na the real car not logo...
Anyway I no see KIA and INNOSON there op wetin happen
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by pweshboi(m): 9:24pm
Wey innosson logo?
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by id4sho(m): 9:24pm
What I know
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by paschal47(m): 9:24pm
Donald3d:
17 Renault
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by pawesome(m): 9:24pm
Una weldone
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by psalmson001: 9:24pm
Donald3d:
17 Renault
19 Pontiac
26 Mercury
30 Fiat
31 Vauxhall
32 Citroen
36 Saturn
40 Holden (after consulting ifa )
42 Seat
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by matgold(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by pawesome(m): 9:25pm
Donald3d:19. Pontiac
42. Seat
31.Vauxhal
32.Citroen
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 9:25pm
Where is @expressbooking? Come n help me!!
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by emperor94(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Coldfeets: 9:26pm
Just look at how ILLUMINATI and Masonic symbols are littered everywhere all in the name of car logos!
Truly, these people really really own this world!
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by somadinho10: 9:27pm
Innoson nko
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Memories12411: 9:27pm
I didn't see Keke Leggedes.
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Lexxyyla(m): 9:27pm
32 Dodge
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by edward1984(m): 9:27pm
[quote author=Donald3d post=66297012]Where is Innoson
I dey come , I dey type my answer
1.Infinity
2.Mercedes
3.Mitsubishi
4.Buick
5.Toyota
6.Mazda
7.Jaguar
8.RAM
9.Chevrolet
10.Escalade/Cadillac
11.Audi
12.Volvo
13.Opel
14.Honda
15.Porsche
16.VolksWagen
17. Its very popular I dont know why my mind is skipping it(Hunger is a bad thing )
18.Subaru
19.
20.Hyundai
21.Lambo
22.Acura
23.Peugeot
24.Lexus
25.Maseratti
26.
27.BMW
28.SAAB
29.Suzuki
30.
31.
32.
33.Chrysler
34.Ferrari
35. Nissan
36.
37.Bentley
38.Daewoo
39.Alfa Romeo
40.
41.Aston Martin
42. SEAT
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by PigMeat: 9:27pm
This land us reserved for nwamaikpe to post his rubbish. it not for sell.
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by ZombieTAMER: 9:28pm
It's easy
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by paschal47(m): 9:28pm
43 Innoson
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 9:29pm
So they have 40 different types of branded vehicles in d whole world? OK ooo
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by Draymo1: 9:29pm
UNN Aspirates this is for you all.
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by bokunrawo(m): 9:29pm
|Re: Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only by omoobaswagga(m): 9:32pm
Donald3d:
