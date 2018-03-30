Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Car Logo Game: Tell Us The Names Of These Car Brands Using Their Logos Only (9904 Views)

List the names of the cars according to their respective numbers..



Let’s see if there is any Automotive Grandmaster in the house who can solve this car puzzle..



Let's see how well you know the logos of car brands. Tell us the names of these cars brands using their logos only and let's see who will have the highest score.List the names of the cars according to their respective numbers..Let's see if there is any Automotive Grandmaster in the house who can solve this car puzzle..

2. BENZ

5. Toyota

7. Jaguar

9. Chevrolet

11. Audi

13. Mazda

14. Honda

16. Volkswagen.

19. Pontiac

20. Hyundai

21. Lamborghini

22. Accura

23. Peugeot

24 Lexus

27. BMW

34. Ferrari

37. Bentley





I try.. 15 Likes



I dey come , I dey type my answer

1.Infinity

2.Mercedes

3.Mitsubishi

4.Buick

5.Toyota

6.Mazda

7.Jaguar

8.RAM

9.Chevrolet

10.Escalade/Cadillac

11.Audi

12.Volvo

13.Opel

14.Honda

15.Porsche

16.VolksWagen

17. Its very popular I dont know why my mind is skipping it(Hunger is a bad thing )

18.Subaru

19.

20.Hyundai

21.Lambo

22.Acura

23.Peugeot

24.Lexus

25.Maseratti

26.

27.BMW

28.SAAB

29.Suzuki

30.

31.

32.

33.Chrysler

34.Ferrari

35. Nissan

36.

37.Bentley

38.Daewoo

39.Alfa Romeo

40.

41.Aston Martin

42.

I couldn't find IVM, isn't that a car logo too? 1 Like

1 infiniti

4 buick

6 TOYOTA

10 Cadillac

12 volvo

15 porsche

17 renault

18 subaru

21 Lamborghini

24 LEXUS

25 maserati

28 saab

35 nissan

39 alfa romeo 2 Likes

1. Infiniti

2. Mercedes-Benz

3. Mitsubishi

4. Buick

5. Toyota

6. Mazda

7. Jaguar

8. Ram

9. Chevrolet

10.

11. Audi

12 . Volvo

13. Opel

14. Honda

15. Porsche

16. Volkswagen

17. Renault

18. Subaru

19.

20. Hyundai

21.

22. Acura

23. Peugeot

24. Lexus

25.

26.

27. BMW

28. Saab

29. Suzuki



I don tire Abeg 2 Likes

Nonsense!

17 Renault

32 Citroen 1 Like



Na only popular brands I know and na the real car not logo...

Wey innosson logo?

What I know

Donald3d:

Where is Innoson

17 Renault 17 Renault 5 Likes

Una weldone

17 Renault

19 Pontiac

26 Mercury

30 Fiat

31 Vauxhall

32 Citroen

36 Saturn

40 Holden (after consulting ifa )

42 Seat 17 Renault19 Pontiac26 Mercury30 Fiat31 Vauxhall32 Citroen36 Saturn40 Holden (after consulting ifa42 Seat 10 Likes 1 Share

Ok

42. Seat

31.Vauxhal

32.Citroen 19. Pontiac42. Seat31.Vauxhal32.Citroen 1 Like

Where is @expressbooking? Come n help me!!

1

Just look at how ILLUMINATI and Masonic symbols are littered everywhere all in the name of car logos!



Truly, these people really really own this world!

Innoson nko

I didn't see Keke Leggedes.

32 Dodge

It's easy

43 Innoson 3 Likes

So they have 40 different types of branded vehicles in d whole world? OK ooo

UNN Aspirates this is for you all.

G