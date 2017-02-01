₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,773 members, 3,352,016 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 06:33 PM

Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) (14499 Views)

Davido Dances With Segun Wire, Who Wanted To Be A Yahoo Boy (Photos, Video) / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dances With Students Of Mary Gold College (Photos) / Seyi Law Dances With Club Girls, Bathed Them With Dollars (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Ebal: 1:34pm
VIDEO:Emmanuel Adebayor Brought Club To His House, Invites Davido To Sing For Him

Togolese professional footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor and popular
Nigeria singer Davido shows off their dancing skills in his luxurious Mansion.

http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/02/videoemmanuel-adebayor-brought-club-to_7.html

[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R40d0TR_2ms&feature=youtu.be[/url]

2 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by modelsms2: 1:39pm
big boy
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Jaycool18(m): 2:08pm
him Don finally get club? undecided

3 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by OOOS(m): 3:26pm
How won't he do such nonsense when he's collecting free money from at least three clubs without sweating?
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Christane(m): 5:11pm
congratulation to adebayor ...dat al av got to say
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by czaratwork: 5:11pm
so we should fry beans?
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by blackaxe78: 5:11pm
Poverty na Bastard!

And some UberGold Uber driver re busy doing free auto-correct on Nairaland! grin

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by rawpadgin(m): 5:11pm
u were deemed surplus to requirement yet u ain't bothered about it right
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Desdola(m): 5:12pm
Na so. When recession hold people here

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Nellybank(m): 5:12pm
No joy. Lolz
Jaycool18:
him Don finally get club? undecided
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by chimdi101: 5:12pm

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by lobinche101(m): 5:12pm
Make I buy land here first.
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by solid3(m): 5:12pm
I will not give a f'ck.
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Francis95(m): 5:13pm
Lazy player
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by nabegibeg: 5:13pm
and so grin


very lazy player with a talentless dude
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Vizzim(m): 5:13pm
Him Don dey collect salary again
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by owie05(m): 5:14pm
HOW DAT ONE TAKE EPP US...

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by obembet(m): 5:14pm
Power of money
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by cutelover19(m): 5:14pm
Festus de commentus grin
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by ikp120(m): 5:14pm
Chai. I wan watch that video o. cry
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by noadvertjobs: 5:14pm
secure your dream job today with us, check our signature for details wink
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Sammypope4all(m): 5:14pm
Na wao. This na old scene/video na.

Who carry this thing enter fb? No gist again??

........am out looking for a snake to kill: maybe Lala go get news then

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by ionsman: 5:14pm
Adebayor can pay Davido to be singing for him everyday for 1 whole year... grin

2 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by signature2012(m): 5:15pm
Jaycool18:
him Don finally get club? undecided

He has a club in his house. cheesy cheesy
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by TeamSimple(m): 5:15pm
Jaycool18:
him Don finally get club? undecided
Yes. Istanbul baserkirspor in Turkey first division..Expect him in the champions league next season.
I like the Dance steps also.
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by princeemmma(m): 5:16pm
the ones that work very well should create time for fun, enjoy emma
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Beckham14: 5:16pm
Another way to prove that footballers are richer than musicians.



He can decide to employ davido as his Gardner. grin

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by first001: 5:17pm
Instead of you going to shows to watch them, you invite them to your place. money is the root of all good
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by passyhansome(m): 5:17pm
..

Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by onyeezeigbo: 5:17pm
this could be old video
that wasn't adebayors recent hairstyle
I just left his place few minutes ago
Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:18pm
Nigerians are great! Good to hang out as all work and no play...
But sey sagging still dey reign The way they were sagging made them look filthy.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Actor, Yul Edochie, Flaunts His Wife, Kids, Expensive Cars And Mansion In New Ph / Lady With The Biggest B0*0bs In Nigeria Releases New Photos / Pastor David Ogbueli Warns J. Martins Of Hell

Viewing this topic: bamzyboa, lrdval, collinsJn(m), Jayfree, adecharly(m), scully95, Yemluvkid(m), tolumyti, Playa0ne, ebuclassic18(m), pucci, everG, Mrbllymer, doctorbabs(m), joyfit, fiftynaira(m), skyp(m), bibelo, fasmukol, naphunlimited(m), CHARLOE(m), illuminaty(m), PatriotTemidayo, atmy1, Abdulpro1(m), Kelluckom, Godian45(m), abmendozer(m), EngrBouss(m), mayweather145, Remyboyhefty(m), ajademola2000(m), ihejimagha(f), Abbexy(m), 3moses, wayaa007(m), sestar, anike96(f), rimijoshua(m), Sierusvirus(m), Abolaji84(m), GP15, ct2(m), Iphone5, adesal120(m) and 141 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.