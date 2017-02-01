₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,773 members, 3,352,016 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 06:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) (14499 Views)
Davido Dances With Segun Wire, Who Wanted To Be A Yahoo Boy (Photos, Video) / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dances With Students Of Mary Gold College (Photos) / Seyi Law Dances With Club Girls, Bathed Them With Dollars (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Ebal: 1:34pm
VIDEO:Emmanuel Adebayor Brought Club To His House, Invites Davido To Sing For Him
Togolese professional footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor and popular
Nigeria singer Davido shows off their dancing skills in his luxurious Mansion.
http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/02/videoemmanuel-adebayor-brought-club-to_7.html
[ url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R40d0TR_2ms&feature=youtu.be[/url]
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by modelsms2: 1:39pm
big boy
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Jaycool18(m): 2:08pm
him Don finally get club?
3 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by OOOS(m): 3:26pm
How won't he do such nonsense when he's collecting free money from at least three clubs without sweating?
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Christane(m): 5:11pm
congratulation to adebayor ...dat al av got to say
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by czaratwork: 5:11pm
so we should fry beans?
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by blackaxe78: 5:11pm
Poverty na Bastard!
And some
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by rawpadgin(m): 5:11pm
u were deemed surplus to requirement yet u ain't bothered about it right
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Desdola(m): 5:12pm
Na so. When recession hold people here
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Nellybank(m): 5:12pm
No joy. Lolz
Jaycool18:
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by chimdi101: 5:12pm
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by lobinche101(m): 5:12pm
Make I buy land here first.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by solid3(m): 5:12pm
I will not give a f'ck.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Francis95(m): 5:13pm
Lazy player
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by nabegibeg: 5:13pm
and so
very lazy player with a talentless dude
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Vizzim(m): 5:13pm
Him Don dey collect salary again
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by owie05(m): 5:14pm
HOW DAT ONE TAKE EPP US...
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by obembet(m): 5:14pm
Power of money
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by cutelover19(m): 5:14pm
Festus de commentus
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by ikp120(m): 5:14pm
Chai. I wan watch that video o.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by noadvertjobs: 5:14pm
secure your dream job today with us, check our signature for details
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Sammypope4all(m): 5:14pm
Na wao. This na old scene/video na.
Who carry this thing enter fb? No gist again??
........am out looking for a snake to kill: maybe Lala go get news then
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by ionsman: 5:14pm
Adebayor can pay Davido to be singing for him everyday for 1 whole year...
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by signature2012(m): 5:15pm
Jaycool18:
He has a club in his house.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by TeamSimple(m): 5:15pm
Jaycool18:Yes. Istanbul baserkirspor in Turkey first division..Expect him in the champions league next season.
I like the Dance steps also.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by princeemmma(m): 5:16pm
the ones that work very well should create time for fun, enjoy emma
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Beckham14: 5:16pm
Another way to prove that footballers are richer than musicians.
He can decide to employ davido as his Gardner.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by first001: 5:17pm
Instead of you going to shows to watch them, you invite them to your place. money is the root of all good
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by passyhansome(m): 5:17pm
..
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by onyeezeigbo: 5:17pm
this could be old video
that wasn't adebayors recent hairstyle
I just left his place few minutes ago
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor Invites Davido To His House, Dances With Him (ThrowbackVideo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:18pm
Nigerians are great! Good to hang out as all work and no play...
But sey sagging still dey reign The way they were sagging made them look filthy.
Actor, Yul Edochie, Flaunts His Wife, Kids, Expensive Cars And Mansion In New Ph / Lady With The Biggest B0*0bs In Nigeria Releases New Photos / Pastor David Ogbueli Warns J. Martins Of Hell
Viewing this topic: bamzyboa, lrdval, collinsJn(m), Jayfree, adecharly(m), scully95, Yemluvkid(m), tolumyti, Playa0ne, ebuclassic18(m), pucci, everG, Mrbllymer, doctorbabs(m), joyfit, fiftynaira(m), skyp(m), bibelo, fasmukol, naphunlimited(m), CHARLOE(m), illuminaty(m), PatriotTemidayo, atmy1, Abdulpro1(m), Kelluckom, Godian45(m), abmendozer(m), EngrBouss(m), mayweather145, Remyboyhefty(m), ajademola2000(m), ihejimagha(f), Abbexy(m), 3moses, wayaa007(m), sestar, anike96(f), rimijoshua(m), Sierusvirus(m), Abolaji84(m), GP15, ct2(m), Iphone5, adesal120(m) and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3