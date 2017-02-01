₦airaland Forum

African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 1:49pm
This is the most hilarious video i've seen in a while! This man is crying bitterly cos the sausage is 'too sweet', can't interpret his blabs, really wish i could! This made my day! Watch Video Below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncI-aoMm_10

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 1:50pm
grin grin lmao


Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by pyyxxaro: 1:56pm
grin He must really be a foooolish foooool grin

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by Jaycool18(m): 2:04pm
yabaleft escapee grin

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 2:10pm
When you smoke weed for the first time

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by brandonobi(m): 2:22pm
I can't even laugh, the thing sweet die eyaaah
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by veekid(m): 2:42pm
Akindindinrin

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by Atmmachine(m): 2:42pm

This is someone's son, brother and cousin

I can help him by buying a brand new used brain for him

This is what happens when you smoke paw paw leafs.

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by adadioranmah(f): 2:43pm
Doings of expired weed
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by NotOfThis(f): 2:44pm
Smh, lol. smiley
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by kelvyn7: 2:44pm
shocked shocked shocked
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by ripbubu: 2:44pm
Apc brought up

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by MARYchiells(f): 2:44pm
I understand him because too much of everything is bad.
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by unclezuma: 2:44pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by u11ae1013: 2:44pm
please has tb joshua said anything about buhari?

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by nabegibeg: 2:44pm
Na foolish be dis one abi na wetin ?
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:44pm
I don't know who to blame for this. Whether Buhari, Jonathan, Obj. But what i know is there is something wrong with the guy .It is either because the sweetness and the size of the sausage didn't match the amount he paid for it.

The last time i bought Gala for 70 naira and i compared it with the Gala we used to buy for 50 naira few years back, i just tire for CHANGE i demanded for.

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by ajalawole(m): 2:44pm
Life is too sweet cheesy
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by MARYchiells(f): 2:44pm
I understand him because too much of everything is bad. Sorry brother
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by NOC1(m): 2:45pm
mumu de of typesooooo.
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by maxisaso(m): 2:45pm
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by juman(m): 2:45pm
Chocolate ice cream.

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by ffrreeee(f): 2:46pm
slowpoke
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by nabegibeg: 2:46pm
grin
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by ginagold01(f): 2:46pm
most of y'all didn't see the video...don't lie...

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by 9jayes: 2:46pm
MARYchiells:
I understand him because too much of everything is bad.
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by Haute: 2:46pm
This is somebody's boyfriend? Smh

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by KeLcHeE: 2:47pm
grin ; but wait... Is that sausage or ice-cream undecided

Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by Barmmyshoes: 2:47pm
lol
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by chronique(m): 2:47pm
Lol. That looks like supreme stick/lolly ice cream we used to eat way back...
Re: African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) by Philinho(m): 2:47pm
when foolishness is raised to power 2......

