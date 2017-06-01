₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,419 members, 3,603,632 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 11:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) (14994 Views)
Mince meat/Beef sausage Production, Sales & Supply In Lagos Nigeria. / African Man Crying Because The Sausage He Is Eating Is Too Sweet (Video) / Female Blogger Makes Bread With Yeast From Her Vagina [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:09pm
This has got to be one of the craziest videos I've seen in a while. A waitress is California was caught on camera doing something disgusting to a customer's sausage. She robbed on her vagina, inserted it inside and then put it back in the plate to serve the customer. You really have to see the video to believe it.
Thankfully, she was caught & is currently under criminal investigation. See the disgusting video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VB6YFTBViI
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/waiter-inserts-customers-sausage-inside-vagina-serving-video.html
1 Share
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by steve6: 8:24pm
Hmmm...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by dkronicle(m): 8:31pm
hiv infected pussay
13 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by OrestesDante: 8:32pm
Lawd haf marsi!!!
It is a suicide sausage she con put beta paste on top.
This a lesson for everyone: always order for Eggroll or chinchin. at least to try this rubbish no go easy even if it is possible.
To the guy that ate the sausage
43 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Dlordsamurai(m): 8:33pm
End time waitress..
This is witchcraft...
8 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by dingbang(m): 8:36pm
My lord and my Gracious God
3 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by 4everisaac(m): 8:36pm
Real undiluted broad day ritual
2 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Caustics: 8:43pm
they were out of ketchup.. so she decided to improvise
13 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:51pm
Hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Evablizin(f): 8:58pm
My Lord,when did her private part turn to sausage ingredients,agent of satan that's what she is
7 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by uzoclinton(m): 9:04pm
Humanity
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by potent5(m): 9:05pm
With the way food vendors are going, very soon I'll stop eating out!
14 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Margy(f): 9:05pm
When she wants the hotdog to have a pussilacious taste...maybe thats her ex, payback mood
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by praizblog: 9:19pm
lol... this is serious
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Destined2win: 9:27pm
Yuck.
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Nutase(f): 9:43pm
So it has graduated from cucumber.
2 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 10:06pm
It's called cunnilingus. That sausage sweet die.
7 Likes
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by lukotony: 10:07pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by GodIsBiafran: 10:07pm
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Edopesin(m): 10:07pm
Ayanma! Abasha!!
My Mouth Can Nor Near Pvssy Talkless Of This
Insanity At Its Peak
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by GodIsBiafran: 10:07pm
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by GodIsBiafran: 10:07pm
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by oshe11(m): 10:07pm
it was cold so she wanted to mk it hot n also add sauce to it
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by bigerboy200: 10:08pm
Wow
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by loadedvibes: 10:08pm
This thing don reach NL
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by marwanafrica(m): 10:08pm
And wats the lesson here,
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by NothingDoMe: 10:09pm
Haaaaaaaa!
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Pizzy01(m): 10:09pm
End time waitress
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Akinaukwa: 10:09pm
Jesus cried and said "it is finished". Uwa nmebi.
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by eyinjuege: 10:09pm
Which kin wahala bee this?
Person can not eat hotdog peacefully again?
This one is hotkitty
1 Like
|Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by SeniorZato(m): 10:10pm
Am vomiting
1 Like
Goat Meat - Are You Among The Very Many That Hate It / Recipe: How To Prepare ADALU (beans And Sweet Corn Pottage) / My Experience After Eating In A Fast Food:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Viewing this topic: timidapsin(m), zaynf, MysteriousAnn(f), gentl01, glorex(m), ladiguy(m), Sacluxpaint(m), makarios911, BinaryRocks, SignsDara(m), yemzzy22(m), southpole, savagefinder1, opoorookagbon(m), kiddoiLL(m), Xamie271(m), olusledge, haftob(m), lajoshua, holluville(m), donasere(m), Ehuatamuigunisi, walexix, YinkaIb(f), Techwriter, PeterKbaba, Isrealux, NnamdiN, Oye0404, Miminat(f), adahib, CID, GoldenCrown1160, datjohn(m), Mrpreciousugo(m), Tino86(m), soloyes(m), TR1212, uso84, luvtoyota(m), iaamxavier(m), lordnaruto, iyeade123, Penuelseun(m), neomatrix1027(m), encrypt(m), Divine88, Jaybaba7, Kaetoh, PAGAN9JA(m), stephenqueen, spirit6, ElNur1, whizzler, Fancey, Goahead(m), stunt89(m), Ginaz(f), Humblebloke(m), basitayoola7, shanktang(m), ogbemm, kachi105(m), obanlajames, myke92(m), zarareal, Boo22, sammyhands, cococandy(f), jimenyo, fonseca1929, boy16, gryhusky(m), jellea(m), tomascrown(m), Drikojigzy(m), tosodus(m), toby0000, Sailo, neihzar(m), bamasite(m), irokor, Gravas(m), saintuti, brainhacker, NifemiKolade(m), krap(m), FlirtyKaren(f), Babarex(m), iamdee17(f), Blueivey, Tinalex(f), TiiY, eazylifer(m), Chikkichukky(f), Tirexy(m), Fammm(m), Aluweezy(m), sunsplash99(m), Mrflyguy, Personpikin2628, tmax2net, vicoloni(m), omowumeee(f), balosunky(m) and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16