Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:09pm
This has got to be one of the craziest videos I've seen in a while. A waitress is California was caught on camera doing something disgusting to a customer's sausage. She robbed on her vagina, inserted it inside and then put it back in the plate to serve the customer. You really have to see the video to believe it.

Thankfully, she was caught & is currently under criminal investigation. See the disgusting video below;


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VB6YFTBViI

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/waiter-inserts-customers-sausage-inside-vagina-serving-video.html

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by steve6: 8:24pm
Hmmm...

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by dkronicle(m): 8:31pm
hiv infected pussay

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by OrestesDante: 8:32pm
Lawd haf marsi!!! grin
It is a suicide sausage she con put beta paste on top.

This a lesson for everyone: always order for Eggroll or chinchin. grin at least to try this rubbish no go easy even if it is possible.

To the guy that ate the sausage

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Dlordsamurai(m): 8:33pm
End time waitress..
This is witchcraft...

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by dingbang(m): 8:36pm
My lord and my Gracious God shocked shocked

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by 4everisaac(m): 8:36pm
Real undiluted broad day ritual

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Caustics: 8:43pm
they were out of ketchup.. so she decided to improvise

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:51pm
Hmmmm

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Evablizin(f): 8:58pm
My Lord,when did her private part turn to sausage ingredients,agent of satan that's what she is

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by uzoclinton(m): 9:04pm
Humanity

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by potent5(m): 9:05pm
With the way food vendors are going, very soon I'll stop eating out!

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Margy(f): 9:05pm
When she wants the hotdog to have a pussilacious taste...maybe thats her ex, payback mood

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by praizblog: 9:19pm
lol... this is serious
Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Destined2win: 9:27pm
Yuck.
Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Nutase(f): 9:43pm
So it has graduated from cucumber. cool

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 10:06pm
It's called cunnilingus. That sausage sweet die.

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by lukotony: 10:07pm
.

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by GodIsBiafran: 10:07pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Edopesin(m): 10:07pm
Ayanma! Abasha!!

My Mouth Can Nor Near Pvssy Talkless Of This

Insanity At Its Peak

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by GodIsBiafran: 10:07pm
shocked shocked

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by GodIsBiafran: 10:07pm

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by oshe11(m): 10:07pm
it was cold so she wanted to mk it hot n also add sauce to it undecided

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by bigerboy200: 10:08pm
Wow

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by loadedvibes: 10:08pm
This thing don reach NL
Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by marwanafrica(m): 10:08pm
And wats the lesson here,

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by NothingDoMe: 10:09pm
Haaaaaaaa!
Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Pizzy01(m): 10:09pm
End time waitress

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by Akinaukwa: 10:09pm
Jesus cried and said "it is finished". Uwa nmebi.
Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by eyinjuege: 10:09pm
Which kin wahala bee this?

Person can not eat hotdog peacefully again?
This one is hotkitty

Re: Waitress Inserts A Customer's Sausage In Her Vagina Before Serving Him (Video) by SeniorZato(m): 10:10pm
Am vomiting

