Just like that MMM folded up, Na wa o! -



Despite the fact that it was advertised in church, with all the tithe and offering paid out of the proceeds? -

Are we just going to forget this ever happened? People didn't learn from wealth solution, successpoint or NOSPECTO in the past.

Now are we going to choose to ignore the lessons from MMM too? With our current crop of churches and with the state of the economy in such disarray, I'm not sure many benefitted from this painful lesson, taught in the school of hard knocks. ~FRZ

2nd Peter Chapter 2 verse 3:

In their greed these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping.

Good afternoon everyone....

RCCG gave us MMM

RCCG gave us PMB

May God deliver us from what next RCCG will bring IJN 35 Likes 2 Shares

MMM IS FINALLY BACK!!!

Some nigerians cannot use their brains, my pastor say my pastor say. GNLD self dey come church, my friend once cursed me because his pastor sent dat ill fated fake GTB recruitment on whatapp. told him it was fake, he insulted me, alas dem reach venue stand under sun tire 3 Likes

MMM PALAVER 4 Likes 1 Share

LOL. I've always believe the church is more interested in money than its members. 5 Likes

Who knows how much MMM paid them to promote the ponzi scheme



This is pathetic...



Pa Adeboye will be like.. So RCCG was advertising MMM...Who knows how much MMM paid them to promote the ponzi schemeThis is pathetic...Pa Adeboye will be like.. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Church & MMM

Scamming people from time immemorial 6 Likes 1 Share

Its time to leave the mmm thing alone. Lets move foward abeg

MMM still trending?

All this came with APC, even spirits are broke. 10 Likes

What is mmm? I keep hearing abt it here

The end is near for most churches. When the people become more hungry, they will demand to see Jesus or they burn down the church buildings. 7 Likes 2 Shares

wait o...is it true that it has really crashed cus I've been trying to request for help for like 2 weeks now but couldn't... both in d day and at night?

it mmm still alive and wats d percentage of hope on mmm right now?

mmm is over get over it.

lepasharon:

What is mmm? I keep hearing abt it here Google it. Google it.

MMM crept into our system when no one least expected





It's only fair that it creeps out when no one wants it to