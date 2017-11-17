



It is no news that the Yahoo Boy No Laptop label owner is a hard working dude since his rise to fame he has been in the limelight and has helped a lot of popular artistes like Adekunle Gold,Lil Kesh and the likes.



Many people have come out to applaud the good work of the rapper , one of which is Nigerian singer gone international,Ayo Wizkid Balogun , who took to his Twitter handle to applaud the street king, he wrote;



'@olamide_YBNL omo wobey always working! Get dat Lagos na wa! God bless'



