1:14pm
Nigerian indigenous Label owner, singer and rapper, Adedeji Olamide who is popularly referred to as the street king 'Badoo' is currently the rave of the moment as he released his 7th album, 'Lagos Nawa'.
It is no news that the Yahoo Boy No Laptop label owner is a hard working dude since his rise to fame he has been in the limelight and has helped a lot of popular artistes like Adekunle Gold,Lil Kesh and the likes.
Many people have come out to applaud the good work of the rapper , one of which is Nigerian singer gone international,Ayo Wizkid Balogun , who took to his Twitter handle to applaud the street king, he wrote;
'@olamide_YBNL omo wobey always working! Get dat Lagos na wa! God bless'
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by Shakushaku1(m): 3:34pm
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by Sharplakezy(m): 4:32pm
we all have our flaws but this young boy "wizkid" his doing the little he could do to support others
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by Macnnoli4(m): 6:29pm
Olamide the 'oga collabo'
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by pumpingmachine: 6:39pm
Olamide doesn't rest!!!!
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by purespikes: 6:39pm
Ok
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by NwaNimo1(m): 6:39pm
Davido go also � kiss arrse tomorrow,
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by BruncleZuma: 6:39pm
Thank God ooo
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by Alisegun(m): 6:40pm
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by kyleopt(m): 6:40pm
Macnnoli4:
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by bjcuntis(m): 6:40pm
Front page
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by marvizzy(m): 6:40pm
Hmmmmmmmm
Una try
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by MirJay: 6:40pm
Wizkid is greater than David
WizKid is greater than D banjo
Wizkid is greater than P square
He us even greater than Buhari and Davido combined.
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by DozieInc(m): 6:40pm
Kudos to him.
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by tayorh(m): 6:41pm
Hard work
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by fxjunkie(m): 6:41pm
International act showing love to local act. Big ups Wizz!
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by eedrees(m): 6:42pm
Na so. My guys
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by freeman95(m): 6:43pm
Respect
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by JamesReacher(m): 6:43pm
Sharplakezy:He's a man!
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by ChopBellefull(m): 6:43pm
Trash album.. I regret downloading it
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by Akinola2543(m): 6:44pm
wiz my man.
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by I124U: 6:44pm
Wizboy would asslick anybody just to stay relevant
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by MirJay: 6:47pm
ChopBellefull:
My brother engage in this programme and pray God give u sense
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by nairaman66(m): 6:47pm
Bunch of rubbish introduced into the Nigerian market!
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by richsnub(m): 6:47pm
This wizkid is wise,he dosnt want his diss with frog man to make olamides album irrelevant...nice one
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:49pm
Nice one Badoosha!!
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by Abudu2000(m): 6:49pm
ChopBellefull:hahah what we're u expecting?? Olamide run has long expired. I'm not even downloading coz I'm gonna be disappointed...
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by IllegalMoney: 6:50pm
Lagos na wa abulm is THRASH
Wizkid trying to stay relevant after his career has MANYA
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by lost24: 6:50pm
d album no sweet ooo
|Re: Wizkid Applauds Olamide Over His 'Lagos Na Wa' 7th Album Release by OgundijoJustus(m): 6:50pm
MirJay:receive sense
