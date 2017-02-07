₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:25pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/07/top-civil-servant-burns-nieces-legs-with-hot-stone-in-kogi/
If men and women were God, it would be difficult to stay alive. This saying was proven true in Kogi State, where a woman burnt her niece with a hot stone repeatedly for having the dream of going to school. A Facebook user, Usman, shared the pathetic story a few hours ago. Read what he wrote,
"A very high level of a case of child abuse committed by Mrs Rebecca Omacho to the daughter of her sister by name Favor who stay with her. Mrs Rebecca is the executive secretary kogi state scholarship board, she decided to maltreated favor by putting stone in the fire and after the stone get hot, she pulled it out with a rag and placed the hot stone on favors leg just because she stop favor from going to the school she have been attending and keep her indoor permanently but little favor was said to have defiled the order and scale through the house fence to attend school class, it was when she return home that this wicked and evil woman decided to maltreated her for disobeying her instructions. What a wicked world? I was also surprise seeing the wicked woman begging for cover up at the ministry of women affairs and social development, that exposing her to the public will dent her carrier in the service since she only have one more year to retire but her plea was ignore by the authority of women affairs and social development ministry, while the case was later report to the police for proper investigation and documentation but before them the accused run away from the said ministry were the case was brought for interrogation by members of community life advancement project ( CLAP). Am also appealing to state government to take care of little favor because she is seriously in need of medical assistant."
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by durubrian(m): 6:28pm
Ehya...
Why did the girl disobey her madam sef...
There should be a punishment for her disobedience but this punishment was too much Abeg.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by hermyh(f): 6:34pm
This woman is like Buhari both mean no good for human
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by 3Dobserver(f): 7:11pm
See the woman face like who dem take juju swear for the thunder wen go fire you dey for Uk dey take treatment
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by Trapnews: 7:11pm
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 7:12pm
When you ask am now, she go talk say na devil handiwork. She should get "top" punishment for causing grievous bodily harm
Some people are just wicked for no justifiable reason. Is it not a good thing that the niece dreamt of going to school? This would have afforded the woman the opportunity to do some good in her niece's life
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by Barmmyshoes: 7:12pm
Too bad.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by nedu2000(m): 7:12pm
The things that nigerian women do to children who aren't their own and live with them is just baffling
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by 7Alexander(m): 7:12pm
Nna eh, people get mind, I swear!!
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by Omagago(m): 7:13pm
Kogi again
Please God, who do we offend?
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by SirdeKay: 7:13pm
And this woman would have her own kids?
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:13pm
Burn her nyash too with the stove
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by portnaija(m): 7:13pm
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by josephine123: 7:13pm
awww
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:13pm
I pray your children will never live with a witch.
Meanwhile ; senate say Buhari no give dem date ooooo, let someone interpret dis Pls......
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by FearFactor1: 7:14pm
We have all the facts we need...
NCAN reporting live from ph
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:14pm
Na wa ooo somepeople are wicked sha na wa ooo
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 7:15pm
wicked people everywhere
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by Simeony007(m): 7:15pm
durubrian:read again this time very slow.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by Wendyslim(f): 7:16pm
she shd be charged to court for child abuse. haba, if na ur pikin u fit do dat kind tin madam? God is watching u
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by Ekakamba: 7:16pm
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by thorpido(m): 7:17pm
Evil.Child abuse should be dealt with more seriously in Nigeria.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by leobrownish(m): 7:17pm
durubrian:
are you from the North? the girl has done nothing wrong to deserve that punishment... all she wanted was education. education for Christ sake!!! this is unfair.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by amclimax(m): 7:18pm
MEN of Nowadays will overthrown DEVIL when it comes to wickedness
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by Alvinnado(m): 7:18pm
Nawa oooo,no matter wht she did,from her pics she's still a small grl and doesn't deserve that kind of punishment abeg
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by bezimo(m): 7:18pm
Desperately wicked woman.
I wish they could put the hot stone or hot iron on her face.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:18pm
The woman looks to mean to be with children oo
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by purpledferanmi1: 7:18pm
sorry man.. buhari till 2019..
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Burns Niece's Legs With Hot Stone (Photos) by hermyh(f): 7:19pm
The evil men do surprises even the devil
