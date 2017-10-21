₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,196 members, 3,866,683 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 09:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years (7278 Views)
|Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by ijustdey: 3:03pm
Director Hangs Self After Wife Gave Birth To Triplets
A Director in the Kogi State Civil Service , Mr Edward Soje has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Lokoja , the state capital .
http://punchng.com/director-commits-suicide-in-kogi/
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by iliyande(m): 3:08pm
Mm
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by Agbaletu: 3:12pm
That is serious, a whole director! If a director can commit suicide for not being paid for months, the governor should act fast to avoid mass suicide.
Yahaya Bello, pay Kogi civil servants and let Dino Melaye be. You have a lot to do than to be going after Dino Melaye.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by Angelparadise(f): 3:28pm
This is so apathetic ! Workers in kogi and other States that are been owned ,don't deserve this cruelty from their governors.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by ElDaIllest(m): 3:30pm
Angelparadise:Seconded ,infact Thirded and Infinited
5 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by SalamRushdie: 3:39pm
Sounds like one of those that voted Buhari....RIP Mr Director
9 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by BankeSmalls(f): 3:41pm
The death that killed an Alhaji will tear an almajirin to shreds. Beware zombies.
6 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by aolawale025: 3:48pm
Lots of kogi civil servants would have passed away one way or another as a result of hardship experienced from non payment of salary
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by NwaAmaikpe: 7:53pm
The only possible motive for his suicide is the scenario I'm painting below;
His wife gives birth to triplets and then he overhears her telling someone on phone that they are not his.
Ne'er trust these women.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by amiibaby: 7:53pm
Rip
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by morereb10: 7:53pm
omg
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by Sharon6(f): 7:54pm
Ha!
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by masada: 7:55pm
dis one na serious wahala
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by Prefola: 7:55pm
And that heartless beast that calls himself YEHYEH BELLO thinks he will see peace...
that man is just so heartless,how can a human being be so wicked to the extent that he will a fellow human like him 11 good months salaries??were do you expect him to get money to live??..
civil servants are on strike,doctors are on strike,teachers are on strike,uni/poly lecturers are planning to go on strike,nothing is working in kogi and all he could say is that "the workers on strike are the enemies of the state"...
fadalawd what have we or our ancestors done wrong to deserve this stone hearted man wich happen to be there by chance...
well RIP sir...
3 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by bedspread: 7:55pm
Who should we Blame now?
A. Buhari
B. Gov bello
C. Apc
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by tstx(m): 7:55pm
Virtually everyone in Nigeria has the spirit of cowardice ingrained deep in his/her marrow.... How can you owe a population of over 1000 people a salary of 11 months and not get any form of atrocious response whatsoever from them... What's wrong with us
8 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by royalamour(m): 7:55pm
My Father and Mother in-laws are just surviving by the grace of God. For the past 21 months, they have not gotten a dime as a salary.
Just this evening, my Father in-law ( a director) almost chopped his finger on the farm where he went to harvest some beans for dinner.
But he would have waited for the governor to leave. Just 4 years and he's gone.
Wait! The wife too should be receiving salaries to at least cushion the effects.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by smartistics(m): 7:55pm
This is pathetic. RIP
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by tstx(m): 7:55pm
aolawale025:True talk bro
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by tstx(m): 7:56pm
11months salary is bin owed workers and kogi is still standing... why God, why are Nigerians cowards. What happened to the culture of protest in this country... All things being normal all state workers for suppose come out enmass shut down the state with a protest... but they'd rather stay at home and take their problems to God in prayer
8 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by CodedGee: 7:56pm
congrat to his deputy
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by jfleece(m): 7:57pm
Seriously!!!!!! Africa is a crazy continent..
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by dingbang(m): 7:57pm
It is wa
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by ololadeajayi: 7:57pm
Nobody should mention Buhari here oo
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by tballeyy(m): 7:57pm
Hold the governor responsible
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by Atiku2019: 7:57pm
Something Fishy
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by xana101: 7:57pm
Buhari why
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by U2077(m): 7:58pm
Bello won't pay salaries
Buying up properties and estates left right and centre
A very pathetic story
After 17 years no child sorry children, came
And I go and hang mysef
A director in kogi civil service
Unpaid for 11 months
Bello
Lord have mercy on u
Just feel for the poor wife and kids
3 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:58pm
Suicide is not an option! During 16yrs of PDP administration, civil servants never had it so bad as we experienced now! Buhari symbolizes calamity!
May God in heaven destroy APC & their entire zombies
4 Likes
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by Hector09(m): 7:59pm
What happen to the monthly allocation given to them, this is wickedness
1 Like
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Commits Suicide; Recently Had Triplets After Childless Years by Ttipsy(m): 8:03pm
.....and you want me to comment
Police Arrests Luxury BusDriver, Others Over Rape Of Schoolgirls At Oke-Odo / Another Girl Stripped For Stealing BB In Lagos OCTOBER 5 2012 / Wickedness - 8 Men Slept With Me Daily, Girl, 13, Reveals
Viewing this topic: HermesParis, kingkenny06(m), GodlySammy(m), okooloyun1(m), onome442, Pasi, AMossley(m), motemi111(m), syncACE(m), atilla(m), Haleplushearty, dubemnaija, Letslive, nkemdi89(f), Alexanderbells2, conquerour(m), Tayopel(m), Beety26(f), MrPIE(m), nwakibie3(m), sayhi2certified(m), shimardoil, dadzin, alasene, generalJumong1(m), Slim101(m), jamace(m), leyte(m), Oga080666419419, sexiestharam(f), dmg1, Odukes(m), Skywalker3(m), arcniyi(m), kintus(m), proclivity, BaesDiary, YONIK, EMMAACHILE(m), cyeln(f), hoseao(m), razque, switlolly27, ibro1010(m), camaro(m), Ajokeade17, jokolo282(m), favouredbeing and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8